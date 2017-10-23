Lojas Americanas SA (LAME3.SA)

Name Description

Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira Mr. Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas SA since 1992. He acted as Executive of Garantia SA CTVM from 1978 to 1981, Executive of Gartra DTVM from 1986 to 1989 and Executive of Banco Garantia SA from 1988 to 1989. At the Company, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors since 1981, and was Commercial Director in 1982, Superintendent in 1983 and Chief Executive Officer in 1986. He has also served as Member of the Board of Directors of B2W Companhia Global do Varejo. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and attended the Owner President Manager course in Harvard Business School.

Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez Mr. Miguel Gomes Pereira Sarmiento Gutierrez serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas SA. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since 2004. He acted as Production Manager of CIA Brasileira Pneumaticos Michelin from 1986 to 1988, Director of Human Resources of Casa da Moeda do Brasil from 1989 to 1990 and Technical Director of Casa da Moeda do Brasil from 1990 to 1993. At the Company, he served as Manager of the Financial Control Department in 1993, Superintendent of Operations in 1995, and Director of Logistics in 1997. He also has served as Superintendent of Lojas Americanas SA since 2001. He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro, a degree in Economic Sciences from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, and a post graduate degree in Marketing from Pontificia Univerisdade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro. He also attended the Owner/President Management Program (OPM) at Harvard Business School.

Murilo dos Santos Correa Mr. Murilo dos Santos Correa serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA. He has also held the position of Investor Relations Officer of B2W-Companhia Global do Varejo. He graduated in Commerce.

Flavio de Almeida Serapiao Mr. Flavio de Almeida Serapiao serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americas SA. He also serves as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Operating Officer of B2W - Companhia Global do Varejo. He graduated in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro in 1992, in Production Engineering from the same institution in 1992 and in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes, Rio de Janeiro, in 1996. He holds a Masters degree in Electrical Engineering from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro, obtained in 1994. He holds a Doctorate degree in Industrial Engineering from the same Institution, achieved in 1997 and an Executive MBA degree from IBMEC, Rio de Janeiro, obtained in 2003.

Celso Alves Ferreira Louro Mr. Celso Alves Ferreira Louro serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA since 2004. He acted as Promoter and Chief of Sales of Yakult Ind. e Com. Ltda from 1976 to 1980. At the Company, he served as Trainee in 1980, Sales Assistant from 1980 to 1982, Methodology and Process Analyst from 1982 to 1989, Chief of the Waste Prevention Control Department from 1989 to 1998 and Superintendent of Operations from 1998 to 2004. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Abeu-Centro Universitario (UNIABEU) and an MBA degree in Retail from COPPEAD of Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Marcio Cruz Meirelles Mr. Marcio Cruz Meirelles serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA since 2009. He was Managing Director of the Company in 2005, Chief of the Financial Department in 2005, Chief of the Loss Prevention in 1999, Project Coordinator in 1988, Operations Analyst in 1994 and Trainee when he joined the Company. He graduated in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and he obtained an MBA in Marketing from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro.

Welington de Almeida Souza Mr. Welington de Almeida Souza serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas S.A. since May 6, 2015.

Jose Timotheo de Barros Mr. Jose Timotheo de Barros serves as Member of the Executive Board since December 31, 2009. Prior to that, he acted as Investor Relations Officer of the Company till May 6, 2011. He serves as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of B2W - Companhia Global Do Varejo. He joined Lojas Americanas SA in 1996, as Operations Analyst Trainee and also served as Planning Manager, Logistics Manager, and Member of the Board of Directors of Americanas.com and became Member of the Executive Board in 2006. He holds a degree in Production Engineering from Universidade Federal do Espirito Santo and a post graduate degree from Pontificia Universidade Catolica do Rio de Janeiro.

Maria Christina Ferreira Nascimento Ms. Maria Christina Ferreira Nascimento serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA since May 6, 2011. She also acted as Sales Manager. She has experience in the area of commerce.

Joao Guerra Duarte Mr. Joao Guerra Duarte, Neto serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas S.A. He has also served as Technology Officer in the company.

Anna Christina Ramos Saicali Ms. Anna Christina Ramos Saicali serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA since 2000. At the Company, she served as Human Resources Officer from 1997 to 2000. She acted as Professor at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie from 1989 to 1993 and as Consultant of OBI-Consultores e Editores from 1990 to 1995. She has been Chief Executive Officer of Americanas.com since 2004 and Chief Executive Officer of B2W Companhia Global do Varejo since 2006. She obtained a degree in Art from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1983, a post graduate degree in Art Education from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1989, and attended the General Manager Program at Harvard Business School in 2001.

Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha Mr. Carlos Eduardo Rosalba Padilha serves as Member of the Executive Board of Lojas Americanas SA since July 2, 2012. Between January 2010 and June 2012 he acted as Executive Officer of Controlling in the Company. He also acted as Executive Officer of Controlling at B2W Companhia Global do Varejo from January 2007 to June 2012 and as Controller between April 2006 and December 2006.

Love Goel Mr. Love Goel serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas SA since August 3, 2012. He has also acted as Chief Executive Officer of GVG Capital Group. He holds a Bachelors of Science from University of Minnesota.

Paulo Lemann Mr. Paulo Alberto Lemann serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas SA since 2005. He held the position of Manager of the Sinergy Fund of Tinicum Incorporated from 1997 to 2003, Investment Analyst of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos from 1995 to 1997, Sell-Side Investment Analyst of Banco Marka SA from 1993 to 1995 and Member of the Board of Directors of Lonepine Capital Offshore Funds in 1998. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Fundacao Lemann since 2003. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidade Candido Mendes.

Jose Maria Rios Castellano Mr. Jose Maria Rios Castellano serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas S.A. since April 27, 2016. Prior to this, he served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of ONO Telecomunicacion Company, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abanca, Member of the Board of Directors of PUIG. He served as Member of the Board of Directors in Natur House Health S.A.and Espirit. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Inditex S.A.

Cecilia Sicupira Giusti Ms. Cecilia Sicupira Giusti serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Lojas Americanas SA since October 26, 2011. She has held the position of Member of the Executive Board of AB Inbev and Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA.