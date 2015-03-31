La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)

Name Description

Amal Chakrabortti Shri. Amal Chandra Chakrabortti is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of La Opala R G Limited since 29th October, 1994. He is the fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and India. He is formerly, Senior Partner of S R Batliboi & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chairman of Ernst & Young, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Governing Committee Member of International Federation of Accountants. He is also the Chairman of Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd. and also on the Boards of numerous prominent companies. He is also Trustee and Governing Committee Member of three public / private schools.

Ajit Jhunjhunwala Mr. Ajit Jhunjhunwala is Joint Managing Director of La Opala R G Limited. He is the Promoter of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on the Board of La Opala RG Limited effective 3rd October, 1989 and subseguently appointed as the Dy Managing Director of La Opala RG Limited effective 1st October, 1997 He has over 20 years of experience in the Glass Industry. He is the former President of Eastern India Glass Manufacturers Association and Committee Member of Confederation of Indian Industries (Marketing Committee).

Nidhi Jhunjhunwala Smt. Nidhi Jhunjhunwala is Executive Director of La Opala R G Limited since 14th May, 2010. She is responsible for the marketing, planning and product designing of the Company. She is an active member of Ladies Study Group, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

Sushil Jhunjhunwala Shri. Sushil Jhunjhunwala is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of La Opala R G Limited. He is the Promoter of the Company. He was appointed as the Managing Director on the Board of La Opala RG Limited effective 29th October, 1994. He has over 40 years of specialisation in the Glass Industry. He has held important honorary positions in many organisations that include, the President of All India Glass Manufacturers Federation, President of Society of Glass Technology (Indian Section) and President of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce. He is also a Non-executive Director of M/s RSWM Limited and M/s BSL Limited.

Shakir Ali Shri. Shakir Ali is Non-Executive Independent Director of La Opala R G Limited, since 11th June, 1987. He is a reputed lawyer and specialises in Industrial & HR Relations. He is associated with many companies of repute, such as, M/s Century Ply Limited and M/s Manaksia Group of Industries.

Arun Churiwal Shri. Arun Kumar Churiwal serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of La Opala R G Limited since 26th June, 2004. He has over 40 years of experience in the segments of textiles and agro products. He is currently the Managing Director of M/s RSWM Limited and Chairman & Managing Director of M/s BSL Limited, a part of M/s LNJ Bhilwara Group. He has held many important positions of honour in many organistions, such as President of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, Chairman of Indian Woolen Mills Federation, Mumbai and President of Mewar Chamber of Commerce & Industry Bhilwara, Rajasthan.