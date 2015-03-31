La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)
LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
517.30INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.45 (-0.66%)
Prev Close
Rs520.75
Open
Rs522.00
Day's High
Rs522.00
Day's Low
Rs514.00
Volume
7,732
Avg. Vol
20,452
52-wk High
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|84
|1994
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Alok Pandey
|2011
|Vice President - Finance, Compliance Officer, Secretary
|
Ajit Jhunjhunwala
|41
|2013
|Joint Managing Director
|
Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
|2010
|Executive Director
|
Sushil Jhunjhunwala
|65
|2013
|Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Shakir Ali
|76
|1987
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Arun Churiwal
|65
|2004
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Rajiv Gujral
|64
|2007
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|Shri. Amal Chandra Chakrabortti is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of La Opala R G Limited since 29th October, 1994. He is the fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales and India. He is formerly, Senior Partner of S R Batliboi & Co., Chartered Accountants, Chairman of Ernst & Young, President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a Governing Committee Member of International Federation of Accountants. He is also the Chairman of Peerless Funds Management Co. Ltd., Grindwell Norton Ltd. and also on the Boards of numerous prominent companies. He is also Trustee and Governing Committee Member of three public / private schools.
|
Alok Pandey
|
Ajit Jhunjhunwala
|Mr. Ajit Jhunjhunwala is Joint Managing Director of La Opala R G Limited. He is the Promoter of the Company. He was appointed as a Director on the Board of La Opala RG Limited effective 3rd October, 1989 and subseguently appointed as the Dy Managing Director of La Opala RG Limited effective 1st October, 1997 He has over 20 years of experience in the Glass Industry. He is the former President of Eastern India Glass Manufacturers Association and Committee Member of Confederation of Indian Industries (Marketing Committee).
|
Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
|Smt. Nidhi Jhunjhunwala is Executive Director of La Opala R G Limited since 14th May, 2010. She is responsible for the marketing, planning and product designing of the Company. She is an active member of Ladies Study Group, Indian Chamber of Commerce.
|
Sushil Jhunjhunwala
|Shri. Sushil Jhunjhunwala is Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of La Opala R G Limited. He is the Promoter of the Company. He was appointed as the Managing Director on the Board of La Opala RG Limited effective 29th October, 1994. He has over 40 years of specialisation in the Glass Industry. He has held important honorary positions in many organisations that include, the President of All India Glass Manufacturers Federation, President of Society of Glass Technology (Indian Section) and President of Calcutta Chamber of Commerce. He is also a Non-executive Director of M/s RSWM Limited and M/s BSL Limited.
|
Shakir Ali
|Shri. Shakir Ali is Non-Executive Independent Director of La Opala R G Limited, since 11th June, 1987. He is a reputed lawyer and specialises in Industrial & HR Relations. He is associated with many companies of repute, such as, M/s Century Ply Limited and M/s Manaksia Group of Industries.
|
Arun Churiwal
|Shri. Arun Kumar Churiwal serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of La Opala R G Limited since 26th June, 2004. He has over 40 years of experience in the segments of textiles and agro products. He is currently the Managing Director of M/s RSWM Limited and Chairman & Managing Director of M/s BSL Limited, a part of M/s LNJ Bhilwara Group. He has held many important positions of honour in many organistions, such as President of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce, Kolkata, Chairman of Indian Woolen Mills Federation, Mumbai and President of Mewar Chamber of Commerce & Industry Bhilwara, Rajasthan.
|
Rajiv Gujral
|Shri. Rajiv Gujral is Non-Executive Independent Director of La Opala R G Limited since 26th October, 2007. He is a graduate in Business Management with Marketing as core subject from Benaras University. He is presently a Director of M/s Peerless Hotels Ltd., Kolkata, M/s Peerless Hospitex Hospital & Research Centre Ltd., Kolkata. He is also a Managing Trustee of Indian Crafts Village Trust, Kolkata and Chairman of All India Board of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (appointed by the Union Ministry of Human Resource).
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|360,000
|
Alok Pandey
|2,305,140
|
Ajit Jhunjhunwala
|20,765,300
|
Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
|9,248,870
|
Sushil Jhunjhunwala
|23,181,000
|
Shakir Ali
|--
|
Arun Churiwal
|--
|
Rajiv Gujral
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Amal Chakrabortti
|0
|0
|
Alok Pandey
|0
|0
|
Ajit Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
Nidhi Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
Sushil Jhunjhunwala
|0
|0
|
Shakir Ali
|0
|0
|
Arun Churiwal
|0
|0
|
Rajiv Gujral
|0
|0