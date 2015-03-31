Larsen & Toubro Ltd (LART.NS)

Name Description

A. Naik Mr. A. M. Naik has been re-designated as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company effective Oct 01st, 2017. He is currently serves as Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Larsen and Toubro Limited. Mr. A. M. Naik joined Larsen and Toubro Limited as a Junior Engineer in 1965, and was rapidly given positions of increasing responsibility. He led the company through some of its most challenging times, and enabled it to emerge stronger each time. His broad global perspective has seen the company expand its horizons beyond domestic borders to become a global player. Mr. A. M. Naik heads an organisation that is among the most admired companies in India, reputed for the technological excellence that characterises its projects and products, for its contribution to the development of indigenous engineering capabilities, and for its professionalism and value systems.

S. Subrahmanyan Mr. S. N. Subrahmanyan has been appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-Time Director of the Company effective July 1st, 2017. He is currently serves as President, Deputy Managing Director, Whole-time Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a civil engineer with post graduate qualifications in business management. He joined L&T in 1984 starting off as project planning engineer, and was soon handpicked for senior responsibilities. Mr. Subrabmanyan’s notable achievements include playing a pivotal role in securing and managing EPC contracts for construction of four international airports in India at Bangalore, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai. The Buildings & Factories business has grown rapidly under his leadership, and has executed many prestigious jobs such as ICICI Bank, National Stock Exchange Buildings and Tidel Park.

R. Shankar Raman Mr. R. Shankar Raman serves as Chief Financial Officer, Whole-time Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a Commerce graduate from the University of Madras, Chennai. He qualified as a Chartered Accountant in May 1983 and became a Graduate of the Institute of Cost & Works Accountants of India in 1986. He joined L&T Group in 1994 for setting up L&T Finance Limited, a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T). He has vast experience in the Finance, Taxation, Risk Management, Legal and Investor Relations.

Shailendra Roy Mr. Shailendra N. Roy serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Power, Heavy Engineering & Defence, Whole-time Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Technology degree, and started his career in 1975 as an Engineer with Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited's manufacturing unit at Haridwar. Before joining L&T, he was managing director & CEO of Bharat Heavy Plates & Vessels (BHPV) from 2002 to 2004. He has vast experience in Thermal Power, Heavy Engineering, Defence & Aerospace Industry.

M. Satish Mr. M. V. Satish serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Buildings, Minerals & Metals, Whole-Time Director of the Company with effect from January 29, 2016. He is responsible for Buildings & Factories, which is the largest business vertical of L&T and Metallurgical & Material Handling. He has vast experience in Construction, Business Development, Contracts Management and Property Development in India and GCC region. He holds BE (Civil).

D. Sen Mr. D. K. Sen serves as Senior Executive Vice President - Infrastructure, Whole-time Director of the Company since October 1, 2015. He holds B.Sc Engg. (Civil), MBA (Finance). He has vast experience in Design and Engineering, Business Development, Tendering and construction. He works with L&T Infrastructure Engineering Limited.

S Bhargava Mr. S. C. Bhargava serves as Senior Vice President - Electrical & Automation of Larsen and Toubro Limited.

N. Hariharan Mr. N. Hariharan serves as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of Larsen and Toubro Limited.

Sushobhan Sarker Mr. Sushobhan Sarker serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India of LIC of Larsen and Toubro Limited., with effect from December 15, 2012. He is a member of Shareholders’/ Investors’ Grievance Committee.

Sunita Sharma Ms. Sunita Sharma serves as Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Life Insurance Corporation of India of India of the Company. She joined the company on April 1, 2015. She works for LIC Housing Finance Limited, LIC Nomura Mutual Fund AMC Ltd., LICHFL Asset Management Company Limited, LICHFL Financial Services Limited, LICHFL Care Homes Limited and Bhushan Steel Limited.

Sanjeev Aga Mr. Sanjeev Aga serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since May 25, 2016. He holds B.SC (Hons. in Physics), MBA. He has vast experience in Telecom Sector. His other Directorships UFO Moviez India Limited, Pidilite Industries Limited, Idea Cellular Limited, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Limited, Manjushree Technopak Limited, Subex Limited, Mahindra Logistics Limited.

Subodh Bhargava Mr. Subodh Kumar Bhargava serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited., since July 3, 2007. Mr. Subodh Bhargava, a Mechanical Engineer is Chairman Emeritus of Eicher Group. He has held and continues to hold many important positions with various Government Committees. He is also closely associated with technical and management education In India. His other directorships include: Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited, Samtel Color limited, Rane Engine Valves limited, Samcor Glass limited, TRF limited, Carbonindum Universal limlted, Glaxo Smithkline Consumer Healthcare Limited, Batliboi limited, SRF limited and DCM Engineering limited.

M. Chitale Mr. M. M. Chitale serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a Chairman of Audit Committee.

M. Damodaran Mr. M. Damodaran serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Larsen and Toubro Limited. He is a member of Audit Committee.

Naina Kidwai Ms. Naina Lal Kidwai serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds Bachelor’s in Economics, Chartered Accountant and MBA. She has vast Experience in the area of Banking. Her other Directorships are Cipla Limited, Max Financial Services Limited, Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, Altico Capital India Private Limited.

Narayanan Kumar Mr. Narayanan Kumar serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company since May 27, 2016. He holds B.E (Electronics). He is a Industrailist. His other Directorships are Bharati Infratel Limited, Cubbon Road Properties Private Limited, Times Innovative Media Limited, Aegon Life Insurance Company Limited.

Thomas Mathew T. Shri. Thomas Mathew T. serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He was Non-Executive Independent Director - Nominee of LIC of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. He holds MA (Economics), LLB, PGDM (Marketing). He has experience in the field of Insurance (Marketing & International Operations) of LIC. Directorships held in other public companies: LIC of India, Tata Power Company Limited, LIC Cards Services Limited, LIC Pension Fund Limited, L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Limited.