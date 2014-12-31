Lassonde Industries Inc (LASa.TO)

Name Description

Pierre Lassonde Mr. Pierre-Paul Lassonde is a Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Lassonde Industries Inc. since 2013.

Jean Gattuso Mr. Jean Gattuso is a President, Chief Operating Officer of Lassonde Industries Inc. Mr. Gattuso holds a Bachelor of Commerce from McGill University. He is a seasoned corporate management professional, Jean Gattuso joined Lassonde Industries Inc. in 1987 as Marketing Director for the subsidiary A. Lassonde Inc. He then successively held the positions in that company of Executive Vice-President, Marketing and Sales Administration; Assistant General Manager; General Manager, and President and Chief Executive Officer. He become Chief Operating Officer; President and Chief Executive Officer of A. Lassonde Inc of Lassonde Industries Inc effective March 31, 2009.

Guy Blanchette Mr. Guy Blanchette is a Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Lassonde Industries Inc. In his new position, Mr. Blanchette is responsible for the stewardship of the financial resources of Lassonde Industries. Mr. Blanchette, who is a chartered accountant, earned his bachelor of business administration degree, with a major in accounting, from l'Universite du Quebec a Trois-Rivieres. Mr. Blanchette is a seasoned financial executive, who was most recently vice-president and treasurer of CAE. He also worked for Alstom Canada Inc. as chief financial officer, SNC Industrial Technologies Inc. as vice-president of finance and strategic planning, before being named vice-president, treasurer and general manager for SNC-Lavalin Equity.

Mark McNeil Mr. Mark A. McNeil is a Chief Executive Officer Clement Pappas and Company, Inc., a whollyowned subsidiary of Lassonde Industries Inc.

Michel Simard Mr. Michel Simard is a Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice- President and Senior Advisor of Lassonde Industries Inc.

Eve-Lyne Biron Mrs. Eve-Lyne Biron has been appointed as Director of the company since November 2014. She was President and CEO of Biron Health Group, a privately-owned diagnosis and therapeutic medical service provider, until September 2014. Mrs. Biron is a director of Capital régional et coopératif Desjardins, a venture capital firm affiliated to the Desjardins financial group and has served on the board of several other companies, including Laurentian Bank of Canada, and community organizations. She won the 2010 Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 Award of the Women’s Executive Network in the Entrepreneur category. Mrs. Biron currently teaches at the École d'entrepreneurship de Beauce. .

Denis Boudreault Mr. Denis Boudreault is a Director of Lassonde Industries Inc. He is a Partner of Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP.

Yves Dumont Mr. Yves Dumont is Director of the Company. He was Deputy Chief Executive Officer - R&D - Quality Insurance & Strategic Development of Lassonde Industries Inc. He is Director since March 1987.

Nathalie Lassonde Ms. Nathalie Lassonde is a Non-Independent Director of Lassonde Industries Inc. Since November 2008 Corporate Director, People and Values From February 2007 to November 2008, Chief Advisor, Human Resources. From September 2004 to January 2007, Director Administration Lassonde Industries Inc.

Luc Provencher Mr. Luc Provencher is a Non-Independent Director of Lassonde Industries Inc. Mr. Luc Provencher provides consulting services to the management of the Company.

Chantal Belanger Ms. Chantal Belanger is a Independent Director of Lassonde Industries Inc. Ms. Bélanger has been serving on the board and has been heading the Audit Committee of the Régie des rentes du Québec since 2009. She has been a director and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of the Institute of Corporate Directors since 2009. Since 2010, she has also been acting as a director and the chair of the Audit Committee of Twist, Wine and Spirits Inc., the general partner of Twist Limited Partnership, of which the Société des alcools du Québec is a limited partner. Since 2011, she has been a director of GLV Inc. She was a director and Chair of the audit committee of the Société des alcools du Québec from 2002 to December 2010. She was a director of the Collège Édouard-Montpetit from 1999 until 2006 and of the Ordre des CGA du Québec from 1999 to 2004 and chaired the board of directors of these two organizations. She was Ombudsman for the Laurentian Bank of Canada from 2003 to 2006. She has occupied various positions within the Laurentian Bank of Canada including Senior Vice-President Customer Service for Quebec from 1999 to 2003. She was also in charge of internal audit at Laurentian Bank of Canada from 1986 to 1991. Ms. Bélanger holds an undergraduate degree in accounting as well as a diploma in bank management. She is also fellow member of the Ordre des CGA du Québec. She is a certified corporate director. Her certification in corporate governance has been obtained from the Collège des administrateurs de sociétés of Laval University.

Paul Bouthillier Mr. Paul Bouthillier is a Independent Director of Lassonde Industries Inc. He has occupied various executive offices at Lavo Inc. (a household cleaning products manufacturer) from 1977 to 2007. He was the President from 1997 to 2007 and executive vice-president from 1977 to 1997. He practiced law from 1975 to 1977 in a law firm. Mr. Bouthillier holds an MBA from HEC Montreal as well as a law degree (LL.L.) from the Université de Sherbrooke. He is member of the Quebec Bar. Mr. Bouthillier has been active with several socio-economical organizations for many years. He was thus involved with the Conseil du Patronat du Québec from 1994 to 2007, as member of the Bureau des Gouverneurs and as board member and member of the executive committee. He was also member of the board of directors of the Conseil de la transformation agroalimentaire et des produits de consommation (CTAC) from 1999 to 2007.