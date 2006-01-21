Laurus Labs Ltd (LAUL.NS)

Name Description

M.Venu Gopala Rao Dr. M.Venu Gopala Rao serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. Dr. M.Venu Gopala Rao is a B.Sc.(Hons) in Chemical Engineering from The Andhra University, with a Post-Graduation in Pulp and Paper Technology from the Forest Research Institute, Dehradun. He received advanced training in Pulp and Paper Technology in the U.S.A. and, subsequently, one year of intensive training in Rayon Grade Pulping at M/s.Snia Viscosa S.P.A. Italy, pioneers in Man-Made Fire Industry. Dr. Rao was the past Chairman of Indian Paper Makers Association and is a Director on the Boards of various Companies of Nava Bharat Group.

Satyanarayana Chava Dr. Satyanarayana Chava Ph.D. is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Whole time Director of the Company. He has been a Director of our Company since January 21, 2006. He holds a bachelors and masters degree in Science from Andhra University. He was also a research scholar at the College of Science and Technology, Andhra University from 1985 to 1992 and went on to obtain his Ph.D in the year 1992. He has received a honorary degree of Doctor of Science from the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management. He also holds a post graduate diploma in quality management from the Worldwide Quality Certification and has completed the post graduate programme in management for senior executives from the Indian School of Business. He was featured on the cover page of September 2015 issue of Forbes India and our Company was recognized as one of the 13 hidden gems of India in that issue. During the last 23 years he has worked in various pharmaceutical companies including Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Vera Laboratories Limited and Vorin Laboratories Limited. He was also the Chief Operating Officer at Matrix Laboratories Limited, Hyderabad. Dr. Satyanarayana Chava has been determined as inventor in 103 patents granted or patent applications filed across the world.

Ravikumar V Mr. Ravikumar V V is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Whole Time Director of the Company. He has been a Director of our Company since November 30, 2006 and is in-charge of finance, information systems and human resources function of the Company. He has also handled the supply chain management department of our Company for a significant time. He holds a masters degree in Commerce from Andhra University. He is a member of the ICWAI. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of finance. Prior to joining our Company, he was the Vice President – Finance of Matrix Laboratories Limited

GSR Anjaneyulu Dr. GSR Anjaneyulu Ph.D. is Executive Vice President - Supply Chain Management of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since February 5, 2007. He holds a masters degree in Science (Chemistry) and a Ph.d from Maharshi Dayanand University. He has over 23 years of experience in the field of research and development. Prior to joining our Company, he was the associate vice president of research and development department at Matrix Laboratories Limited.

V. Uma Maheswer Rao Dr. V. Uma Maheswer Rao is Executive Vice President - API R&D of the company. He has been associated with our Company since June 9, 2016. He holds a masters degree in Science and a Ph.D from Osmania University. He has several years of experience in the fields of process research and development and API manufacturing process. Prior to joining our Company, he was the executive director of Sriam Labs. Since he joined our Company on June 9, 2016.

M. Bhaskaraiah Mr. M. Bhaskaraiah is Senior Vice President - Supply Chain Management of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since April 5, 2007. He holds a bachelors degree in Technology (Chemical Engineering) from Sri Venkateswara University. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of production planning and control. Prior to joining our Company, he was the general manager in the production planning and control department at Matrix Laboratories Limited.

Martyn James Peck Mr. Martyn Oliver James Peckis is Senior Vice President – Business Development of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in Science in Biological and Medicinal Chemistry from University of Essex. He has over 15 years of experience in the field of sourcing and business development. Prior to joining our Company, he was the Head of API sourcing of Mayne Health Pty Ltd.

Srinivasa S Mr. Srinivasa Rao S is Senior Vice President - Operations of Manufacturing of the Company. He has been associated with our Company since April 2, 2008. He holds a bachelors degree in Science from Nagarjuna University. He has over 21 years of experience in the field of production. Prior to joining our Company, he was the associate vice president of the production department at Matrix Laboratories Limited.

Lakshmana V Dr. Lakshmana Rao C V is Senior Vice President - Quality of the Company since February 7, 2007. He holds a bachelors degree in Science from the Nagarjuna University and a masters degree in Science and a Ph.D from the Andhra University. He has over 13 years of experience in the fields of product development. Prior to joining our Company, he was was associated with Mayne Health Pty Ltd.

G. Venkateswar Reddy Mr. G. Venkateswar Reddy is Company Secretary & Senior General Manager - Legal & Secretarial of the Company. He been associated with our Company since December 1, 2015. He holds bachelors degrees in Commerce and Law and a masters degree in Arts from Osmania University. He is also a fellow member of the ICSI. He has over 13 years of experience in the field of company secretarial, legal and financial matters. Prior to joining our Company, he was the general manager in the company secretarial department of IL&FS Engineering and Construction Company Limited.

Chandrakanth Chereddi Mr. Chandrakanth Chereddi is Executive Whole Time Director of the Company since August 9, 2016. He has been associated with our Company since February 10, 2012 and is involved in strategy and operation of the Company. He holds a bachelors degree in Engineering (Computer Science and Engineering) from Osmania University and a masters degree in Science in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Illinois. He has also completed the post graduate program in Management from the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad. He has over eight years of experience in the field of project management. Prior to joining our Company, he was an associate with McKinsey & Company.

Raju Kalidindi Dr. Raju Srihari Kalidindi is Executive Whole time Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s and a masters degree in Science from Andhra University and the University of Roorkee, respectively and a Ph.D from Andhra University. He has done his post-doctoral research at the University of Hawaii under professor P.J. Scheuer for two years. He has over 23 years of experience in research and pharmaceutical industry, including more than 10 years at Hospira Australia Pty Ltd in Australia. His areas of expertise include research and development, operations, sourcing and business development. Dr. Kalidindi has been determined as inventor in 11 patents granted or patent applications filed across the world.

Rajesh Dugar Mr. Rajesh Kumar Dugar is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of the company. He has been a Director of our Company since February 14, 2012. He was jointly nominated to the board of directors by FIP and FIL Capital Management. He holds a bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College and a master of Business Administration degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He is the managing partner, Asia at Eight Roads Investment Advisors Private Limited. He has several years of experience in the Indian private equity industry.

Narendra Ostawal Mr. Narendra Ostawal is Non-Executive Director - Nominee of the Company. He was nominated to our Board by Bluewater. He is a managing director of Warburg Pincus India Private Limited and is involved in the firm’s investment advisory activities in India. He has been a Director of our Company since October 29, 2014. He holds a post graduate diploma in Management from the Indian Institure of Management, Bangalore. He is also a member of the ICAI. Prior to joining Warburg Pincus India Private Limited, he worked with McKinsey & Company.

Aruna Bhinge Ms. Aruna Rajendra Bhinge is Non-Executive Independent Director the Company. She holds a bachelor’s degree and a masters degree in Science from the University of Poona and the University of Bombay respectively. She also holds a masters degree in Management Studies from the University of Mumbai. She has several years of experience in the field of food security and strategic planning. She was the head of food security agenda, APAC at Syngenta India Limited.

Rajesh Chandy Dr. Rajesh Koshy Chandy is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Engineering (Electronics and Communications) from the Madurai Kamraj University, a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma and a Ph.D in Business Administration from the University of Southern California. He has been a professor of marketing at the London Business School and has held the Tony and Maureen Wheeler Chair in Entrepreneurship at the London Business School.

Ravindranath Kancherla Dr. Ravindranath Kancherla serves Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Dr. Ravindranath Kancherla is a world renowned expert in Surgical Gastroenterology and Laparoscopic Surgery and is heading Global Hospitals Group. He developed India's most comprehensive Hospital dedicated for Gastroenterology and a center to efficiently conduct the complicated procedure of organ transplantation. With extensive experience in surgeries, Dr. Ravindranath has become an authority in liver, pancreatic and bile duct resections, revision gastric surgeries, and reconstructive coloproctology. He has trained over 700 surgeons in laparoscopic procedures.