Liberty Holdings Ltd (LBHJ.J)

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Jacko Maree

61 2015 Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

David Munro

2017 Chief Executive Officer

Casper Troskie

53 2010 Financial Director, Executive Director

Seelan Gobalsamy

2017 Chief Executive – Emerging Markets

John Maxwell

2015 Chief Executive – Individual Arrangements

Sydney Mbhele

2017 Chief Marketing Officer

Berlina Moroole

2016 Chief Risk Officer

Pumeza Bam

2017 Group Human Resources Executive

Giles Heeger

2016 Executive – Asset management

David Jewell

2016 Group Executive – Individual Arrangements

Johan Minnie

2016 Group Executive – Sales, Distribution and Bancassurance

Marjorie Ngwenya

2016 Group Executive – Strategy

Thiru Pillay

2015 Group Executive – Group Professional Services

Jill Parratt

2008 Company Secretary

Angus Band

64 2015 Non-Executive Lead Independent Director

Susan Botha

2017 Director

Simpiwe Tshabalala

49 2013 Non-Executive Director

Santie Botha

52 2013 Non-Executive Independent Director

Anthony Cunningham

61 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Monhla Hlahla

53 2012 Non-Executive Independent Director

Mthandazo Moyo

54 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Carol Roskruge

44 2016 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sibusiso Sibisi

61 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Yunus Suleman

59 2015 Non-Executive Independent Director

James Sutcliffe

60 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sharon Steyn

IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Jacko Maree

Mr. Jacko Maree is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was previously the chief executive of Standard Bank Group Limited and in the past has served as a non-executive director on the Liberty Holdings Limited and Liberty Group Limited Boards.

David Munro

Mr. David Munro is Chief Executive Officer of the company. He is the current Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group’s Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) division and a current Non-executive Director of Liberty Holdings.

Casper Troskie

Mr. Casper G. Troskie, (BCom (Hons) (UCT), CA(SA), is Financial Director, Executive Director of the Company. He is also on the board of Liberty Growth Limited, Liberty Active Limited, Frank Life Limited, Frank Financial Services (Proprietary) Limited, Capital Alliance Life Limited and Liberty Health Holdings (Proprietary) Limited. Prior to joining Liberty he was the chief financial officer of the Standard Bank group. Areas of expertise and contribution: Insurance, banking, governance, financial reporting.

Seelan Gobalsamy

Mr. Seelan Gobalsamy is Chief Executive – Emerging Markets of the Company. He spent 10 years at Old Mutual where he held a number of senior management and executive positions in the group. Most recently Seelan was the MD of Old Mutual Corporate.

John Maxwell

Mr. John Maxwell is an Chief Executive – Individual Arrangements of the Company. He has financial services experience including various executive, managing director and chief operating officer roles at NBS, BoE, Nedbank (Peoples Bank) and Virgin.

Sydney Mbhele

Berlina Moroole

Pumeza Bam

Giles Heeger

Mr. Giles Heeger is Executive – Asset management of the Company. He holds BBusSc (Hons), PGDA, MSc, CA (SA) degrees. He has experience in Structured debt finance, market risk, derivatives and global markets. Giles joined Liberty from Standard Bank, where he was the director of Sales and Structuring in the Global Markets Division of the Corporate and Investment Banking unit.

David Jewell

Johan Minnie

Marjorie Ngwenya

Thiru Pillay

Mr. Thiru Pillay is Group Executive – Group Professional Services of the Company. He holds BCompt (Hons), CA(SA), CIA. Prior to joining Liberty, Thiru was the senior executive partner responsible for risk management and internal audit services at Ernst & Young for their African practice (including South Africa). Thiru has also previously held executive positions in South African Airways and Transnet. He also chaired the audit committee and served as a non-executive director on the board of the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

Jill Parratt

Angus Band

Mr. Angus W. B. Band is Non-Executive Lead Independent Director of the Company. He is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and serves on the Audit and Actuarial Committee, Social, Ethics and Transformation Committee and Directors’ Affairs Committee of Liberty Holdings Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: General management, governance, insurance, finance and remuneration.

Susan Botha

Simpiwe Tshabalala

Mr. Simpiwe Kenneth Tshabalala is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He serves as Joint Chief Executive of Standard Bank Group Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: Insurance, banking, law, HR and remuneration, governance, sub-Saharan Africa.

Santie Botha

Ms. Santie Louise Botha is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Botha was previously the executive director of marketing for the MTN Group. Currently she is the chairperson of Curro Holdings Limited and is a non-executive director on the boards of Tiger Brands Limited, Imperial Holdings Limited, Famous Brands Limited and Telkom Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: Marketing, sales, strategy, business intelligence, governance.

Anthony Cunningham

Mr. Anthony Peter Cunningham, (MA (Cambridge), FIA, is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He serves on the Risk and Audit and Actuarial Committees of Liberty Holdings Limited. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and has over 30 years’ experience in the insurance and investment advisory fields. Areas of expertise and contribution: Actuarial science, international liability management, strategic and liability driven investment, transaction liability management, property investing.

Monhla Hlahla

Ms. Monhla Wilma Hlahla is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was the CEO of Airports Company South Africa until September 2011 and is currently chairman to both the Industrial Development Corporation and Royal Bafokeng Holdings. She holds (BA (Honours) Pomona College, MA in Urban Planning (UCLA School of Architecture and Planning). Areas of expertise and contribution: General business, HR and remuneration, governance.

Mthandazo Moyo

Mr. Mthandazo Peter Moyo is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is currently a director of Amabubesi, a diversified investment holding company. He was previously chief executive of Alexander Forbes and also served as the deputy managing director of Old Mutual SA for five years. He is currently a non-executive director of the Transnet board and serves as a member on their audit committee. He is also the chairman of the audit committee in the office of the Auditor General and is a member of the Advisory Council of the Stellenbosch Business School. Areas of expertise and contribution: Insurance, financial services, accounting, general business, governance.

Carol Roskruge

Ms. Carol Roskruge is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Areas of expertise and contribution: General business, strategy, commercial and governance.

Sibusiso Sibisi

Dr. Sibusiso Patrick Sibisi is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He serves on the Risk Committee of Liberty Holdings Limited. He is the chief executive officer of the CSIR and is a director of Murray and Roberts Limited. Areas of expertise and contribution: General business, insurance, mathematical and computational modeling.

Yunus Suleman

Mr. Yunus Suleman is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Suleman is the former chairman of KPMG South Africa. Areas of expertise and contribution: Accounting, banking, fast moving consumer goods and telecoms in Africa.

James Sutcliffe

Mr. James H. Sutcliffe is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the chairman of the Risk Committee and is a member of the Audit and Actuarial and Remuneration Committees of Liberty Holdings Limited. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries. Areas of expertise and contribution: Actuarial science, asset management, insurance, HR and remuneration, governance.

Sharon Steyn

