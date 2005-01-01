Label Vie SA (LBV.CS)

Name Description

Riad Laissaoui Mr. Riad Laissaoui served as Deputy Managing Director and Head of Support of Label Vie SA. He was Financial and Administrative Director for six years. He has worked for Price Waterhouse Coopers. Now he serves as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Label Vie SA.

Zouhair Bennani Mr. Zouhair Bennani serves as Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Label Vie SA. He co-founded Hyper SA in 1985. Mr. Bennani is a Computer Science Engineer and holds a Masters degree from La Sorbonne. Mr. Bennani has also been Member of the Board of Unimer, Regional President Union Regionale de la Confederation Generale des Entreprises du Maroc (CGEM) in Rabat and Vice President of Association Marocaine de Distribution Moderne.

Mohamed Bennis Mr. Mohamed Amine Bennis serves as Financial and Administrative Director of Label Vie SA. He started his career with Arthur Anderson and worked there for 5 years. After that he joined Maroc Telecom.

Mohamed Halloum Mr. Mohamed Halloum serves as Director of Information Systems of Label Vie SA. He holds an Engineering diploma from Ecole Nationale Superieure d'Informatique et de Mathematiques Appliquees de Grenoble (ENSIMAG) and a Master degree in System Architecture from Universite Joseph Fourier in Grenoble. He started his career with Lydec, then worked for Finance.com, TeamLog-2IC, Omnidata, SQLI and Atos Origin.

Rachid Hadni Mr. Rachid Hadni serves as Member of the Board and Managing Director of Label Vie SA. He is an Engineer in Computer Sciences. He is co-founder of Hyper SA. Mr. Hadni has also been Member of the Board of Best Financiere, Retail Holding and SPI HSC.