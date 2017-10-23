Edition:
La Comer SAB de CV (LCMRUBC.MX)

LCMRUBC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

18.24MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
$18.12
Open
$18.11
Day's High
$18.30
Day's Low
$17.74
Volume
86,154
Avg. Vol
532,413
52-wk High
$19.50
52-wk Low
$13.23

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Guillermo Gonzalez Nova

2002 Chairman of the Board

Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui

65 Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer

Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana

58 2009 Vice Chairman of the Board

Rogelio Garza Garza

2016 Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Santiago Garcia Garcia

63 Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada

64 Corporate Director of Fiscal and Legal Affairs

Joaquin Solis Rivera

77 2015 Director, Corporate Director of Labor and Legal Affairs

Juan Blanco Fortes

58 Real Estate Director

Armando Palacios

54 2002 Director of Restaurants California

Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra

1992 Director

Miguel Angel Gonzalez Solana

2012 Director

Luis Felipe Gonzalez Zabalegui

2007 Director

Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez

2009 Director

Jose Ingnacio Llano Gutierrez

2005 Independent Director

Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta

2011 Independent Director

Fermin Sobero San Martin

2002 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Guillermo Gonzalez Nova

Mr. Guillermo Gonzalez Nova has served as Chairman of the Board of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He also serves as Chairman of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002.

Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui

Mr. Carlos Gonzalez Zabalegui has served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer at La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. He also serves as Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Director of Grupo Kuo SAB de CV.

Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana

Mr. Luis Felipe Gonzalez Solana has served as Vice Chairman of the Board of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Vice Chairman Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1986. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Restaurantes California.

Rogelio Garza Garza

Mr. Rogelio Garza Garza serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 1, 2016. He started to work in the company from 2011 as Deputy Director of Treasury, taking charge of the areas of Treasury and Investor Relations.

Santiago Garcia Garcia

Mr. Santiago Garcia Garcia serves as Director, Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana SA de CV at La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2002. He also serves as Chief Executive Officer of Tiendas Comercial Mexicana S A de CV, which is a subsidiary of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Anahuac and Masters degree in Management from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Direccion de Empresa (IPADE).

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada

Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Corporate Director of Fiscal and Legal Affairs of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Law and Accounting from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Joaquin Solis Rivera

Mr. Joaquin Solis Rivera serves as Director and Corporate Director of Labor and Legal Affairs of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Corporate Director of Legal and Labor Affairs, Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009.

Juan Blanco Fortes

Armando Palacios

Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra

Mr. Pablo Jose Gonzalez Guerra has served as Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1992. He also serves as Directors of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.

Miguel Angel Gonzalez Solana

Luis Felipe Gonzalez Zabalegui

Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez

Mr. Luis Jose Guichard Gonzalez has served as Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2009. He also serves as Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V.

Jose Ingnacio Llano Gutierrez

Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta

Mr. Alberto Guillermo Saavedra Olavarrieta has served as Independent Director of La Comer, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He also served as Independent Director of Controladora Comercial Mexicana, S.A.B. de C.V. He obtained a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1987 and graduated in Trade Regulation Law from Universidad Panamericana.

Fermin Sobero San Martin

