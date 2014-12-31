Lectra SA (LECS.PA)

Name Description

Andre Harari Dr. Andre Harari has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lectra SA since May 3, 2002. He had been Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lectra since 1991, and Vice Chairman and Senior Vice President since 1998. He was Member of the Supervisory Board of Lectra from 1978 to 1990. He was also Chairman and Managing Director of Compagnie Financiere du Scribe (France), a venture capital firm specializing in technology companies, which he founded in 1975. He began his career with the consulting division of Arthur Andersen from 1970 to 1975. Dr. Harari is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole Nationale de la Statistique et de l’Administration Economique. He also holds a Doctorate in Management Science from the University of Paris IX Dauphine.

Daniel Harari Mr. Daniel Harari has been Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Lectra SA since May 3, 2002. He was Chairman and Managing Director of Lectra from 1991, following its takeover by Compagnie Financiere du Scribe at the end of 1990. He also held the role of Group Director of Sales of the Company. Mr. Harari has been Director, since 1981, and Managing Director, since 1986, of Compagnie Financiere du Scribe, a venture capital firm specializing in technology companies founded by Andre Harari. He began his career as Vice President of la Societe d’Etudes et de Gestion Financiere Meeschaert from 1980 to 1983. He was then Chairman and Managing Director of La Solution Informatique from 1984 until 1990, and of Interleaf France from 1986 to 1989. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and the Ecole Superieur des Affaires, and of the Stanford Business School MBA program.

Jean-Patrice Gros Mr. Jean-Patrice Gros has been appointed Director of Turkey, Middle East and North Africa at Lectra SA since January 26, 2012. He has been with the Company for 30 years.

Andreas Kim Mr. Andreas A. Kim has served as Managing Director for China at Lectra SA since March 9, 2010. He was also Managing Director for Japan until January 2013. He has over 20 years' experience in engineering, marketing, sales, services, business development and strategy, developing international businesses both in the United States and across the globe. In his most recent position, he was Senior Vice President for Marketing and Services of Lectra Asia-Pacific, based in Shanghai. Prior to joining Lectra, Mr. Kim worked in such global companies as Texas Instruments, Sun Microsystems and Tektronix, as well as in startups, such as WebTrends. Mr. Kim holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science, a Master of Science in Computer Science and Engineering, and an MBA in Marketing and Finance from American universities.

Roy Shurling Mr. Roy Shurling has been Director for North America of Lectra SA, as of October 29, 2008. Prior to that, as World Senior Account Director, he managed the accounts of Lectra SA's customers such as Boeing, Lockheed, Brunswick, Seton Leather, Johnson Controls, Autoliv, Milliken and Delphi, as well as wind power companies. Until that time, he had held a number of senior positions on both the technical and sales sides of Lectra SA's operations in North America. Mr. Shurling also played a role in the development of Lectra SA's laser cutting technology for the manufacturing of airbags, as well as automated cutting solutions dedicated to mass production of automotive seats and interior components in replacement of traditional die-cutting systems. Mr. Shurling earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Engineering for hardware and software from Southern College of Technology in Marietta, Georgia.

Rodrigo Siza Mr. Rodrigo Siza has served as Director for Portugal at Lectra SA since June 22, 2007. He has experience in the textile industry, in both sales and management positions. Before coming on board at Lectra, he was Director of Sales at RPB Texteis e Vesturario, an apparel company of the Riopele group. From 2000 to 2004, he was in charge of design and merchandizing solutions at Lectra Portugal, and then worked as an international consultant. From 1991 to 1999, Mr. Siza was an associate and manager of V-Sistemas Informatica, a company specialized in development, consulting and distribution of technological solutions for the textile industry. Mr. Siza holds a Masters degree in Marketing from the University of Minho (Portugal).

Adriana Vono Papavero Ms. Adriana Vono Papavero has served as Director for South America of Lectra SA as of February 15, 2011. She holds an MBA in Marketing from ESPM, Brazil's foremost marketing school. She worked previously for Lectra from 2000 to 2007, acting as Marketing Manager and Sales Account Manager. Before returning to Lectra, she was Sales Director for South America at WGSN, the online trend and research analysis provider. Ms. Vono Papavero has more than 10 years' experience with fashion and design-oriented companies.

Veronique Zoccoletto Ms. Veronique Zoccoletto has been Director of Human Resources, Chief Information Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of Lectra SA since 2005. She joined Lectra in 1993 as Chief Financial Officer for the Lectra France division, and subsequently was Group controller from 1996 to 1998, Group Sales Administration Manager from 1998 to 2000, and Director of Organization and Information Systems from 2000 to 2004. She began her career with Singer France in 1983 as Controller, and then was head of the budget and internal audit department. From 1989 to 1991 she was Chief Financial Officer of SYS-COM Ingenierie, France. In 1991 she became CFO of Riva Hugin Sweda France. Ms. Zoccoletto graduated from the University of Paris-Dauphine with a Master’s Degree in Management, specializing in Finance.

Laurent Alt Mr. Laurent Alt has served as Software Research & Development Director at Lectra SA as of February 16, 2012. He is a graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure de Paris. He began his career in 1987 at Thomson Digital Image where he created the first software for articulated characters and participated in the development of a 3D modeling package intended for industrial design. Over the next 14 years he held positions in R&D management, corporate strategy, and consulting and pre-sales for PLM solutions at Dassault Systemes. In 2007, he joined SpaceClaim, an American concept design software startup, created by Mike Payne, co-founder of PTC, and then Solidworks, where he directed the 3D geometry tool R&D team. Finally, in 2009 he became Chief Executive Officer at HD3D, a company which develops digital content production management software, in partnership with French audiovisual leaders such as Mikros Image, Mac Guff Ligne, and even Eclair Laboratoires.

Edouard Macquin Mr. Edouard Macquin is Group Director of Sales and Member of the Executive Board of Lectra SA as of January 1, 2011. Since 2005, Mr. Macquin has served as Director of Lectra South America. In 2000, he was appointed Director of Lectra Brazil. He joined Lectra's Research & Developement in 1987 and later assumed various positions in services and then marketing in France, Italy, the United States and Brazil. Mr. Macquin holds an MBA from the Sao Paulo Business School.

Anastasia Charbin Ms. Anastasia Charbin serves as Director of Marketing, Fashion of Lectra SA as of September 1, 2011. With more than fifteen years' experience in the United States, Canada, and France, she has worked in fashion and fashion technology for companies like Gerber Technology, Karat Software, Cross Creek Apparel, and Perigee Software. She has a Master of Textiles and Apparel Management degree from North Carolina State University, as well as two Bachelor of Science degrees (Business Administration & Apparel Design) from the University of Delaware.

Myriam Akoun-Brunet Ms. Myriam Akoun-Brunet serves as Communications Director of Lectra SA since March 21, 2013. A specialist in corporate communications, she is a graduate in Classics and also holds a Masters degree in History from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne and an MBA degree from the San Francisco State University in California. Ms. Akoun-Brunet has 20 years of experience in communications, acquired in advertising and communications agencies (Young & Rubicam, Media System, Salomon et Associes) as well as corporate communications roles. Before joining Lectra SA, she was Market Communications Manager at BASF Agro from 1997 to 2001, after which she became Communications Manager at Zodiac. In 2006, she was promoted to Deputy Communications Director of Zodiac, which would later become Zodiac Aerospace.

Laurence Jacquot Ms. Laurence Jacquot has served as Director of Group Industrial Operations and Hardware R&D and Member of the Management Board of Lectra SA as of July 15, 2010. She joined Lectra in 2000 and took over responsibility for the purchasing department where, with her team, she accomplished an ambitious plan to reduce production costs. In 2005 she was promoted to the post of Industrial Operations Director of Manufacturing in charge logistics, quality and purchasing. Prior to joining Lectra, she occupied various management posts at Henkel France and Sanofi.

Bruno Mattia Mr. Bruno Mattia has served as Director of Strategic Accounts Fashion, Member of the Management Board at Lectra SA. Prior to joining Lectra in 2006, Mr. Mattia was Senior Consultant and Project Director within the PLM Branch of IBM Global Services, in charge of complex international projects. During the last six years at Lectra, he was responsible for strategic projects for the fashion market, mainly in charge of implementing Lectra Fashion PLM.

Philippe Ribera Mr. Philippe Ribera had been appointed as Software Marketing Director and Member of the Management Board at Lectra SA on December 14, 2009. He had worked more than 20 years with Lectra, where he had held various marketing and sales development posts in France and the USA. From 2004 to 2006, he was Sales Director of Lectra's U.S. subsidiary; since 2008, he has held the position of Marketing Director for France.

Jerome Viala Mr. Jerome Viala serves as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He is responsible for all financial, legal and manufacturing functions. He joined the finance department of Lectra in 1985, then held the positions of Controller for Europe and North America from 1988 to 1991, CFO for France from 1992 to 1993 and CFO for the Product Division from 1993 to 1994. He began his career as Credit Analyst at Esso, France. He is a graduate of the Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Bordeaux.

Anne Binder Ms. Anne Binder has served as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Lectra SA since October 27, 2011. Apart from that she serves as Consultant in financial strategy and as an Independent Director for non-publicly traded companies, Director of Fastpaperflow and member of the strategic committee of AM France. She is also Vice-Chairman of the French National Chamber of Financial Expert Consultants, a Director of the INSEAD foundation, and trustee for the INSEAD alumni fund. From 1993 to 1996 she was the Executive Manager in charge of the development in France for GE Capital (international financial services group) and Director of its French subsidiary. From 1990 to 1993, she was the Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Euris investment fund. From 1983 to 1990, she participated in the creation and was General Manager of the French Pallas group. Prior to that, she was an Associate Manager for Generale Occidentale from 1978 to 1982. At the beginning of her career, she was a consultant at Boston Consulting Group and then Associate Manager at Lazard Freres Bank in Paris. Ms. Binder graduated from the Institut d'Etudes Politiques of Paris. She also has a BA and a Master in Business Administration from INSEAD in Fontainebleau,