Legrand SA (LEGD.PA)

Name Description

Gilles Schnepp Mr. Gilles Schnepp is the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Committee of LEGRAND S.A. since March 17, 2006. He is also a Member of the Company’s Strategy Committee. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Management Committee of the Company since 2004. He graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales. Mr. Schnepp began his career at Merrill Lynch France, where he successively held the positions of Account Executive (1983-86), Vice President (1986-89) and Senior Vice President (1989). He joined the Company in 1989 as Assistant Finance Director, and then took the post of General Secretary in 1993 before serving as Finance Director from 1996 until 2000 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer from 2000 until 2003, serving also as Director and Member of the Management Committee of the Company from 2001. He currently holds several other mandates, within Legrand SA subsidiaries and is Director of Saint-Gobain.

Francois Grappotte Mr. Francois Grappotte is Honorary Chairman of the Board and Director of LEGRAND S.A. as of March 17, 2006. Prior to that, he served the Company as Chairman of the Board since 2004, and previously Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer since 1988, and prior to that Chief Executive Officer since 1993. He graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration and from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris. He began his career at the Ministry of Industry and in the Treasury division of the Ministry of the Economy and Finance. In 1970, he joined Rothschild bank. He then joined Compagnie Electro Mecanique in 1973 as General Secretary, Head of Operations and Vice President. He was Member of the Advisory Board of the Banque de France and Director of Valeo and BNP Paribas, among others. He is currently also Member of the Supervisory Board of Michelin.

Patrice Soudan Mr. Patrice Soudan serves as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Executive Vice President - Group Operations, Member of the Management Committee at LEGRAND S.A. since 2014. He joined the Company in 1990 as Finance Controller for international subsidiaries. He held successively the positions of Head of Finance Control, Vice President Group Finance Control and Group Chief Financial Officer from 2001 to 2008.

Antoine Burel Mr. Antoine Burel is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee of LEGRAND S.A. since 2015. He served as Executive Vice President, Group Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Committee of Legrand SA. He was previously the Company's Financial Director since 2008. Mr. Burel joined the Company in 1993 as Finance Controller and later became Chief Financial Officer at Legrand Normandie. After gaining experience at several subsidiaries, he was appointed as the Company's Head of Group Finance Control in 2005.

John Selldorff Mr. John Selldorff is President and Chief Executive Officer of Legrand North & Central America, Member of the Management Committee of LEGRAND S.A. He serves as President & CEO of VANTAGE CONTROLS INC.

Benedicte Bahier Ms. Benedicte Bahier is Executive Vice President - Legal Affairs, Member of the Management Committee at LEGRAND S.A. since 2014. She joined the Company in 2012 as Group Vice President Legal Affairs. A graduate of ESSEC business school and a qualified lawyer, Ms. Bahier began working in 2002 as a business lawyer with the law firm Linklaters. She joined Legrand in 2007 as Legal Expert in charge of corporate and governance related aspects, before holding positions as Risk Manager and Legal Manager.

Xavier Couturier Mr. Xavier Couturier serves as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, Member of the Management Committee at LEGRAND S.A. since 2014. He was previously the Company's Director of Human Resources since 2008. Mr. Couturier joined Legrand SA in 1988 as Internal Organization Consultant and went on to hold various positions in the Human Resources department, being subsequently appointed as Limousin HR Assistant (1989), Head of Executive Career Management France (1996), and Head of Management Development (2002). In 2004, he also took on the responsibility for Group Training.

Karine Alquier-Caro Ms. Karine Alquier-Caro is Executive Vice President - Purchasing, Member of the Management Committee of LEGRAND S.A. since October 2012. She studied in HEC Paris (1994). She joined the Group in 2001 after a 7-year experience at Deloitte as Financial Auditor (France and Canada). After several experiences as CFO of Legrand industrial and commercial entities,

Benoit Coquart Mr. Benoit Coquart is Executive Vice President France, Member of the Management Committee of LEGRAND S.A. since December 2015. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President - Strategy and Development, Member of the Management Committee since 2014. He was previously the Company's Director of Strategy and Development since 2010. He joined the Company in 1997 to manage the representative office in Seoul, before moving on to serve as Investor Relations Advisor in 1998. He was subsequently appointed as Head of Group External Communication (2002) and then Head of Marketing Wiring Devices and Home Systems (2006). In 2007, he was appointed as Head of Corporate Development Unit.

Paolo Perino Mr. Paolo Perino serves as Chairman of Bticino and Executive VP Strategy and Development, Member of the Management Committee at LEGRAND S.A. since 2014. Mr. Perino joined BTicino Italy in 1983 as Product Manager (BTicino became part of the Company in 1989). He was subsequently appointed as Marketing Manager, Marketing Vice President and then Sales Vice President of BTicino Italy. In 1996, he took on the role of Director and later of General Manager of Legrand SpA, an Italian subsidiary of the Company. In 2000, he was appointed Group Vice President Marketing and External Communication.

Frederic Xerri Mr. Frederic Xerri serves as Executive Vice President - Export, Member of the Management Committee at LEGRAND S.A. since 2014. He was previously Member of the Management Committee - Deputy Director of Export of the Company since 2010. He joined Legrand SA in 1993 as Head of Marketing in Germany. He was then appointed as Sales Director for Russia in 2003. In 2005, he became the Company's Director for Russia/CEI in 2005.

Angeles Garcia-Poveda Ms. Angeles Garcia-Poveda is Lead Independent Director of LEGRAND S.A. since November 6, 2013. She has served as Independent Director since May 25, 2012. She has been Chairman of the Company's Remuneration and Nominating Committee since 2013 and Member of the Company's Strategy Committee since July 31, 2013. A graduate of Instituto Catolico de Administracion y Direccion de Empresas (ICADE) in Madrid, she also graduated from the Business Case Study Program of the Oxford University. She is Chief Executive Officer of Spencer Stuart in France. Prior to joining Spencer Stuart in 2008, she spent 14 years within the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) cabinet in Madrid, and also in Paris from 1993 to 1997.

Olivier Bazil Mr. Olivier Bazil has served as Director of LEGRAND S.A. since May 26, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy Committee and has been Member of the Governance and Nominating Committee of the Company. He previously served as Vice Chairman of the Board, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Legrand SA from December 10, 2002 to May 26, 2011. He joined Legrand SA in 1973 as Assistant to the Company Secretary, and was successively appointed as Financial Director of the Company in 1979 and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 1993. He currently also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of Fritz SAS, Director of Firmenich International SA and Member of the Supervisory Board of Vallourec, among others. He graduated from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) and obtained a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School.

Isabelle Boccon-Gibod Ms. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod is Independent Director of LEGRAND S.A. since May 27, 2016. She is a graduate of Ecole Centrale in Paris and Columbia University in the United States, She is a member of the Altavia Executive Committee and a Board member of Arkema and Paprec. In the past, she was Executive Vice-President of Sequana Group and Executive Director of Arjowiggins Group. Isabelle Boccon-Gibod is also a photographer and the author of “Fors Intérieurs”, a collection of portraits of mathematicians.

Christel Bories Ms. Christel Bories has been Independent Director at LEGRAND S.A. as of May 25, 2012. She is also Chairman of the Company's Strategy Committee and has been Member of the Audit Committee of the Company since July 31, 2013. A graduate of Hautes Etudes Commerciales, she began her career in 1986 as Strategy Consultant at Booz-Allen & Hamilton, then was appointed as Corporate Value Associate. She was subsequently appointed to several posts within Umicore, then within the Pechiney group. After the merger of Pechiney with the Alcan group, Ms. Bories was appointed as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Alcan Packaging, then Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Alcan Engineered Products and finally Chief Executive Officer of Constellium, the post she resigned from in December 2011. She is Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen and currently also holds several other posts, including Director of Smurfit Kappa, Director of Natixis and Vice Chairman of Fabrique de l'Industrie, among others.

Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise Mr. Thierry de la Tour d'Artaise has been Independent Director of LEGRAND S.A. since April 6, 2006. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris and is a Certified Chartered Accountant. He was Audit Manager at Coopers & Lybrand from 1979 to 1983. He was then appointed Head of Internal Audit at Groupe Chargeurs SA. From 1984 to 1986, Mr. de La Tour D'Artaise was Finance Director and then Managing Director from 1986 to 1993 of Croisieres Paquet. He was also Managing Director of Calor SA from 1994 to 1996 and then Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 1998. He was appointed Vice Chairman and Managing Director of SEB Group in 1999 and has been Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SEB since 2000. He currently holds several mandates, including Chairman of SEB Internationale, Director of Club Mediterranee and Director of Zhejiang SUPOR, among others.

Annalisa Elia Ms. Annalisa Loustau Elia is Independent Director of LEGRAND S.A. since May 24, 2013. She is graduated in law from La Sapienza University in Rome (University of Rome). She has worked for four years at Cartier in Geneva and Paris, for two years at L’Oréal’s Luxury Product Division in Paris and for thirteen years at Procter & Gamble in Geneva as well as in the Paris and Rome offices. Her rich and varied professional career has provided her with solid experience of marketing and product development in the luxury, retail and consumer goods sectors. Annalisa Loustau Elia is Chief Marketing Officer of Printemps and has been a member of its Executive Committee since 2008.

Dong Sheng Li Mr. Dong Sheng Li serves as Independent Director of LEGRAND S.A. since July 26, 2012. He is also Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of TCL Corporation. He began his career in 1982 at TTK Home Electronic Appliances Co. Ltd. He then subsequently worked for Telephone Communication Limited and Huizhou Industrial Development Company. He was appointed as Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Huizhou Municipal Electronic Communication Corp in 1990, then Chief Executive Officer of TCL Electronics Group. In 2003, Mr. Li was appointed as Chairman of the Board Chief Executive Officer of TCL Corporation. He was awarded with the French title of an Officier de la Legion d'Honneur in 2004. In addition to his duties at the Company, he currently also holds several other posts, including Independent Director of Tencent and Chairman of TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited, among others. He graduated from the South China University of Technology with a Bachelor degree in Science.