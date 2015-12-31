Leifheit AG (LEIG.DE)

Name Description

Helmut Zahn Mr. Helmut Zahn is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Leifheit AG since January 24, 2007. Before that, he served as Member of the Supervisory Board at the Company. In addition, he acts as Member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Personnel Committee of the Company. Mr. Zahn also occupies the position of Managing Director at Home Beteiligungen GmbH. Furthermore, he is Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Flossbach von Storch AG and Member of the Advisory Board of Maschinenbau Oppenweiler Bonder GmbH & Co. KG, among others.

Thomas Radke Mr. Thomas Radke has been Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of Leifheit AG since January 1, 2014. He is responsible for Sales, Marketing, Development and Human Resources at the Company. He also served as Chairman of the Advisory Board at Boeck Silosysteme GmbH. After studying business administration, he held various management positions in marketing, sales and general management at Carl Zeiss Vision, Procter & Gamble / Wella, Effern / Mars and at Henkel in Spain, China and Germany. Most recently he served as Member of the Board of Management of Herlitz AG and as Director on the Administrative Board of Pelikan Holding AG.

Karsten Schmidt Mr. Karsten Schmidt is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Leifheit AG since Frbruary 13, 2016. Previously, he was Member of the Supervisory Board since January 15, 2007. In addition, he acts as Member of the Audit and Personnel Committee of the Company. Mr. Schmidt also occupies the position of Chairman of the Management Board at Ravensburger AG. Moreover, he has acted as Supervisory Board Member at Ravensburger Spieleland AG.

Ansgar Lengeling Mr. Ansgar Lengeling is appointed as Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Management Board at Leifheit AG since January 1, 2017. He will be responsible for purchasing, production, logistics and quality management. He was responsible for production, logistics, purchasing and quality management at the power tools division in the Robert Bosch Home & Garden business unit. Further, he was in charge of its production plants in Hungary and England. Prior to this, he worked for many years as plant manager at Bosch Power Tools in China. He holds a degree in mechanical engineering at the Hochschule Karlsruhe Technik und Wirtschaft(Technical University of Karlsruhe).

Ulli Gritzuhn Mr. Ulli Gritzuhn is Member of the Supervisory Board at Leifheit AG since January 4, 2016. He serves as Chief Executive Officer/Executive Vice President of Unilever DACH. He also serves as General Manager of Unilever Deutschland GmbH. He is member of the Human Resource Committee.

Baldur Gross Mr. Baldur Gross is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Leifheit AG since May 22, 2014. He is Energy electronics engineer at the Company.

Thomas Standke Mr. Thomas Standke is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Leifheit AG since May 27, 2004. He is a Toolmaker.