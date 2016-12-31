Leoni AG (LEOGn.DE)

Name Description

Klaus Probst Dr. Klaus Probst is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LEONI AG since May 11, 2017. He was no longer a Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Leoni AG effective May 7, 2015. Prior to joining the Company, he held an executive position at Grosskraftwerk Franken AG (1980). Dr. Probst has been with the Company since 1989 and was first appointed to the Management Board in 1997. He is responsible for Corporate Communications and Internal Audit departments. He studied chemical engineering at the University of Erlangen and earned a doctorate in engineering.

Dieter Belle Mr. Dieter Belle is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of LEONI AG. In 2000, he was appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of LEONI AG and was since then in charge of most of the corporate departments. In addition, he took over the position of President & CEO in May 2015 and temporarily held both offices, before handing over responsibility as Chief Financial Officer to Karl Gadesmann in October 2016. Since January 2017, he has also been in temporary charge of the Wiring Systems Division. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Belle served at an executive position at the Krupp Group (1979), was Commercial Director at Felten & Guillaume AG (1989) and Member of the Management Board of Peguform GmbH (1995). Mr. Belle holds a degree in Business Administration.

Werner Lang Dr. Werner Lang is Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of LEONI AG since March 2017. He was Member of the Supervisory Board since May 16, 2012. He is member of the supervisory board at Mekra Lang Otomotiv Yan Sanayi A.S., Daito Lang Mirror Co., Changchun Mekra Lang Faway Vehicle Mirror Co.

Franz Spiess Mr. Franz Spiess is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Leoni AG since December 7, 2006. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Arbitration Committee, Personnel Committee, as well as Audit Committee of the Company. He is second senior authorised signatory of the administrative office in Schwabach of the IG Metall trade union.

Karl Gadesmann Mr. Karl Gadesmann is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board of LEONI AG since 1 October 2016. He also serves as Head of the Corporate Accounting, and responsible for Corporate Controlling, Corporate Finance, Corporate Information Management, Corporate Information Security, Corporate Risk Management and Corporate Taxes departments. After studying business administration, he began his career in 1991 as a tax consultant, auditor and partner at Pricewaterhouse Coopers AG. In 2008, he took over as Head of External Reporting and Group Accounting at Volkswagen AG. Thereafter he served as CFO at MAN Truck & Bus AG as well as Fritz Dräxlmaier GmbH & Co. KG.

Bruno Fankhauser Mr. Bruno Fankhauser is Member of the Management Board of LEONI AG since February 1, 2016. He is in charge of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division and the Corporate Marketing department. He studied business administration at the University of Bern and, following commercial positions within the Ascom Group, was appointed Managing Director of Typon Holding AG. In 2001, he joined the Studer Group as Chief Financial Officer, taking over as Chief Executive Officer in 2004. In 2006, he moved to the Management Board of the Wire & Cable Solutions Division.

Martin Stuettem Mr. Martin Stuettem is appointed as Member of the Management Board at LEONI AG with effect from April 1, 2017. He will be responsible for the Wiring Systems Division and will also take charge of the Corporate Sustainability Management department. He has comprehensive expertise in the fields of manufacturing technology and product development. He has worked in various senior positions at the international automotive component supplier Faurecia since 2010.

Elisabetta Castiglioni Dr. Elisabetta Castiglioni is Member of the Supervisory Board of LEONI AG since May 11, 2017. She served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Telekom Austria Aktiengesellschaft, Independent Director at EUSKALTEL SOCIEDAD ANONIMA.

Wolfgang Dehen Mr. Wolfgang Dehen is Member of the Supervisory Board of LEONI AG since May 11, 2017. He serves as Member of the Managing Board, CEO of Energy Sector at Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Parent Company, Siemens AG at SIEMENS LIMITED, among others.

Mark Dischner Mr. Mark Dischner is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of LEONI AG. He is a Chairman of General Works Council of LEONI AG.

Ulrike Friese-Dormann Dr. Ulrike Friese-Dormann is Member of the Supervisory Board of LEONI AG effective May 7, 2015. She is Lawyer at Milbank Tweed Hadley & McCloy LLP, Munich. From 2000 to 2004, she was a Lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Karl-Heinz Lach Mr. Karl-Heinz Lach is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of LEONI AG since May 3, 2007. He is Chairman of the Works Council for the region Eschweiler at the company.

Richard Paglia Mr. Richard Paglia is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of LEONI AG since May 16, 2012. He is senior vice president of strategic purchasing at Leoni Kabel Holding GmbH.

Christian Roedl Prof. Dr. Christian Roedl is Member of the Supervisory Board of LEONI AG effective December 22, 2015. He is Managing Partner at Roedl & Partner GbR.

Carmen Schwarz Ms. Carmen Schwarz is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of LEONI AG since 2017. She is a member of regional management North Rhine-Westphalia, IG Metall trade union,