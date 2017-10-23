Mahle Metal Leve SA (LEVE3.SA)

Name Description

Peter Grunow Mr. Peter Paul Wilhelm Grunow serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of MAHLE Metal Leve SA. He previously acted as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Investor Relations of the Company. He is Member of the Executive Board of Mahle GmbH responsible for the Division of Filters. He was Member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of Mahle Componentes de Motores do Brasil Ltda. He holds degrees in Business Administration and in Economics from Universitat Frankfurt am Main.

Claus Hoppen Mr. Claus Hoppen serves as Chief Executive Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of MAHLE Metal Leve SA. He was Manager at Wacker Quimica do Brasil and Melitta Industria e Comercio. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of Mahle Componentes de Motores do Brasil Ltda. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul.

Caio Goncalves de Moraes Mr. Caio Goncalves de Moraes serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations of MAHLE Metal Leve SA. He currently holds the positions of Executive and Investor Relations Officer of MAHLE Metal Leve S.A., as well as Chief Financial Officer of the Mahle Group in South America. From 2008 to 2012, served as Chief Financial Officer for the HVAC (vehicle cabin) business unit of the Valeo Group, in Paris, France, and as Chief Financial Officer of the Powertrain unit in South Korea. From 2005 to 2007, served as Audit and Compliance Executive Manager at Ultra Group in São Paulo. From 1999 to 2004, worked as Internal Auditor at Rhodia S.A., in São Paulo; worked in mergers and acquisitions and as a Controller, in Paris, France. In 2015, he was elected by the Institutional Investor magazine as the best CFO in South America, nominated by the sell-side analysts, and was ranked in the second place by the buy-side analysts. Also in 2015, he was awarded by IR Magazine with an honorable mention in the category of “Best IR by CEO or CFO”. He is a Chemical Engineer from Escola Politécnica da Universidade de São Paulo (USP), holds a Graduate degree in Finance and Accounting from Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV-SP) and MBA in Business Administration from ESSEC, Paris.

Heinz Junker Dr. Heinz Konrad Junker serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of MAHLE Metal Leve SA. He is Chairman of the Executive Board of Mahle GmbH. He has been holding the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MAHLE GmbH and MABEG since 2015. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Mahle Componentes de Motores do Brasil Ltda. 1996 – He was Chairman of the Management Board and Global Chief Executive Officer of MAHLE Group; 1994 – Honorary Professor at Ruhr de Bochum University, Germany; 1993 – Chief Administrative Officer of TRW Fahrwerksysteme GmbH, Germany; 1988 – Member of the Projects, Development and Quality Management Department of TRW Ehrenreich; Since 1987 holding the position of Professor Lecturer of Automobile Engineering at Ruhr de Bochum University; 1986 – Head of Product Development Engineering at TRW Ehrenreich, Düsseldorf, Germany; 1985 – Deputy Chief Administrative Officer at FKA (Automobile Research), Aachen, Germany; 1984 – PhD in Automobile Engineering, Technology University (RWTH), Aachen, Germany; 1975 – Graduation in Automobile Engineering, Technology University (RWTH) Aachen, Germany.He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule Aachen, Germany.

Bernhard Volkmann Mr. Bernhard Volkmann serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of MAHLE Metal Leve SA. He is Member of the Executive Board of Mahle GmbH. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Mahle Componentes de Motores do Brasil Ltda. Since 2014 holding the position of Member of the Supervisory Board of MAHLE GmbH. 1997 – 2014 – Member of Management Board and Global Chief Financial Officer of MAHLE Group; 1992 - 1997 – Chief Administrative Officer of Alusingen GmbH, Singen/Hohentwiel, Germany; 1982 - 1991 – Worked for Krupp Group, including in the Controller Department of Fried Krupp GmbH, Essen, Germany, and in the Business Management Department of Krupp Group, at Metalúrgica Campo Limpo Ltda., São Paulo, Brazil; 1982 - Promotion from School of Economics, Gießen University, Germany. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Economics from Justus-Liebig-Universitaet Giessen.