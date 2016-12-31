Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHAG.DE)
LHAG.DE on Xetra
26.00EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Wolfgang Mayrhuber
|70
|2013
|Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Carsten Spohr
|50
|2014
|Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer
|
Wolfgang Roeller
|2004
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Juergen Weber
|75
|2013
|Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board
|
Christine Behle
|2013
|Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Bettina Volkens
|53
|2013
|Member of the Executive Board, Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources and Legal Affairs
|
Thorsten Dirks
|2017
|Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive officer of Eurowings
|
Harry Hohmeister
|53
|2016
|Member of the Executive Board, Hub Management
|
Ulrik Svensson
|2017
|Member of the Executive Board
|
Nicoley Baublies
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Werner Brandt
|63
|2008
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Joerg Cebulla
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Herbert Hainer
|63
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Robert Kimmitt
|65
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Karl-Ludwig Kley
|66
|2013
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Martin Koehler
|2010
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Doris Krueger
|2013
|Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Eckhard Lieb
|2008
|Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Jan-Willem Marquardt
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Martina Merz
|2016
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Ralf Mueller
|2013
|Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Monika Ribar
|2014
|Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative
|
Andreas Strache
|2013
|Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Stephan Sturm
|52
|2015
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Christina Weber
|2013
|Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Birgit Weinreich
|2013
|Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative
|
Matthias Wissmann
|2008
|Member of the Supervisory Board
|
Andreas Hagenbring
|2015
|Head of Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Wolfgang Mayrhuber
|Mr. Wolfgang Mayrhuber is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2013. Previously, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Lufthansa AG from June 18, 2003 until January 1, 2011. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the Hoehere Technische Lehranstalt Steyr (Technical College in Steyr/Austria) and at the Bloor Institute in Canada. Mr. Mayrhuber joined Lufthansa in 1970 as an engineer at the powerplant overhaul workshop in Hamburg. He continuously rose through management levels assuming responsibilities in various positions for maintenance and overhaul of aircraft, components and engines in Hamburg and Frankfurt. In 1992, he was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Technical at Lufthansa. He chaired the Lufthansa revitalization and restructuring team and became Chairman of the Executive Board of Lufthansa Technik AG when it became an independent company in 1994. After six years in that post, Mr. Mayrhuber was appointed to the Group Management Board. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG, Fraport AG, Lufthansa Technik AG and Munich Re Group (Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG). At an international level, he is Member of the Board of at SN Airholding SA/NV and HEICO Corp., among others.
|
Carsten Spohr
|Mr. Carsten Spohr is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2014. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive Officer Lufthansa German Airline at Deutsche Lufthansa AG since January 1, 2011. He also chairs the Lufthansa German Airlines Executive Board. Following a degree in engineering and business administration, Mr. Spohr obtained his commercial pilot’s licence before completing the trainee programme at Deutsche Aerospace AG. In 1994 Mr. Spohr returned to Deutsche Lufthansa with responsibility for personnel marketing. From 1995 to 1998 he worked as assistant to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) before becoming head of regional partner management in August 1998. In October 2004 Mr. Spohr was appointed to the Board of Lufthansa Passenger Airlines. As of January 15, 2007 he was made Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO of Lufthansa Cargo AG. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Dr. August Oetker KG.
|
Wolfgang Roeller
|Dr. Wolfgang Roeller is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since 2004. He is former Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company.
|
Juergen Weber
|Dr. Juergen Weber is Honorary Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa AG since 2004 till May 7, 2013. He was Chairman of the Steering and Arbitration Committees as well as Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is former Chairman of the Executive Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG. Dr. Weber also holds directorships in Allianz Lebensversicherungs-AG, Bayer AG, Voith AG, Willy Bogner GmbH & Co. KGaA (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Loyality Partner GmbH (Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Tetra Laval Group, Switzerland.
|
Christine Behle
|Ms. Christine Behle is Deputy Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Member of the National Executive Board of ver.di.
|
Bettina Volkens
|Dr. Bettina Volkens is Member of the Executive Board, Chief Officer Corporate Human Resources and Legal Affairs at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since of July 1, 2013. The doctor of law started her professional career in 1994 as a scientific assistant in the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety in Berlin, before she started working as a lawyer in 1995. In 1997, Ms. Bettina Volkens took up a position as a corporate lawyer in the Central Law Department of Deutsche Bahn AG in Berlin. From 2000 to 2003 she assumed the management of the Mandantenteam Recht as well as the management of the Executive Board Office Passenger Traffic, Deutsche Bahn AG in Frankfurt am Main. In 2003, Ms. Volkens was appointed as a member of the Regional Management North-East, Personnel, DB Regio AG, Potsdam, before she was given responsibility for the management of the Further Development of Personnel Relations Management – Fit for the Future project of Deutsche Bahn in the corporate headquarters in Berlin. In 2006, she was appointed to the Management Board as HR Director, DB Regio. She held this position parallel to her work as Manager Personnel Passenger Traffic, at DB Mobility Logistics AG up to 2011. From 2011 to 2012, Dr. Volkens was given responsibility for the management of Group HR Development and Group Management Staff of DB Mobility Logistics AG.
|
Thorsten Dirks
|Mr. Thorsten Dirks is appointed as Member of the Executive Board and Chief Executive officer of Eurowings at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft effective May 1, 2017. He serves as Chief Executive Officer of Telefonica Deutschland AG since 2014. He also served as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board at E-Plus.
|
Harry Hohmeister
|Mr. Harry Hohmeister is Member of the Executive Board, Hub Management at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2016. Previously he served as Member of the Executive Board; Chief Officer Group Airlines, Logistics and IT of Deutsche Lufthansa AG since July 1, 2013 till January 1, 2016. In addition he is Chief Executive Officer of Swiss International Air Lines Ltd since July 2009. He joined Lufthansa Group in 1985. He subsequently joined Thomas Cook Airlines, where he had held various executive management functions in Germany, Belgium and the UK over the previous five years. Mr. Hohmeister then joined the SWISS Management Board as Head of Network & Alliance Management in 2005. Moreover, he is Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edelweiss Air and Chairman of the Austrian Airlines Supervisory Board. He has also been a Member of the Board of Governors of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the air transport industry’s umbrella organization, since 2009, and has headed its Audit Committee since 2011. He was further appointed Chairman and President of the Board of the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce and a Member of the Supervisory Board of the Swiss business federation earlier this year. Since December 2012 he is member of the Board of Directors he SN Airholding SA/NV. Mr. Harry Hohmeister holds a diploma in commercial air transport.
|
Ulrik Svensson
|
Nicoley Baublies
|Mr. Nicoley Baublies is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 1, 2015. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the trade union UFO e.V.
|
Werner Brandt
|Dr. Werner Brandt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2008. He is Member of the Executive Board at SAP SE. Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at QIAGEN N.V.
|
Joerg Cebulla
|Mr. Joerg Cebulla is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since November 8, 2015. Previously he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa AG from April 29, 2008 until May 7, 2013. He is Flight Captain and Member of the Executive Board of the Cockpit pilots’ union.
|
Herbert Hainer
|Mr. Herbert Hainer is Member of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2010. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Allianz Deutschland AG and Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of FC Bayern Muenchen AG. He is also Former Chairman of the Executive Board of adidas AG.
|
Robert Kimmitt
|Dr. Robert M. Kimmitt is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2010. He is Senior International Counsel.
|
Karl-Ludwig Kley
|Dr. Karl-Ludwig Kley is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since May 7, 2013. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company since May 7, 2013. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board of Deutsche Lufthansa AG from September 1, 1998 to May 31, 2006. In addition to his duties at the Company, he is Chairman of the Executive Board at Merck KGaA. Dr. Kley was in charge of corporate finance and investor relations at Bayer AG in Leverkusen. Before that, he held a number of senior management positions, which included responsibility for sales and marketing of the company´s Pharmaceuticals division for the regions Africa, Asia and Latin America. During the eight years he spent working in Japan and Italy, Dr. Kley gained management experience in multicultural settings. In addition to his duties within the Lufthansa Group, Dr. Kley is a member of the supervisory boards of Merck KGaA (Darmstadt), Vattenfall Europe (Berlin), Gerling Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG (Cologne), the boards of directors of KG Allgemeine Leasing GmbH & Co. (Gruenwald) and Amadeus Global Travel Distribution SA (Madrid). Dr. Kley is a lawyer by profession. He graduated from Munich University (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen) in 1979 and also received his doctorate from that university.
|
Martin Koehler
|Mr. Martin Koehler is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since March 2, 2010. He is Independent management consultant and former head of the “Aviation” centre of excellence at The Boston Consulting Group. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Delton AG.
|
Doris Krueger
|Ms. Doris Krueger is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Head of the Lufthansa Group Innovation Unit.
|
Eckhard Lieb
|Mr. Eckhard Lieb is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2008. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at Albatros Versicherungsdienste GmbH. He is Engine maintenance mechanic by profession.
|
Jan-Willem Marquardt
|Mr. Jan-Willem Marquardt has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since January 1, 2015. He is Flight Captain and Member of the Cockpit pilots union.
|
Martina Merz
|
Ralf Mueller
|Mr. Ralf Mueller is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. He is State Certified Technician.
|
Monika Ribar
|Ms. Monika Ribar has been Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative of Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2014. She is Former President and Chief Executive Officer of PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT AG, Switzerland.
|
Andreas Strache
|Mr. Andreas Strache is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. He is Flight manager.
|
Stephan Sturm
|Mr. Stephan Sturm is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2015. He also serves as Chief Financial Officer at Fresenius Management SE.
|
Christina Weber
|Ms. Christina Weber is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Administrative staff member.
|
Birgit Weinreich
|Ms. Birgit Weinreich is Member the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft as of May 7, 2013. She is Flight attendant.
|
Matthias Wissmann
|Mr. Matthias Wissmann is Member of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft since April 29, 2008. He is President of the German Automotive Industry Federation (VDA). He also occupies the position of Deputy Chairman of the Board at Seeburger AG. He is Partner at law firm WilmerHale.
|
Andreas Hagenbring
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Wolfgang Mayrhuber
|300,000
|
Carsten Spohr
|3,120,000
|
Wolfgang Roeller
|--
|
Juergen Weber
|97,041
|
Christine Behle
|140,000
|
Bettina Volkens
|1,705,000
|
Thorsten Dirks
|--
|
Harry Hohmeister
|1,715,000
|
Ulrik Svensson
|--
|
Nicoley Baublies
|80,000
|
Werner Brandt
|160,000
|
Joerg Cebulla
|80,000
|
Herbert Hainer
|80,000
|
Robert Kimmitt
|80,000
|
Karl-Ludwig Kley
|120,000
|
Martin Koehler
|110,000
|
Doris Krueger
|110,000
|
Eckhard Lieb
|110,000
|
Jan-Willem Marquardt
|110,000
|
Martina Merz
|54,000
|
Ralf Mueller
|80,000
|
Monika Ribar
|110,000
|
Andreas Strache
|80,000
|
Stephan Sturm
|80,000
|
Christina Weber
|80,000
|
Birgit Weinreich
|100,000
|
Matthias Wissmann
|80,000
|
Andreas Hagenbring
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Wolfgang Mayrhuber
|0
|0
|
Carsten Spohr
|0
|0
|
Wolfgang Roeller
|0
|0
|
Juergen Weber
|0
|0
|
Christine Behle
|0
|0
|
Bettina Volkens
|0
|0
|
Thorsten Dirks
|0
|0
|
Harry Hohmeister
|0
|0
|
Ulrik Svensson
|0
|0
|
Nicoley Baublies
|0
|0
|
Werner Brandt
|0
|0
|
Joerg Cebulla
|0
|0
|
Herbert Hainer
|0
|0
|
Robert Kimmitt
|0
|0
|
Karl-Ludwig Kley
|0
|0
|
Martin Koehler
|0
|0
|
Doris Krueger
|0
|0
|
Eckhard Lieb
|0
|0
|
Jan-Willem Marquardt
|0
|0
|
Martina Merz
|0
|0
|
Ralf Mueller
|0
|0
|
Monika Ribar
|0
|0
|
Andreas Strache
|0
|0
|
Stephan Sturm
|0
|0
|
Christina Weber
|0
|0
|
Birgit Weinreich
|0
|0
|
Matthias Wissmann
|0
|0
|
Andreas Hagenbring
|0
|0