Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd (LHCJ.J)

Mustaq Enus-Brey Mr. Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is a founder member and chief executive officer of Brimstone. He is a chartered accountant and currently serves on the boards of Oceana Fishing Group Limited, the Scientific Group, Lion of Africa Insurance Company Limited and Nedbank Limited. He serves on the audit committee of the Mandela Rhodes Foundation and chairs the capital and risk committee for Nedbank. He was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2003.

Pieter van der Westhuizen Mr. Pieter P. van der Westhuizen CA(SA), has been appointed as Acting Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company., effective June 30, 2017. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. Pieter completed his training contract and qualified as a chartered accountant in 1996 at PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. He joined President Medical Investments Limited (Presmed) in 1999, which became part of Afrox Healthcare Limited. Pieter performed various roles in the fi nance department of Afrox Healthcare and played a signifi cant role in Afrox Healthcare’s delisting in 2005 and its subsequent relisting as Life Healthcare in 2010. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in 2013.

Hubert Bojdo Mr. Hubert Bojdo is Chief Executive Officer - Scanmed S.A. of the Company. He was previously the CFO at Voxel S.A., a private network of diagnostic imaging centres in Poland, which is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. In this role, Hubert was responsible for the finances of Voxel as well as the supervision of the core business operations. Hubert holds a Masters in economics and is an authorised stock exchange broker and a tax advisor.

Anton van Loggerenberg Mr. Anton van Loggerenberg is Group Chief Information Officer of the Company. He joined Iscor Mining in 1993 within its technology division. From there he moved to Nedcor then ABSA where he became a general manager in 2002. Since then he has operated as a technology executive working within the local and global IT industry across multiple countries, serving on various forums and boards. He joined Life Healthcare in 2013 as Group Information Management Executive.

Lourens Bekker Mr. Lourens Bekker is Chief Operating Executive - SA of the Company. Lourens has been with the Group since 1994 and has held various positions at hospital level and national level including group industrial relations manager, integration manager and regional hospital manager. He was appointed Chief Operating Executive (COE) inland region in 2011.

Janette Joubert Ms. Janette Joubert is an Group Support Services Executive of the Company. She joined the Group in 1984 and has gained a wealth of knowledge and wide experience in the healthcare industry through the various positions she has held including that of operations manager, national operations manager and national pharmacy practice manager. She was appointed to the executive in 2010 with responsibilities for pharmacy operations and professional and legal practice, Group procurement and pharmaceutical procurement. In 2015 she took on the additional responsibility for engineering and laundry.

Rajit Mehta Mr. Rajit Mehta is an Managing Director - Max Healthcare of the Company. He is a non-executive director at Max Life Insurance and is a trustee of the Max India Foundation. Prior to Max Life Insurance, he was the Director – Personnel at Bank of America and has also worked with HCL. His total experience spans nearly three decades. Rajit is a graduate in Commerce, post graduate in Human Resources and has also attended an Advanced Management Programme at INSEAD – France.

Yvonne Motsisi Ms. Yvonne Motsisi is Marketing and Communications Executive - SA of Company. She holds BA (Social Sciences) (University of Lesotho), BA (Honours) (University of Zimbabwe), Masters in Industrial Relations (University of Sydney), MBA (University of Canberra). Yvonne joined Medscheme as the corporate service executive, she was responsible for managing a portfolio of medical schemes before being promoted to the executive committee as divisional director of the consulting division. Yvonne was later appointed executive director: branding, communication and transformation responsible for the formulation and implementation of the branding, communications and broad-based black economic empowerment strategies across the AfroCentric Group. Active in a number of organisations involved in the transformation of the healthcare industry, Yvonne served as chairperson of Aid for Aids (a leader in HIV/Aids disease management), a trustee for the Financial Services Board’s National Education Foundation and is past director of the board of Healthcare Funders. She currently chairs Sasol Inzalo Employee Scheme Trust and serves as a director of FEDHA (a women’s empowerment group with interest in healthcare) and Mohau Women Investments. Yvonne was appointed as Group Marketing and Communications Executive on 1 July 2014. She is responsible for driving the Group’s marketing, branding and communications strategies.

Nilesh Patel Dr. Nilesh Patel is Healthcare Services Operations Executive – SA of the Company. Nilesh is a medical doctor. He started his career investigating and restructuring stroke services at an academic tertiary hospital, work which led to the establishment of the first stroke unit in South Africa at Groote Schuur Hospital. He then continued this work in the private sector focusing on acute rehabilitation and in 1997 established the first outcomes driven acute rehabilitation unit in South Africa at the Life Brenthurst Clinic. In 1999, he joined the Group as National Rehabilitation Manager and coordinated the establishment of a network of acute rehabilitation units. In 2007, he took on the role of Managing Director of Life Esidimeni until appointment to his current position in 2009. He is responsible for the Healthcare Services portfolio including the Life Esidimeni, Life Occupational Health and Careways business units and also for the Group’s quality and clinical product (acute rehabilitation, mental health and renal dialysis) support functions.

Adam Pyle Mr. Adam Pyle is Group Strategy and Investor Relations Executive of Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. His responsibilities included investor relations, health policy, funder relations, marketing, product development, national patient services and communications. He has worked in the healthcare industry for several years and was previously marketing director at HealthBridge. He is now contracted in an investor relations role for the Company.

Steve Taylor Dr. Steve Taylor is an Group Medical Director of the Company. He is a medical doctor. He has a wealth of healthcare experience in the public sector where he worked as a public health specialist, and in medical administration, as a chief medical superintendent. Since joining the Group in 1993, he has specialised in hospital management and administration. He was previously General Manager: Coastal region responsible for 32 hospitals. Since October 2010 he has held the post of Group Medical Director. He serves on the boards of the HASA, COHSASA and the Frere Hospital.

Sharon Vasuthevan Dr. Sharon Vasuthevan is Nursing Executive – SA of the Company. She joined the Group in 2001 as national training and development manager. She is currently responsible for Quality, Nursing practice, Infection prevention and control and the Life College of Learning. Sharon serves on various committees and societies, is president of the Nursing Education Association (NEA) and vice-president of the Academy of Nursing in South Africa. She also serves on the South African Nursing Council (SANC) as the vice-chairperson and is a trustee of the Nursing Foundation of South Africa.

Fazila Patel Ms. Fazila Patel is Group Company Secretary of the Company. Fazila gained extensive experience as legal advisor for the Greater Johannesburg Metropolitan Council before joining City Power as general manager legal services in 2001. In this position she managed the legal department and was company secretary. She was appointed as Company Secretary at Life Healthcare in August 2006. Fazila is also responsible for Group risk, the Group’s legal department and the insurance division. She is a trustee of the Life Healthcare Foundation Trust.

Peter Golesworthy Mr. Peter J. Golesworthy is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He qualified as a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland. He serves as a director of a number of private companies and as a member of various investment committees of certain Old Mutual businesses. He was previously the fi nance director of Old Mutual (South Africa). He was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2010.

Marian Jacobs Prof. Marian E. Jacobs is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She retired as dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town in 2012 and currently holds the position of Emeritus Professor, Paediatrics and Child Health, University of Cape Town. She chairs the advisory committee of the Academy for Leadership and Management in Healthcare at the National Department of Health and serves several global health organisations, including the World Health Organisation. Previous positions held include Professor and Head of Department of Paediatrics and Child Health, and founding director of the Children’s Institute in the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Cape Town. Marian was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2014.

Audrey Mothupi Ms. Audrey Mothupi serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Audrey is the chief executive officer of the SystemLogic Group a global financial innovation and technology disruptor. Prior to that, Audrey served as the head of inclusive banking at the Standard Bank Group. Audreyâ€™s experience spans across various business functions including group strategy, human resources, marketing, communication and corporate affairs. Audrey serves on the boards of Pick â€˜n Pay and EOH Holdings as an independent, non- executive director. She is the chairman of Orange Babies for South Africa. She also serves on the boards of Nordic Female Business Angel Network (NFBAN)and the Numeric Board of South Africa. She was recently appointed to the board Brainworks Capital - a Mauritian-based investment holding, consulting and advisory

Joel Netshitenzhe Mr. Joel Khathutshelo Netshitenzhe is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is the executive director and board vice-chairperson of the Mapungubwe Institute for Strategic Refl ection (MISTRA), an independent research institute. He is a member of the ANC national executive committee and was a member of the fi rst National Planning Commission (2010 – 2015). Joel serves as a non-executive director on the boards of Nedbank Group, the Council for Scientifi c and Industrial Research (CSIR) and CEEF Africa (a section 21 company dealing with tertiary education opportunities). He is also a programme pioneer of the Nelson Mandela Champion Within Programme. He has held a number of senior and executive management positions in the ANC government including that of head of Policy Co-ordination and Advisory Services (PCAS) in The Presidency. He was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2010.

Malefetsane Ngatane Dr. Malefetsane Peter Ngatane is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is a specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist. He has served as a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, and superintendent of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. He also served as the head of obstetrics and gynaecology at Natalspruit Hospital. He is currently in private practice. Malefetsane is the President of the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), based in London, and serves on the boards of Boxing South Africa (BSA) and the World Boxing Council based in Mexico. He is also the vice-president of the African Boxing Union based in Tunisia and previously served as treasurer for the International Planned Parenthood Federation in Nairobi. He was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2007.

Mpho Nkeli Ms. Mpho Elizabeth Kolekile Nkeli is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is currently serves on the board of Impala Platinum. She has previously served on the board of Johannesburg City Parks and as executive director on the boards of Alexander Forbes Group and Vodacom South Africa. She was a member of the Commission of Employment Equity before being appointed chairman from 2009 to 2012. She has executive experience spanning 15 years in diverse functions. She trained as an environmental scientist; then moved to marketing, communications, social investment and enterprise development. Mpho later focused on human resources and transformation and was responsible for human resources at Alexander Forbes, whereafter she joined Vodacom in 2011 for three years as the chief human resources offi cer. She has also contributed to changes in legislation relating to B-BBEE. She received the Laureate Award from the University of Pretoria in 2009. She recently joined Search Partners International (SPi), the oldest executive search and board practice firm, as an associate director. She was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2015.

Mahlape Sello Ms. Mahlape Sello serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Sello currently serves on the Johannesburg Bar Council. She is a member of the South African Law Reform Commission and is the chairman of the Advertising Industry Tribunal of the Advertising Standards of South Africa. She is also the non-executive chairman of the board of Murray and Roberts Holdings. Mahlape previously served as chairman of the advisory committee on licensing of private hospitals (Gauteng Department of Health) as well as being a member of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers.

Garth Solomon Mr. Garth C. Solomon is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He completed his articles with Deloitte & Touche; thereafter he served in various commercial and corporate fi nance roles with the South African Revenue Service, Group Five Properties and African Harvest Limited before joining Old Mutual Private Equity in 2003. He was appointed head of private equity in 2012, and was a member of the Old Mutual Private Equity team until 2013. In this capacity he was involved in numerous investments and served on the boards and sub-committees of a number of large private businesses including Air Liquid, Metro Cash & Carry, the Tourvest Group and Liberty Star Consumer Holdings. Garth is currently the co-owner and a director of Evolve Capital, an investment trust that invests in small and medium-sized businesses. Garth was appointed to the Life Healthcare board of directors in 2005.