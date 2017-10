LafargeHolcim Maroc (LHM.CS)

Name Age Since Current Position

Mohamed Kabbaj Chairman of the Board

Mohamed Lamrani Vice Chairman of the Board

Mohammed Sharat Member of the Management Committee and Finance Manager

Seddiq Hassani Member of the Management Committee and Logistics and Marketing Manager

Saad Sebbar 2012 Managing Director and Director and Member of the Management Committee

Mustafa Hebbassi 2012 Member of the Management Committee and Commercial Manager

Khalid Samaka Member of the Management Committee and Human Resources Manager

Samir Shakib Head of Human Resources Development

Abdelrachid Al Bouznini Plant Manager, Tanger

Youssef Al Khatib Plant Manager, Bouskara

Farah Darran Information Technology Manager

Abderrazak Gharib Plant Manager, Tetouan

Lakbir Taya Plant Manager, Meknes

Hakim Benzakour 2012 Member of the Management Committee and Strategic Manager

Abdel-lleh Chouar Member of the Management Committee and Director of Health and Safety

Philipe Hug Member of the Management Committee and Director of Concretes and Granulates Division

Mohamed Souhair Member of the Management Committee and Industrial Manager

Hassan Bouhemou Director

Khalid Cheddadi Director - Representative of Caisse Interprofessionnelle Marocaine de Retraites

Abderrahmane El Medkouri Director - Representative of Banque Islamique de Developpement

Christian Herrault 64 Director

Omar Lahlou Director - Representative of Caisse de Depot et de Gestion

Andre Rose 73 Director - Representative of Lafarge SA