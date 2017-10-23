Linx SA (LINX3.SA)

Name Description

Nercio Jose Monteiro Fernandes Mr. Nercio Jose Monteiro Fernandes has served as the Chairman of the Board and a Member of the Executive Board of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. He founded the Company in 1985 and currently is responsible for the research and development areas of the Company. He graduated in Computer Science.

Alberto Menache Mr. Alberto Menache has served as the Chief Executive Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. He joined the Company as a trainee in 1991 and thereafter he began to exercise management roles in sales, marketing, human resources, IT and finance departments to reach the position of CEO of the Company.

Dennis Herszkowicz Mr. Dennis Herszkowicz has served as the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. He has 18 years of experience in the technology field, having worked in Credicard and Unilever, as well as having founded the company Gibraltar.com and acting as General Director of the Brazilian branch of the company DeRemate.com. He joined the Company in 2003, as Managing Director of Business Unit Linx CAD/CAM. He graduated in Advertising and Marketing from Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing - ESPM.

Alon Dayan Mr. Alon Dayan has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. He has 22 years of experience in the technology field. He was Founder of Investronica do Brasil Comercio e Sistemas Ltda. He joined the Company in 1990 as Partner of Linx Sistemas e Consultoria Ltda, acting also as its Director since then. He graduated in Electronics Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) with specialization in Computer Science.

Flavio Mambreu Menezes Mr. Flavio Mambreu Menezes has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. He joined the Company in January 2010 as New Business Officer. Previously, he was Director of Products and Business Director at Redecard SA. He graduated in Marine Engineering from Escola Politecnica da Universidade de Sao Paulo. He holds a Masters of Business Administration in Business Management from Fundacao Dom Cabral (FDC) and a post-MBA in Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management.

Bruno Caldas Aranha Mr. Bruno Caldas Aranha has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. He began his career as an intern at the law firm Pinheiro Neto Advogados in 2000, where he reached the position of associate attorney. Since 2008 he has been in BNDES, having worked in this period as advisor to the President of BNDES and advisor to the Board 4 at BNDES. He currently serves as General Counsel at the Equity Management Department at BNDES. He gained a degree in Civil Law from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), a degree in Law from Universidade Gama Filho, a degree in Law from Universidade do Estado do Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), and a Masters of Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro.

Eduardo de Mesquita Samara Mr. Eduardo de Mesquita Samara has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since April 9, 2012. Currently, he holds the position of Director at General Atlantic. Previously, he was associate of JPMorgan bank, and was also associated with the GP Investments group. He gained a Bachelor's in Economics from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Martin Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz Mr. Martin Emiliano Escobari Lifchitz has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Linx SA since January 15, 2013. He has five years of experience in private equity/consulting and seven years of experience in high management positions. He served as operating partner at Advent. Previously, he was Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer of the e-commerce site Submarino. He was also Founding Partner of Orange Advisory and served as investment professional in private equity fund GP Investmentos. Currently, he is the Head of the Sao Paulo office of General Atlantic. He gained a degree in Economics from Harvard University and a Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.