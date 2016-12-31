Liquor Stores NA Ltd (LIQ.TO)

Name Description

Matthew Rudd Mr. Matthew Rudd is Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. He moves into the role of CFO from being the Company's Vice President, Finance - after joining the Company in 2014. Mr. Rudd is a Chartered Accountant formerly of KPMG LLP (Edmonton). He is Vice President, Finance, Liquor Stores (October 2014 to July 2016); Senior Manager at KPMG LLP (Sept 2012 to October 2014; Manager at KPMG LLP (Sept 2010 to Sept 2012).

David Gordey Mr. David Gordey is Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, Canada of the Company. He has previously served as the company's vice-president, finance, and has been a member of the Liquor Stores management team since 2012. He is a chartered accountant, formerly of KPMG LLP (Edmonton), who brings to his position a wealth of experience in public company financial reporting and senior leadership.

Steve Rop Mr. Steve Rop is an Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, United States of the Company. He joined with the responsibility to review and refine the Company's logistics, supply chain as well as planning infrastructure. Steve joins Liquor Stores from Liquidity Services Inc. (LSI), where he most recently served as Vice President, Client Services and Business Development. In that role, Steve was responsible for designing, implementing and managing transformative supply chain and operational improvement solutions for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to joining LSI, Steve gained valuable industry experience as Director of Global Supply Chain for Total Wine and More.

C. Lieske Renz Ms. C. Lieske Renz is Senior Vice President – Shared Service (Talent, Technology and Org Excellence) of the Company. Her mandate is to provide leadership and coordination of company-wide Human Resources functions and develop and implement corporate Human Resources strategy and programs. Lieske was most recently with YUM Restaurants International (YRI) where she served as Senior Director, Human Resources. YRI manages KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in 123 countries via 20 business units comprised of both franchise and corporate ownership models, representing more than 14,000 restaurants and 350,000 employees. Prior to joining YUM, Lieske held several progressive positions for Swissotel Management Corporation, Sheraton Premiere, and the Ritz Carlton. (Talent, Technology & Org Excellence).

Jim Yaworski Mr. Jim Yaworski is Senior Vice President - Construction and Design of the Company, since July 14, 2014. He has been served as Director of Construction, Liquor Stores (2008 to July 2014).

Matthew Hewson Mr. Matthew Hewson is Vice President, General Counsel of the company. He is Director, Legal Affairs of Liquor Stores (April 2013 to April 2016); Associate, Miller Thomson LLP (July 2010 to April 2013).

Peter Lynch Mr. Peter L. Lynch serves as Director of the company. He is a director of NYSE-listed Retail Properties of America, Inc. of Oak Brook, Illinois, a real estate investment trust; he is also Chair of its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and member of its Compensation Committee. Mr. Lynch also serves on the Board of Advisors of Sid Wainer & Son, a private produce and specialty foods company based in New Bedford, Mass. and is a Trustee for Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. From 2004 until 2012 he was Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Winn-Dixie Stores Inc., a private, Florida-based retailer with 500 grocery stores, 150 liquor stores and 280 in-store pharmacies throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Before that he was President and Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President-Operations with Boise, Idaho-based Albertson’s, Inc., one of the largest national U.S. retail food and drug chains, comprised of 2,500 stores. Mr. Lynch graduated from Nichols College in Dudley, Mass. in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance.

Denis Ryan Mr. Denis Ryan is Director of the Company, effective as of Aug. 9, 2017. Mr. Ryan's career includes serving as an investment adviser with CIBC Wood Gundy; an executive with BGH Investment Management Ltd.; vice-president, institutional asset management, with Altamira; an investment banking role for Griffiths McBurney and Partners; and a founding partner with Morrison Williams Investment Management Ltd. Mr. Ryan's career also includes serving as co-founder and director of Keeper Resources Inc. as well as serving as a director of Front Street Capital. Other publicly listed past directorships include serving as a member of the board and as a financier of Immunovaccine.