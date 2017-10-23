Edition:
El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV (LIVEPOLC1.MX)

LIVEPOLC1.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

136.10MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.22 (+0.16%)
Prev Close
$135.88
Open
$136.03
Day's High
$137.41
Day's Low
$133.20
Volume
724,761
Avg. Vol
588,384
52-wk High
$208.89
52-wk Low
$130.50

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Max David Michel

2004 Chairman

Enrique Bremond

Honorary Chairman of the Board

Graciano Guichard Michel

2015 Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales and Director

Madeleine Bremond Santacruz

2003 Vice Chairman of the Board

Miguel Guichard

Vice Chairman of the Board

Enrique Guijosa Hidalgo

Chief Financial and Administrative Officer

Norberto Aranzabal

Director of Legal Affairs, Assistant Secretary

Inigo Biscarguenaga

2015 Director of Logistics and Supplies

Santiago de Abiega

Director of Financial Business

Juan Ernesto Gomez

Director of Internal Audit

Laurence Pepping

Director of Marketing

Jose Rolando Campos

Director of operations

Ernesto Ynestrillas

Director of Real Estate

Ignacio Pesqueira Tauton

2006 Secretary of the Board, Director

Enrique Bremond S.

Director

Juan David

Director

Maximino Michel G.

Director

Pedro Robert

Honorary Director

Juan Miguel Gandoulf

Independent Director

Armando Garza Sada

60 Independent Director

Ricardo Guajardo Touche

69 Independent Director

Esteban Malpica

Independent Director

Jorge Salgado Martinez

2015 Independent Director

Guillermo Siman

2012 Independent Director

Luis Tames

Independent Director

Pedro Velasco

Independent Director

Jose Antonio Diego Magana

IR Contact Officer
Biographies

Name Description

Max David Michel

Mr. Max David Michel serves as Chairman of El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. Previously, he served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is also Member of the Company's Operations Committee.

Enrique Bremond

Mr. Enrique Bremond serves as Honorary Chairman of the Board of Directors of El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. He acts as Co-Chairman of the Patrimonial Advisory Board of the Company. He has served as Administrator of Victium S.A. From C.V.

Graciano Guichard Michel

Mr. Graciano Guichard Michel serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Sales and Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. since January 1, 2015. He also serves as Commercial Director and Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is the chairman of Operations Committee within the company. He has been with the Company for 13 years. He also serves as Chairman of the Board of M. Lambert y Cia. Sucs SA de CV.

Madeleine Bremond Santacruz

Ms. Madeleine M. C. Bremond Santacruz serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2003. Previously she acted as Member of the Company's Board. She has served as General Director of Orion Tours S.A. de C.V. She has also acted as Alternate Member of the Patrimony Advisory Board of the Company. In addition, she has acted as General Director of Orion Tours SA de CV. She holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac.

Miguel Guichard

Mr. Miguel Guichard serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He is also Chairman of the Company's Operations Committee.

Enrique Guijosa Hidalgo

Mr. Enrique Guijosa Hidalgo serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working in the Company for 8 years. He has also served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV. He is the Member of Operations Committee of this company.

Norberto Aranzabal

Mr. Norberto Aranzabal serves as Director of Legal Affairs, Assistant Secretary of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Secretary of the Company's Operations Committee. He has been working for the Company for 36 years. He has been Director of Legal Affairs of Servicios Liverpool SA de CV.

Inigo Biscarguenaga

Mr. Inigo Biscarguenaga serves as Director of Logistics and Supplies of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2015. He also served as Director of Constructions within the company. He has been working in the Company for 18 years.

Santiago de Abiega

Mr. Santiago de Abiega serves as Director of Financial Business of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working for the Company for 18 years. He is the Member of Operations Committee of this Company.

Juan Ernesto Gomez

Mr. Juan Ernesto Gomez serves as Director of Internal Audit of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been working in the Company for 8 years.

Mr. Ernesto Ynestrillas Serves as Director of Real Estate of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He is the Member of Operations Committee of This Company.

Ignacio Pesqueira Tauton

Mr. Ignacio Pesqueira Tauton serves as Secretary of the Board, Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2006. He has been on the Company's Board since 2004. Previously he acted as Assistant Secretary of the Company, as well as Assistant Secretary of the Company's Board of Directors. In addition, he serves as Partner of Galicia Abogados SC.

Enrique Bremond S.

Mr. Enrique Bremond S. serves as Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. In addition, he has been Administrator of Victium SA de CV.

Juan David

Mr. Juan David serves as Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He also acts as Member of the Patrimonial Advisory Board of the Company. In addition, he has been Member of the Board of Invex Casa de Bolsa SA de CV and Banco Invex SA de CV.

Maximino Michel G.

Mr. Maximino Michel G. serves as Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. In addition, he has served as Manager of Servicios Liverpool SA de CV.

Mr. Juan Miguel Gandoulf serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV. He also acts as Member of the Audit and Corporate Practices Committee of the Company. In addition to this he serves as Member of the Board of Sagnes Constructores SA de CV. He holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Armando Garza Sada

Eng. Armando Garza Sada serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. In the past, he was Director of Development of ALFA Corporativo SA de CV and currently acts as Chairman of its Board of Directors. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey and a Masters degree in Administration from Stanford University.

Ricardo Guajardo Touche

Mr. Ricardo Guajardo Touche serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Board Member of BBVA Bancomer. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a Masters degree from the University of California.

Esteban Malpica

Mr. Esteban Malpica serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He also serves as Member of the Board and Partner of Praemia SC.

Jorge Salgado Martinez

Mr. Jorge Salgado Martinez serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. Prior to this, he also served as Director since January 1, 2015. He was Chief Executive Officer at the Company from 2010 to December 31, 2014. Previously, from 1994 to 2006, he acted as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of the Company. He was also acts as Member of the Operations Committee of the Company. He has been working for the Company for 19 years. He is the Chairman of Audit Committee and Corporate Practices Committee.

Guillermo Siman

Mr. Guillermo Siman serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 8, 2012. He acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Grupo Unicomer.

Luis Tames

Mr. Luis Tames serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He has served as Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He is Independent Businessman and holds a Bachelors degree.

Pedro Velasco

Mr. Pedro Velasco serves as Independent Director of El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Corporate Practices Committee. He also serves as Partner of Santamarina y Steta SC. He holds a Bachelors degree.

Jose Antonio Diego Magana

Insider Trading

