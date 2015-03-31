Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (LKMC.NS)

Name Description

Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu Shri. Sanjay Jayavarthanavelu serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited. He has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company with effect from October 29, 2012. He has 18 years of experience. He is a post graduate in Business Administration from Philadelphia University, USA with specialization in Management and Finance. He has joined the Company as Director on 24.02.1993 and was appointed as Wholetime Director with effect from 03.06.1994. He was the past Chairman of the Textile Machinery Manufacturers Association of India, past Chairman of Tamilnadu State Council of CII, present member of Southern Regional Council of CII, past Chairman of the India ITME Society, Member of the Development council for Textile Machinery as well as Machine Tools set up by the Government of India. He is also a Managing Trustee / Trustee of Trusts contributing to the promotion of health, education, sports and public welfare.

K. Duraisami Shri. K. Duraisami is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited.

S. Pathy Shri. S. Pathy is Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate with a vast experience in the field of textiles, textile machinery, finance and administration. He is the Chairman and Managing Director of The Lakshmi Mills Company Limited, Coimbatore. He also holds Directorships in many other companies. He is one of the Trustees of the Kuppuswamy Naidu Charity Trust for Education and Medical Relief and was also the Executive Committee Member of the Textile Machinery Manufacturers Association. He has about four decades of experience in the field of textile, textile machinery, finance and administration.

.. Basavaraju Shri. Basavaraju is Non-Executive Independent Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited. He is a post graduate in English Literature from Bangalore University. He joined LIC in the year 1977 and held various responsible positions in LIC before retiring as Executive Director. He was Ex-officio President of Bangalore Insurance Institute from 1998 to 2001 He was the first Zonal Manager of eighth Zone of LIC with headquarters at Patna, Bihar. He has also served as Chair Professor (Life) in the National Insurance Academy, Pune. He is on the Board of our Company since 30th October, 2006 as Nominee Director of LIC and on his retirement he was appointed as Additional Director on the Board of the Company from 25.01.2013.

Aditya Himatsingka Shri. Aditya Himatsingka has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, with effect from October 25, 2010. He has completed his B.Com. degree with honours from Calcutta University in 1985 and his post graduate course in Textile Technology at Philadelphia College of Textile in USA. He is serving as Executive Director of Himatsingka Seide Limited since 1994. He has over 23 years of experience in the silk industry.

Mukund Rajan Dr. Mukund Govind Rajan has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, with effect from October 25, 2010. He holds a B.Tech. degree from I.I.T., Delhi. He completed his Masters and Doctorate in International Relations from Oxford University. He is a recipient of the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship from Oxford University. He joined the TATA Group in 1995 through its premier management programme, the TATA Administrative Service (TAS). He was assigned in 1996 to the office of the Chairman of TATA Sons Limited, the principal investment holding company of the TATA Group where he rose to the position of Vice President. In 2008 he took charge as Managing Director of TATA Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited and after a 28 months stint the company he joined TATA Capital Limited to help launch of new private equity fund, TATA Opportunities Fund.Dr.Rajan has served in the Boards of number of TATA companies including TATA Teleservices Limited, TATA Communication Limited, Piem Hotels Limited. He also served as President of the Association of United Access Service Providers of India (AUSPI).

V. Sathyakumar Shri. V. Sathyakumar is Non-Executive - Non Independent Nominee of LIC of Lakshmi Machine Works Limited, Since January 25, 2013.