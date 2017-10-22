Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (LOGO.IS)

Name Description

Mehmet Tekbulut Mr. Mehmet Tugrul Tekbulut is performing as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. He is one of the Founding Members of the Company. He also acts as Chairman of TUBISAD; Board Member of Turkiye Bilisim Vakfi; Data Community and New Technologies Commission of TUSIAD, and President of TUSIAD Entrepreneurship and Innovation Study Group. Mr. Tekbulut received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Electrical Engineering from Bogazici Universitesi in 1980 and 1983, respectively.

M. Bugra Koyuncu Mr. M. Bugra Koyuncu was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board at Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, on April 19, 2012. He previously served as General Manager of the Company since March 2004. He joined the Company in 1993, as System Analyst, and was promoted to Project Manager and Product Development Manager positions, respectively. Mr. Koyuncu received a Bachelors degree in Computer Information and Control Engineering from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi in 1994.

Gulnur Anlas Ms. Gulnur Anlas has been performing as Vice Chairman of the Executive Board - Financial and Legal of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. She started her career at Interbank as Assistant Auditor in 1984. She, then, was engaged in the development of several projects in the field of corporate finance at Chemical Bank and Westdeutsche Landesbank AG. She served as Vice President responsible for Finance at Teba Sirketler Grubu between 2001 and 2005. Ms. Anlas graduated from the Faculty of Administrative Sciences of Middle East Technical University with a Bachelors degree in Business Administration in 1984, and received an MBA degree from Texas Tech University in 1989, as well as a Masters degree in Economics from University of Delaware in 1991.

Hatice Akar Ms. Hatice Esra Akar is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for Operations, Human Resources, Quality and Foundation. She graduated from Istanbul Teknik Universitesi department of Chemical Engineering in 1989 and obtained a Masters degree on Production Management from Istanbul Universitesi. She joined the Company in 1993.

Fatma Tarpinof Ms. Fatma Tarpinof is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for Marketing and Corporate Communications. She graduated from Istanbul Universitesi department of Management in 1995 and started her professional life in 1996 in the area of marketing. Ms. Tarpinof joined the Company in 1998.

Arslan Arslan Mr. Arslan Arslan is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for Infrastructure. He graduated from Middle East Technical University with a degree in Computer Engineering and later obtained a Masters degree on the same subject from the same university. Mr. Arslan served as founding manager of Ozgun Software. He joined the Company in 1998.

Akin Sertcan Mr. Akin Sertcan is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for SME Products. He graduated from Dokuz Eylul Universitesi department of Computer Programming and started his career in the information technology sector in 1989.

Ugur Sipahi Mr. Ugur Nuri Sipahi is Member of the Executive Board of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, responsible for New Age Business Solutions. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi department of Industrial Engineering in 1993 and obtained a Masters degree from Marmara Universitesi department of Industrial Engineering in 1997. He joined the Company in 1997 as Systems Analyst.

S. Leyla Tekbulut Ms. S. Leyla Tekbulut is Board Member of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She graduated from Bogazici Universitesi in 1981, department of Electrical Engineering. She established her own company in 1987 in the medical equipment sector.

Belkis Alpergun Ms. Belkis Alpergun is performing as Independent Board Member of Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS. She is also Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. She graduated from the Faculty of Management of Bogazici Universitesi in 1982. She started her career in Arthur Andersen ve Co. audit division. She joined Pamukbank as Departmental Manager in 1987 and was appointed as General Manager of Pamuk Factoring A.S. in 1996. Ms. Alpergun was appointed as Board Member of Coface Turkey Manager in September 2005 and as Board Member and General Manager of Coface Sigorta A.S.