London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L)

Donald Brydon Mr. Donald H. Brydon, CBE is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company., since July 1, 2015. He has experience in Industry and finance, governance, chairing major companies, pensions. Donald is currently Chairman of The Sage Group plc and the Medical Research Council. Donald brings to the Board his wealth of experience gained on the boards of a number of listed companies across a wide range of sectors, as well as his significant knowledge and understanding of the Finance and Insurance industries, gained from his time as Chairman and Chief Executive of both BZW Investment Management Ltd and AXA Investment Managers SA. Donald has also held the post of Chairman at: Smiths Group plc, the London Metal Exchange, Taylor Nelson Sofres plc, AXA Framlington Group Limited, Royal Mail Group plc and The London Institute of Banking & Finance and is a former Director of Amersham plc, Aberdeen UK Tracker Trust plc, Allied Domecq plc, AXA UK plc and Scottish Power plc. Donald is currently Chairman of the charity Chance to Shine and Chairman of the Science Museum Foundation. He is also a Trustee Board Member of the Foundation for Science and Technology.

Xavier Rolet Mr. Xavier R. Rolet serves as Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of London Stock Exchange Group Plc. He has experience in Corporate finance, investment banking, securities trading, investment management, mergers and acquisitions, risk, strategy, technology and business start-ups. Xavier has a proven track record as a senior Executive in the global equity trading sector and brings significant experience to the Board gained working in the senior management teams of Global Investment Banks. Xavier was Chief Executive Officer of Lehman Brothers in France from July 2007 to 7 January 2009. He became a member of Lehman Brothers’ European Operating Committee in 2003, having joined the firm in February 2000 in New York as co-head of Global Equity Trading. Xavier started his career on the International Arbitrage desk at Goldman Sachs & Co. in New York in January 1984. In 1990, he moved to London as co-head of European Equity Sales and Trading. He joined Credit Suisse First Boston in 1994 as global head of European Equities before moving to Dresdner Kleinwort Benson as global head of Risk and Trading, and deputy head of Global Equities in 1997. Xavier is a member of the Board of Overseers of Columbia Business School and an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments, FSCI(Hon). He is also a member of the Financial Services Trade and Investment Board at HM Treasury, a Knight of the French Order of the Legion of Honour, and an Officer of the Royal Sharifian Order of Al-Alawi.

David Warren Mr. David P. Warren is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of London Stock Exchange Group Plc., since 2 July 2012. He has experience in Accounting, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, treasury management. David brings significant international financial management expertise to the Board. Prior to being appointed Chief Financial Officer of London Stock Exchange Group, David was Chief Financial Officer of NASDAQ OMX from 2001 to 2009 and Senior Adviser to the NASDAQ CEO from 2011 to 2012. Other senior roles David has held include: Chief Financial Officer at the Long Island Power Authority of New York and Deputy Treasurer of the State of Connecticut.

Raffaele Jerusalmi Mr. Raffaele Jerusalmi serves as Chief Executive Officer of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Director - Capital Markets, Executive Director of the Company. He has experience in Capital markets, corporate finance, equity and fixed income trading. Raffaele brings significant experience in capital markets and equity trading to the Group. He has worked for Borsa Italiana S.p.A. for the past 19 years and is Borsa’s Chief Executive Officer as well as the Group’s Director of Capital Markets. Raffaele also holds a number of other internal senior positions within the Group including: the Vice Chairmanship of Monte Titoli, MTS and CC&G and is Chairman of Elite S.p.A. Prior to joining Borsa, Raffaele was Head of Trading for Italian Fixed Income at Credit Suisse First Boston. Raffaele was also a member of Credit Suisse’s proprietary trading group in London as well as representing Credit Suisse First Boston on the Board of MTS S.p.A. Prior to joining Credit Suisse, he was Head of Trading for the fixed income and derivatives divisions at Cimo S.p.A. in Milan. Raffaele is a Venture partner of the Advisory Committee of Texas Atlantic Capital.

Suneel Bakhshi Mr. Suneel Bakhshi serves as Chief Executive Officer of LCH.Clearnet Group, a subsidiary of the Company. He Joined in February 2014 from Citigroup with over 30 years of experience in trading, banking and risk management. Most recently, he was President and CEO, Citigroup Global Markets, Japan. Prior to this, he held several senior risk, banking and markets roles, including Sales and Trading in EMEA, Fixed Income Derivatives Trading for Europe and Derivatives in Japan.

Serge Harry Mr. Serge Harry is Chief of Staff to the Group CEO, Chairman of globeSettle and Group Country Head for France, Benelux and Germany of the company. He was previously Chairman and CEO of BlueNext, a global carbon credits trading exchange, Head of Strategy at NYSE Euronext, and CFO of Euronext from 2000 to 2007.

Mark Makepeace Mr. Mark Makepeace is Group Director of Information Services and Chief Executive of FTSE Russell of London Stock Exchange Group Plc. He was a founding Director of FTSE Group in 1995 and joined LSEG in 2011. Mark has over 20 years’ experience of developing successful joint ventures and has forged alliances with stock exchanges, academics and leading industry groups.

Nikhil Rathi Mr. Nikhil Rathi is Chief Executive Officer - London Stock Exchange plc & Director of International Development of the company since September 2015. He was appointed in May 2014 as Director of International Development, he joined from the UK Treasury, where he held a number of senior positions, including Director of the Financial Services Group, representing the UK Government’s financial services interests internationally, and Private Secretary to the UK Prime Minister for three years from 2005 to 2008.

Christopher Corrado Mr. Christopher (Chris) Corrado is Group Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer of the company. He Joined in November 2015 from MSCI where he was responsible for technology, data services and programme management. He has over 30 years of global experience in managing technology platforms and transformational change in the financial services industry. He has also worked for high-growth technology companies including eBay, AT&T Wireless and Asurion.

Diane Cote Ms. Diane Cote serves as Group Chief Risk Officer of London Stock Exchange Group Plc. She was appointed Chief Risk Officer and joined the Executive Committee in June 2013. Diane was previously Aviva Plc’s Chief Finance Operations Officer. Prior to this, Diane held the position of Aviva’s Chief Audit Officer. Diane has many years’ experience holding senior positions within Aviva and other leading organisations, including Standard Life Assurance.

Catherine Johnson Ms. Catherine Johnson is Global General Counsel of the company. She Joined the Group in 1996. She advises the Board and senior executives on key legal matters and strategic initiatives. In addition to her role as General Counsel, she was previously also head of the Group’s Regulatory Strategy team. Qualified as a lawyer at Herbert Smith in 1993.

David Lester Mr. David Lester is Chief Strategy Officer, Chairman of Turquoise and Chairman of FTSE Russell of London Stock Exchange Group Plc. He Joined the Group in 2001 and sits on the boards of globeSettle and CurveGlobal. He has over 27 years’ experience in financial information and technology including with Thomson Financial, Accenture and KPMG.

Lex Hoogduin Prof. Lex Hoogduin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has experience in Clearing and settlement systems, economic policy and research, financial stability and financial markets, statistics and payment. Lex brings significant. and knowledge of economics and the operation of financial markets to the Board. He is also currently Chairman of the Group subsidiary, LCH.Clearnet Group Limited. Lex previously served as Executive Director at De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) from January 2009 until July 2011, where his responsibilities included economic policy and research, financial stability, financial markets, statistics and payment, clearing and settlement systems. He has also held a number of economic advisory positions as Chief Economist at Robeco, Managing Director of the IRIS research institute and adviser to the first president of the ECB. Lex holds a Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Groningen, the Netherlands and received his PhD degree in Economic Sciences in 1991. Lex is Chairman of the supervisory board of the Centre for Integral Revalidation – Health Care. He is an adviser to Wilgenhaege (a Dutch asset manager). He is also a part-time Professor of Economics/complexity and uncertainty in financial markets and financial institutions at the University of Groningen, the Netherlands.

Jacques Aigrain Dr. Jacques Alfred Gilbert Aigrain is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has experience in Client management, corporate finance, corporate governance, post trade and clearing, investment management, mergers and acquisitions, strategy. Jacques brings significant expertise and knowledge of global post trade and clearing and investment management to the Board. He also holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Paris (Sorbonne). Jacques was Chairman of LCH. Clearnet Group Limited from 2010 to 2015. He has also been a Non-Executive Director of Resolution Ltd, a Supervisory Board member of Deutsche Lufthansa AG as well as a Non-Executive Director of the Qatar Financial Center Authority and he was Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re from 2006 to 2009. Prior to this, Jacques spent 20 years, with J.P. Morgan Chase, working in the New York, London and Paris offices. Jacques is currently a Senior Advisor of Financial Services at Warburg Pincus LLC, a Supervisory Board member of LyondellBasell Industries NV and a Non-Executive Director of WPP Plc. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Swiss International Airlines AG (a subsidiary of Deutsche Lufthansa AG) and currently serves as a Member of the Financial Industry Consultative Group of the IMF and an Advisory member of Generation Investment Management.

Paul Heiden Mr. Paul Heiden is an Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has experience in Corporate finance and accounting, technology and engineering, corporate governance and risk, commercial manufacturing and supply chain. Paul is a chartered accountant and provides the Board and the Audit Committee with relevant financial expertise, gained through a long career of senior finance and management roles across a wide range of business sectors. Paul was previously Chairman of Talaris Topco Limited, Non-Executive Director of United Utilities Group plc and Chief Executive Officer of FKI plc. Paul was an Executive Director of Rolls-Royce plc from 1997 to 1999 and Group Finance Director from 1999 to 2003. He has also had previous senior finance roles at Hanson plc and Mercury Communications and was a Non-Executive Director of Bunzl plc and Filtrona plc. Paul is a Non-Executive Director of Meggitt plc and Non-Executive Chairman of Intelligent Energy Holdings plc and A-Gas (Orb) Limited.

David Nish Mr. David T. Nish is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has experience in Strategy, finance, corporate governance and risk, consumer and market regulation, savings and investments. David provides significant FTSE 100 expertise to the Board from his experience on a number of other boards, including in the Investment Management and Insurance sectors from his time at Standard Life Plc. David was the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Life Plc from January 2010 to August 2015 having joined the company as Group Finance Director in November 2006. A chartered accountant, David was also previously Group Finance Director of Scottish Power plc and he is a former Partner at Price Waterhouse. Previously, David has been a Non-Executive Director of Northern Foods plc, Thus plc, HDFC Life (India) and was Deputy Chairman of the Association of British Insurers. David is a Non-Executive Director of HSBC Holdings plc, Vodafone Group Plc, the UK Green Investment Bank Plc and Zurich Insurance Group. He is also a member of the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland.

Stephen O'Connor Mr. Stephen O'Connor is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. He has experience in OTC derivatives, risk management, capital markets, clearing, corporate finance. Stephen brings international expertise in clearing and counterparty risk management to the Board. He has worked extensively with global regulators in the area of financial services market reform. Stephen was Chairman of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association from 2011 to 2014 having been appointed as a Non-Executive Director in 2009. Stephen also worked at Morgan Stanley in London and New York for 25 years, where he was a member of the Fixed Income Management Committee and held a number of senior roles including Global Head of Counterparty Portfolio Management and Global Head of OTC Client Clearing. Stephen was a member of the High Level Stakeholder Group for the UK Government’s review of the Future of Computer Trading in Financial Markets and served as Vice-Chairman of the Financial Stability Board’s Market Participants Group on Financial Benchmark Reform. He was a Non-Executive Director of OTC DerivNet Ltd from 2001 to 2013 and was Chairman from 2001 to 2011. Stephen serves as Chairman of Quantile Technologies Limited and he is Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board Risk Committee of GE Capital International Holdings Limited. He is a member of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Global Markets Advisory Committee. Member of the Scientific Advisory Board at the Systematic Risk Centre, London School of Economics and Political Science.

Mary Schapiro Ms. Mary L. Schapiro is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since July 1, 2015. She has experience in Market regulation, corporate finance, corporate governance and risk, securities. Mary brings expertise in market regulation and US markets to the Board. Mary has held a number of senior regulatory positions including: the Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission, CEO and Chair of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Inc. and its predecessor the National Association of Securities Dealers Regulation Inc. (NASDR), Chair of the FINRA Educational Foundation, and the Chair of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Mary is a former Director of Kraft Foods Inc., Duke Energy Corp. and Cinergy Corp. She was also Managing Director, Governance and Markets, Promontory Financial Group LLC. Mary is a Non-Executive Board Director of the General Electric Co., Vice-Chairman of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Vice-Chairman, Advisory Board at Promontory Financial Group. She also serves as an advisory board member at Spruceview Capital Partners, Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing and Hudson Executive Capital LP and is a trustee of MITRE Corporation. She is also an Independent Director at Axiom Law Inc. and joined the International Advisory Board to the China Securities Regulatory Commission in October 2016.