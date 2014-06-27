L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTEH.NS)

Name Description

A. Naik Mr. A. M. Naik is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He obtained his graduate degree in mechanical engineering from the Birla Vishvakarma Mahavidyalaya, Sardar Patel University of Gujarat. He has been associated with our Promoter for over five decades. He rapidly rose to secure the position of managing director & CEO, followed by chairman in 2004 and culminating in group executive chairman in 2012. He is the Hon. Consul General for Denmark in Mumbai and was awarded the Order of the Dannebrog as Knight 1st Class by Queen Margrethe of Denmark. He has been awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters from Veer Narmad South Gujarat University and from Sardar Patel University. Further, he has been awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy from Gujarat Technological University for his contribution as an engineer and as a leader of large engineering enterprise. He has also been awarded an Honorary Degree from The Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda. He has made several contributions for social upliftment and has contributed to the setting up of certain educational facilities and hospitals such as the Kharel Education Society, the Manibhai Nichhabhai Naik Higher Secondary School, the Anil Naik Technical Training Centre and the Nirali Memorial Radiation Centre. He has secured several global, national and professional honours, including the “Padma Bhushan”, “Gujarat Garima Award” – Gujarat’s highest civilian honour, “Asia Business Leader of the Year Award” and “India’s Business Leader of the Year Award” by CNBC Asia, “Business Leader of the Year (Building India) Award” by NDTV Profit and “Business Leader of the Year Award” by the Economic Times. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of our Company on June 27, 2014.

Keshab Panda Dr. Keshab Panda is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Whole-time Director of the Company. He has obtained a graduate degree of technology in aeronautical engineering from Anna University, Chennai. He has obtained a post graduate degree in aerospace engineering from Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He has obtained a Doctor of Philosophy from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. He also holds an advanced management degree from the Aresty Institute of Executive Education, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He has over 31 years of global industry experience in research and engineering services business. He started his career as a research scientist in Indian Space Research Organization. After working at Aeronautical Development Agency, Ministry of Defence, Government of India, as a scientist/engineer for over 8 years, he embarked on his career in engineering services industry when he joined L&T as executive vice-chairman. He has been a Director of our Company since June 14, 2012 and was appointed as the Chief Executive and Whole-time Director of our Company on January 10, 2015. Further, he was re-designated as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of our Company on January 21, 2016.

P. Ramakrishnan Mr. P. Ramakrishnan is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He obtained a graduate degree in commerce (honours) from University of Calcutta. He was deputed to our Company with effect from January 1, 2016 and was designated as Chief Financial Officer of our Company with effect from January 21, 2016. He is a qualified chartered accountant certified by ICAI. He has over 23 years of experience. He joined our Promoter in December 1992 and has worked in different areas of finance and accounts covering treasury, corporate accounts, electrical and automation and corporate finance accounts. Prior to his deputation to our Company, he was heading the finance and accounts function of our Promoter’s electrical and automation business.

Kapil Bhalla Mr. Kapil Bhalla is Company Secretary of the Company., since April 27, 2016. He obtained a graduate degree in commerce from Panjab University, Chandigarh. He is a fellow member of the ICSI. He has 30 years of experience in the secretarial and legal department and has also worked as a market research analyst and management analyst. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with India Glycols Limited as a general manager - legal and company secretary and as a general manager at HFCL Infotel Limited (now Quadrant Televentures Limited). Prior to joining HFCL Infotel Limited, he was associated with Chandigarh Distillers & Bottlers Limited, Steel Strips Wheels Limited, Steel Strips Limited, Steel Strips & Tubes Limited, Baboo Color Labs, Inc. and The News India Media Group, New York City. As he was appointed with effect from April 27, 2016

Amit Chadha Mr. Amit Chadha is Whole-time Director and the Chief Sales Officer of the Company. He has obtained a graduate degree in engineering (electrical and electronics) from Birla Institute of Technology (BIT), Mesra. He has completed the certificate of Global Business Leadership Executive Program jointly developed by Satyam School of Leadership, U21 Global and Harvard Business School Publishing. He worked with the manufacturing division of Mahindra Satyam (earlier Satyam Computer Services Limited) in U.S.A. for over 13 years, after which he joined L&T in the year 2009 as an area vice-president. He was transferred to our Company from L&T with effect from April 1, 2014 and was designated as Business Head, North America and Asia. He was designated as the Chief Sales Officer of our Company on January 1, 2015. He was appointed as an Additional Director of our Company and was designated as a Whole-time Director of our Company with effect from February 1, 2015.

Sekharipuram Subrahmanyan Mr. Sekharipuram N. Subrahmanyan is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has obtained a graduate degree in civil engineering from the Kurukshetra University, Haryana and has completed a post-graduate course in business administration from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. He has over 30 years of experience in the infrastructure and construction industry. He joined the L&T group in 1984. He is a member of the Governing Council of the Construction Skill Development Council of India. He is also a member of the Board of Governors of the National Institute of Construction Management and Research. S.N. Subrahmanyan is a Fellow of the Institution of Civil Engineers- United Kingdom. He was the chairman of the CII Gulf Committee for the Financial Year 2012 and was a member of the Working Committee, Projects Exports Promotion Council. S.N. Subrahmanyan was awarded the “Leadership Award” by the Qatar Contractors Forum in 2014. He was ranked 36th in the “2014 Construction Week Power 100” in the global construction sector in a survey by international publication the Construction Week, in its issue dated June 22, 2014. In 2012, he was awarded with the “Outstanding Contribution to Industry (Infrastructure)” by the Construction Week Magazine. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of our Company on January 10, 2015.

Sudip Banerjee Mr. Sudip Banerjee is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained a graduate degree in Arts (honours course) in economics from University of Delhi, New Delhi. He holds a diploma in management from the All India Management Association, New Delhi. He has over 32 years of experience in IT industry. Prior to his appointment as an Independent Director in our Company, he held the position of chief executive officer of LTIL between 2008-2011. He is also on the board of directors of Kesoram Industries Limited and IFB Industries Limited and an Operating Partner at Capital Square Partners Advisors Pte Ltd, Singapore. He is also a member on the advisory board of TAPMI Business School, Jaipur. He worked with Wipro Limited (“Wipro”) from 1983 to 2008 and was the President, Enterprise Solutions Division at Wipro and also a member of the Corporate Executive Council of Wipro between 2002 and 2008. He was also a member of the Executive Council of Nasscom during 2000-2002 and again from 2009-2011. He also served as a member on the Board of Governors of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company with effect from January 21, 2016.

Samir Desai Mr. Samir Desai is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He has obtained a post-graduate degree in electrical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He also holds a post-graduate degree in business administration from Loyola University, Chicago. Samir Desai has over 30 years of experience in management. Prior to joining our Company, he worked at Motorola for over 30 years and has also served as a chief information officer at Motorola. He has also served as general manager of iDEN® Networks & Devices. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company with effect from April 30, 2014.

Arjun Gupta Mr. Arjun Gupta is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He received a graduate degree in economics (honours) from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi University; a graduate degree (Phi Beta Kappa) in computer science and a post graduate degree in computer science from Washington State University; and a post graduate degree in business administration from Stanford University. He was also an Advanced Leadership Fellow from Harvard University and a 2001 Henry Crown Fellow from the Aspen Institute. He has been the managing partner of TeleSoft Partners, a special situations venture capital firm he founded in 1997 in U.S.A. He has over 27 years of experience working with technology companies in engineering, consulting and venture capital roles. He was ranked by Forbes Magazine in the Top-100 technology venture capital investors on the 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2009 Midas Lists. He serves on the boards of various companies in U.S.A. such as Calient Technologies Inc., Jumpstart Games Inc. (formerly Knowledge Adventure) and Nexant Inc.; and he is an advisor of DocuSign. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company with effect from October 28, 2015.

Narayanan Kumar Shri. Narayanan Kumar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He obtained a graduate degree in electronics and communications engineering from the University of Madras. He is a fellow member of the Indian National Academy of Engineering and the Institution of Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers. He is the vice-chairman of the Sanmar Group, a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Chennai, and engaged in the business of chemicals, engineering and shipping. He is the chairman of the National Accreditation Board of Certification Bodies which is a constituent of Quality Council of India. He is also the president of the Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He is on the board of various public companies such as Bharti Infratel Limited, Times Innovative Media Limited, MRF Limited, and L&T, among others and has experience in various sectors. He is also involved in areas of social welfare and education. He is a director on the board of Madhuram Narayanan Centre for Exceptional Children, the managing trustee of the Indian Education Trust, a governing council member of Save the Children and a trustee of the World Wide Fund for Nature-India. He is the Honorary Consul General of Greece in Chennai. He was appointed as an Independent Director of our Company with effect from July 15, 2016.