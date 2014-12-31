Lundin Gold Inc (LUG.TO)

Name Description

Ronald Hochstein Mr. Ronald F. Hochstein is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Lundin Gold Inc., having been appointed in December 2014 following the Corporation’s acquisition of the Fruta del Norte Project. Mr. Hochstein has a wealth of experience in the mining industry. Before this appointment at President and Chief Executive Office of Lundin Gold, Mr. Hochstein served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison”), a Canadian uranium exploration and development company listed on the TSX and NYSE MKT, and prior to that as President and Chief Executive Officer of International Uranium Corporation, a predecessor company of Denison. Prior to joining Denison in 1999, Mr. Hochstein was a Project Manager with Simons Mining Group and a metallurgical engineer at Noranda Minerals. Mr. Hochstein currently serves as Executive Chairman of Denison and President and Chief Executive Officer of Uranium Participation Corporation. Mr. Hochstein is a Professional Engineer and holds an M.B.A. from the University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. from the University of Alberta. Areas of Expertise: Finance, Management, International Business, Mining and Exploration, Operations, Compensation and Corporate Governance

Alessandro Bitelli Mr. Alessandro Bitelli is appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President - Finance of the Company. Effective July 1, 2016. He brings over 30 years of experience in the resource industry and in public accounting to Lundin Gold, having worked both in North America and Europe. A member of the senior management team at the Lundin Group of Companies until January 2016, most recently he was Chief Financial Officer of Orca Gold Inc. Prior to that, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Red Back Mining Inc., a gold mining company with two African operations that traded on the TSX until its $8.9 billion takeover in 2010.

Chester See Mr. Chester See is re-designated as Vice President - Finance of Lundin Gold Inc. Effective July 1, 2016. Mr. See has held positions of increasing responsibility in a number of publicly traded companies, including three years at Western Coal Corp., where he served as Manager, Financial Reporting & Treasury at the time of its $3.3 billion acquisition by Walter Energy Ltd. in 2011. From 2011 to 2013, Mr. See served as Financial Controller for Lucara Diamond Corp. Prior to his involvement in the mining industry, Mr. See spent three years in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers ("PwC") working with a diverse client base both in Canada and internationally. He is a graduate of the University of British Columbia with a Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of British Columbia. In addition to Fortress, Mr. See serves as CFO for NGEx Resources Inc.

Sheila Colman Ms. Sheila M. Colman is a Vice President - Legal, Corporate Secretary of the Company. She is General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Denison from 2004.

Anthony George Mr. Anthony George has served as Vice President - Project Development at Lundin Gold Inc since January 1, 2015. He is a mining engineer with over 30 years of experience in operations, project management and construction. Tony commenced his career with De Beers in South Africa and Namibia. In 1993 Tony came to Canada and has held senior positions at the Iron Ore Company of Canada in Labrador; Aura Minerals, working on projects in South America; as a lead consultant working on many international projects with Rescan Engineering and MRDI (AMEC); and De Beers Canada where he was the mine general manager on the team that brought the Victor open pit diamond project through feasibility, engineering and construction. Most recently Tony was Senior Vice President of another Lundin Group company, Lucara Diamond Corp., where he was responsible for taking the Karowe Mine from feasibility study, though engineering and construction, to operations.

Nathan Monash Mr. Nathan Monash has been appointed as Vice President - Business Sustainability of Lundin Gold Inc., with effect from 13 April 2015. Mr. Monash is internationally experienced and has dedicated his career to ensuring the long-term viability of business and the communities in which it operates. He has extensive experience with leading companies and institutions to address pressing international issues. He has worked extensively with International Finance Corporation (IFC, part of the World Bank Group) guiding extractive industry clients on the structure and implementation of sustainable development strategies. He spent several years leading AngloGold Ashanti's sustainability efforts in the Americas, where he developed sustainability strategy and governance structures and advised operations on community relations, local government relations, human rights and communications. In addition, Mr. Monash worked with Rio Tinto Alcan where he integrated sustainable development principles across Rio Tinto Alcan's entire business development practice. As well, Mr. Monash spent several years with the World Economic Forum where he worked closely with leaders from business, academia, and government to identify and address key economic, social, and environmental issues facing the mining & metals industry and significantly advanced the industry's understanding of The Equator Principles, anti-corruption strategies, and emerging mining policy in key jurisdictions.

Nicholas Teasdale Mr. Nicholas Teasdale has been Vice President - Exploration at Lundin Gold Inc. since April 1, 2015. Mr. Nicholas Teasdale has over 28 years of experience in the mining industry with a particular expertise in gold mining and exploration. He has worked extensively throughout South America and Canada on world-class gold projects including Lagunas Norte, Pierina, Pascua Lama, Veladero and Bousquet No. 2. As a senior geologist at Barrick Gold Corporation responsible for the management, planning and design of exploration programs, he was a key member of the discovery team for the 10+ million ounce Lagunas Norte deposit in Peru, a major new discovery now producing over 600,000 ounces of gold per year. He holds Bachelor of Science in Geology and Master of Science degree.

Ashley Heppenstall Mr. Ashley Heppenstall is Lead Independent Director of Lundin Gold Inc. He currently serves as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Petroleum AB, having previously served as the Finance Director. Early in his career, Mr. Heppenstall worked in the banking sector where he was involved in project financing of oil and resource sector businesses. In 1990, Mr. Heppenstall was a founding director and shareholder of Sceptre Management Limited. Since 1993 Mr. Heppenstall has worked with public companies associated with the Lundin family. In 1998 he was appointed Finance Director of Lundin Oil AB. Following the acquisition of Lundin Oil by Talisman Energy in 2001, Lundin Petroleum was formed and Mr. Heppenstall was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in 2002. Mr. Heppenstall obtained a degree in Mathematics from Durham University. Areas of Expertise: Corporate Development, Finance and Accounting, Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, Mining and Exploration, International Business, Project Development, Corporate Governance and Compensation.

Chantal Gosselin Ms. Chantal Gosselin serves as Director of the Company. She brings over 25 years of combined experience in the mining industry and capital markets. Ms. Gosselin currently serves on the boards of a variety of TSX-listed companies in the natural resource sectors. Ms. Gosselin's exposure to the financial markets is extensive; she recently held positions as Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Goodman Investment Counsel and Senior Mining Analyst at Sun Valley Gold LLP, along with various analysts positions earlier in her career. Ms. Gosselin has also held various mine-site management positions in Canada, Peru and Nicaragua, giving her firsthand experience in underground mine development and production, which will bring valuable knowledge and insight to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Gosselin has a Masters of Business Administration from Concordia University and a Bachelor of Science (Mining Engineering) from Laval University and has completed the Institute of Corporate Director program.

James Cambon Mr. James K. Cambon is an Independent Director of Lundin Gold Inc. Jim Cambon currently serves as Vice President, Project Development at Hudson Resources Inc., a position he has held since 2006. Hudson Resources Inc. is a Canadian based mining company focused on the Naajat (White Mountain) anorthosite (calcium feldspar) project in Greenland and is listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange (the “TSX-V”). Mr. Cambon has 25 years of international business development and project management experience in the mineral exploration, consulting and engineering industries. He has worked extensively in both Russia and Mongolia. From 1998 to 2006 he held the position of Honorary Consul for Mongolia in British Columbia and has been involved in the Mongolian minerals sector since 1989. He obtained a Bachelor of Science (Geology) from the University of Western Ontario. Areas of Expertise: Corporate Development, Finance, Management, Operations, Mining and Exploration, International Business and Compensation.

Carmela Daniele Ms. Carmela Daniele has been appointed as an Independent Director of Lundin Gold Inc., with effect from 8 January 2015. Ms. Daniele is Founder and Chief Investment Officer of CD Capital (an established recognized and authorized UK fund manager) which manages, amongst other funds, the CD Capital Natural Resources Fund II (the CD Capital Fund). The CD Capital Fund has invested C$40 million in Aurelian Resources Inc, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lundin Gold which holds the Fruta del Norte gold project. These funds will be applied to upgrade, expand and develop the mineral resource of Fruta del Norte. With its investment, CD Capital acquired the right to appoint a nominee to the Board of Directors of Lundin Gold. Carmel has over 25 years of natural resources investment experience, 10 of which were spent with Newmont Mining/Normandy Mining and, in her various roles, was involved in the acquisition of various companies including LaSource SAS (a joint venture between BRGM and Normandy Mining). As Senior Executive (Corporate Advisory) at Newmont she structured cross-border mergers and acquisitions including the US$24 billion three-way merger between Franco-Nevada, Newmont and Normandy Mining to create the largest gold company in the world. Prior to founding CD Capital in September 2006, Carmel was a senior investment advisor for a London based mining Special Situations Fund on sourcing and negotiating natural resources private equity investments. Carmel holds a Master of Laws (Corporate & Commercial) and Bachelor of Economics from the University of Adelaide and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Ian Gibbs Mr. Ian W. Gibbs is an Independent Director of Fortress Minerals Corporation. Mr. Gibbs currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Africa Oil Corp, a Canadian oil and gas company with assets in Kenya, Ethiopia and Somalia which is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ Stockholm. Mr. Gibbs has extensive experience in the oil and gas industry, having served as Chief Financial Officer of a number of TSX and TSX-V listed companies, including Valkyries Petroleum Corp. and Tanganyika Oil Company Ltd. Mr. Gibbs has extensive transaction experience, including the CAD$2 billion acquisition of Tanganyika Oil by Sinopec International Petroleum and the CAD$750 million takeover of Valkyries Petroleum. Mr. Gibbs is a Canadian Chartered Accountant and obtained a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary. Areas of Expertise: Corporate Development, Finance and Accounting, Management, Mergers & Acquisitions, International Business, Corporate Governance and Compensation.

Paul Mcrae Mr. Paul M. McRae is an Independent Director of Lundin Gold Inc. He has a distinguished global reputation in project and construction management in the mining industry for both surface and underground projects of all scales and complexities. He currently serves as Senior Vice-President of Lundin Mining Corporation and was most recently responsible for the successful development of Lundin Mining's Eagle Mine in Northern Michigan. His track record includes on time/on budget project management of major underground investments for INCO including McCreedy East, Garson and Birch Tree projects, serving as Project Manager on the highly successful De Beers Victor Project in Northern Canada, and leadership of numerous other projects from conceptual through construction phases in Australia, Canada, Spain, Portugal and South America, over a career spanning more than 40 years. Areas of Expertise: Mining, Finance, Operations, Project Development, International Business and Regulation.