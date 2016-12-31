Edition:
Lundin Mining Corp (LUN.TO)

LUN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

10.02CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$9.97
Open
$10.03
Day's High
$10.22
Day's Low
$9.99
Volume
2,340,089
Avg. Vol
2,700,568
52-wk High
$10.22
52-wk Low
$5.05

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Lukas Lundin

59 2004 Chairman of the Board

Paul Conibear

59 2011 President, Chief Executive Officer, Director

Marie Inkster

44 2012 Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President

Peter Quinn

2015 Chief Operating Officer

Nicholas Hayduk

2017 Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary

Julie Lee Harrs

2011 Senior Vice President - Corporate Development

Paul Mcrae

2012 Senior Vice President - Projects

Neil O'Brien

57 2007 Senior Vice President - Exploration and New Business Development

Jinhee Magie

2009 Vice President - Finance

J. Mikael Schauman

2007 Vice President - Marketing

Susan Boxall

2012 Vice President - Human Resources

Stephen Gatley

2012 Vice President - Technical Services

Derek Riehm

2015 Vice President - Environment

William Rand

75 2008 Lead Independent Director

John Craig

70 2014 Director

Donald Charter

60 2006 Independent Director

Peter Jones

69 2013 Independent Director

Dale Peniuk

57 2006 Independent Director

Catherine Stefan

64 2015 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Lukas Lundin

Mr. Lukas H. Lundin serves as Chairman of the Board of Lundin Mining Corporation. Mr. Lundin serves as Chairman and a director of the Corporation since September 1994; chairman, president and/or director of a number of publicly traded resource-based companies. President of Namdo Management Services Ltd., a private corporation, from 1995 to June 2013.

Paul Conibear

Mr. Paul K. Conibear serves as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. Conibear served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since June 30, 2011; Senior Vice President, Corporate Development of the Corporation from October 2009 to June 2011; Senior Vice President, Projects, of the Corporation from July 2007 to October 2009.

Marie Inkster

Mrs. Marie Inkster serves as Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of Lundin Mining Corp. Ms. Inkster was Vice President, Finance of GBS from September 2007 to June 2008.

Peter Quinn

Mr. Peter Quinn serves as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Quinn has been Chief Operating Officer of the Company since August 1, 2015; President, of the Company’s subsidiaries Compania Contractual Minera Candelaria and Compan~ia Contractual Minera Ojos del Salado since December 2014; President, Candelaria & Ojos del Salado, subsidiaries of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. from February 2010 to November 2014; and General Manager of the Candelaria Mine of FreeportMcMoRan Inc. from April 2009 to February 2010.

Nicholas Hayduk

Mr. Nicholas James Hayduk serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, Corporate Secretary of the company. He was Senior Vice President & General Counsel of Kinross Gold Corporation (and various prior senior legal roles) from December 2006 to February 2017.

Julie Lee Harrs

Ms. Julie A. Lee Harrs serves as Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Lundin Mining Corp since November 2011. Prior to which she was President and Chief Operating Officer, Energizer Resources Inc. from September 2009 to September 2011, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, Sherritt International Corp. from May 2006 to October 2008.

Paul Mcrae

Mr. Paul M. Mcrae serves as Senior Vice President - Projects of Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. Mcrae is the Senior Vice President, Projects of the Company since January 2012; Project Director, AMEC from June 2009 to December 2011; Project Director of the Company from February 2008 to May 2009; Project Director, AMEC from August 2003 to January 2008.

Neil O'Brien

Dr. Neil P. M. O'Brien, Ph.D. serves as Senior Vice President - Exploration and New Business Development of Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. O'Brien is the Senior Vice President, Exploration and New Business Development of the Company since March, 2007 and was Vice President, Exploration of the Company from September 2005 to February 2007.

Jinhee Magie

Ms. Jinhee Magie serves as Vice President - Finance of Lundin Mining Corp since May 2009. Ms. Magie was the Director of Finance of the Company from September 2008 to April 2009; formerly, Director of Corporate Compliance, LionOre Mining International Ltd.

J. Mikael Schauman

Mr. J. Mikael Schauman serves as Vice President - Marketing of Lundin Mining Corporation. Formerly Senior Non- Ferrous Concentrates Trader at Mitsui & Co. Metals (USA), Inc.

Susan Boxall

Ms. Susan Joy Boxall serves as Vice President - Human Resources of Lundin Mining Corp. She has 25 years of HR experience and her career has spanned manufacturing and mining in both the private and public sector. She started her career with Motorola. She then moved into the manufacture of diamond for industrial purposes, latterly in the role of Executive Director HR and finally into mining as the Group HR Director with De Beers. Throughout her career she has been involved with many organisational changes, start-ups, M&As and relocations. She has an M.Sc in Strategic Human Resource Management, is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (FCIPD) and has been an active member of various committees and network panels.

Stephen Gatley

Mr. Stephen T. Gatley serves as Vice President - Technical Services of Lundin Mining Corp. He is a qualified mining engineer with over 30 years' experience in the base metals mining industry. He has spent much of his career with the Rio Tinto group occupying increasingly senior mine production and project management positions in mines across Europe, Africa and South America. He joined Lundin Mining in 2005 with their acquisition of the Galmoy mine in Ireland where he held the position of General Manager. Since 2006 he has occupied a corporate role providing high level technical support to the company's operating mines, strategic investments and business development initiatives.

Derek Riehm

Mr. Derek Riehm serves as Vice President - Environment of the Company. Mr. Riehm has been Vice President, Environment of the Company since January 1, 2015; Vice President, Approvals & Permitting of Barrick Gold Corporation from 2011 to 2014; Senior Director, Project Approvals of Barrick Gold from 2008 to 2010.

William Rand

Mr. William A. Rand serves as Lead Independent Director of Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. Rand serves as the President and director of Rand Investments Ltd. since July 1986; director of a number of publicly traded companies.

John Craig

Mr. John Hunter Craig serves as Director of Lundin Mining Corp. Prior to which he was an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Craig is a Lawyer, partner of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP (“Cassels”) until December 31, 2015. Counsel to Cassels since January 1, 2016. Also a director of a number of publicly traded companies.

Donald Charter

Mr. Donald K. Charter serves as Independent Director of Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. Charter serves as corporate director with experience in executive leadership positions in mining and financial services as well as mergers and acquisitions and finance. Prior thereto, he was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Corsa Coal Corp. from August 2010 to July 2013 and a corporate director and consultant since January 2006. Currently a director of Adriana Resources Inc., IAMGold and Dream Real Estate Investment Trust.

Peter Jones

Mr. Peter Clark Jones serves as an Independent Director of Lundin Mining Corp. Mr. Jones is a Corporate director and retired executive with over 40 years of experience in the global mining industry. He served as Interim President and CEO of IAMGOLD Corporation, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inco Ltd., and President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co. Mr. Jones has been a director of public companies for over 20 years.

Dale Peniuk

Mr. Dale C. Peniuk, CPA, C.A. serves as Independent Director of Lundin Mining Corp. He is Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and corporate director; formerly an assurance partner with KPMG LLP; director of a number of publicly traded companies.

Catherine Stefan

Ms. Catherine J. G. Stefan is an Independent Director of Lundin Mining Corp. She is the President of Stefan & Associates, a consulting firm, which Ms. Stefan formed in 1990. Ms. Stefan served as Chief Operating Officer of O&Y Properties Inc. from 1996 to 1998. From 1999 until 2008, Ms. Stefan was Managing Partner of Tivona Capital Corporation, a private investment firm. Ms. Stefan obtained her Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto in 1973. Ms. Stefan is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors, with 30 years of business experience, primarily in senior management of public companies in the real estate sector. Mining related experience includes that gained in her position as a Board member of Denison Mines Corp. (“DMC”) where she has served as a Director since 2006. From 2004 to 2006, Ms. Stefan was a Board member of DMC’s predecessor, Denison Mines Inc.

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Lukas Lundin

195,624

Paul Conibear

3,972,970

Marie Inkster

1,645,320

Peter Quinn

2,229,700

Nicholas Hayduk

--

Julie Lee Harrs

1,362,910

Paul Mcrae

1,472,040

Neil O'Brien

618,487

Jinhee Magie

--

J. Mikael Schauman

1,001,000

Susan Boxall

--

Stephen Gatley

1,090,380

Derek Riehm

--

William Rand

150,480

John Craig

116,622

Donald Charter

131,670

Peter Jones

116,622

Dale Peniuk

135,432

Catherine Stefan

131,670
