LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (LVMH.PA)

Name Description

Bernard Arnault Mr. Bernard Arnault has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since January 1989. He was first appointed on the Company's Board of Directors on September 26, 1988. He began his career as an engineer with Ferret-Savinel, where he became Senior Vice-President for Construction in 1974, Chief Executive Officer in 1977 and finally Chairman and Chief Executive Officer in 1978. He remained with this company until 1984, when he became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Financiere Agache and of Christian Dior. Shortly thereafter he spearheaded a reorganization of Financiere Agache following a development strategy focusing on luxury brands. In 1989, Mr. Arnault became the main shareholder in LVMH. Mr. Arnault also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Christian Dior SA, Chairman of the Board of Louis Vuitton pour la Creation, Fondation d’Entreprise and Chateau Cheval Blanc, Chairman of Groupe Arnault SAS, Director of Christian Dior Couture SA, LVMH International SA (Belgium), LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Inc. (United States) and LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton (Japan) KK, and Member of the Supervisory Committee of Financiere Goujon SAS. He is also a Director of Carrefour SA. Mr. Arnault graduated from Ecole Polytechnique.

Pierre Gode Mr. Pierre Gode has served as Vice Chairman at LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2015. Previously, he was Member of the Executive Committee, Vice Chairman of the Board of the Company between 2009 and 2015, and Member of the Executive Committee - Advisor to the Chairman, Director of the Company until 2009. He previously served as Director and Advisor to the Chairman of the Company and was first appointed on the Board of Directors of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA on January 13, 1989. He was a Solicitor in Lille and also a Professor at the Law School of the University of Lille and then Nice. He served as Managing Director of Groupe Arnault from 1986. He currently serves as Director delegated as Vice-Chairman of LVMH Italia and also holds several other mandates, including Director of Christian Dior SA, Chateau Cheval Blanc, LVMH International SA, LVMH Moet Hennessy-Louis Vuitton Inc., LVMH Publica SA and Sofidiv UK Limited. He is also a Manager of Redeg SARL.

Jean-Jacques Guiony Mr. Jean-Jacques Guiony has served as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2004. After graduating from Hautes etudes commerciales (HEC) in 1984, he began his career in 1985 as a Research Analyst with Banque Nationale de Paris in Paris and then with Merrill Lynch in 1988 in London. In 1990 he joined the Mergers & Acquisitions department of Lazard Freres, becoming a Partner in 1997 and then Head of Mergers & Acquisitions in 2000. He joined LVMH in 2003 as Deputy Finance Director before becoming Chief Financial Officer in 2004. He is also Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of La Samaritaine since 2010. He is a Chevalier in the French Legion of Honor.

Chantal Gaemperle Ms. Chantal Gaemperle has served as Group Executive Vice President Human Resources and Synergies, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since March 2007. She was Recruitment & Human Resources Development Manager with Philip Morris from 1991 to 1995. She subsequently joined Merrill Lynch International as Head of Human Resources for Switzerland. In 2001 she was named Head of Corporate Management Development and Sourcing and a member of the Management Committee of Nestle. She holds a Master in Political and Social Sciences and an MBA in Public Administration from Universite de Lausanne, and is a graduate of INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Nicolas Bazire Mr. Nicolas Bazire serves as Development and Acquisitions, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since May 12, 1999. He became Chief of Staff of Prime Minister Edouard Balladur in 1993 and was Managing Partner of Rothschild & Cie Banque from 1995 to 1999. He has been Managing Director (CEO) of Groupe Arnault SAS since 1999. He holds several other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Rothschild & Cie Banque SCS, Vice-Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Les Echos SAS, and Director of Agache Developpement SA, Europatweb SA, Financiere Agache Private Equity SA, Groupe les Echos SA and LVMH Fashion Group SA. He is also a Director of Atos SA, Carrefour SA and Suez Environnement Company SA. He is a graduate of Ecole Navale, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Antonio Belloni Mr. Antonio Belloni has served as Group Managing Director, Member of the Executive Committee, Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since March 1, 2014. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company between May 15, 2002 and March 1, 2014. Prior to this, he was Member of the Executive Committee and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Company between September 26, 2001 and May 15, 2002. He joined the Company in June 2001 following a 22-year career at Procter & Gamble (P&G). He held several positions with P&G in Switzerland, Greece, Belgium and the United States, including President of the European division in 1999 and, prior to this, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer for the company’s Italian operations. Mr. Belloni began his career with P&G in Italy in 1978 and subsequently held a number of positions in Switzerland, Greece, Belgium and the United States. He holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of LVMH (Shanghai) Management & Consultancy Co Ltd and Moet Hennessy Distribution Rus LLC (Russia), Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fendi International SA and Director of Givenchy SA, Le Bon Marche Aristide Boucicaut SA, Bulgari SpA, De Beers Diamond Jewelers Limited, DFS Group Limited, Donna Karan International Inc., Edun Americas Inc., Emilio Pucci Srl, Fendi Srl, Fendi Adele Srl., Fresh Inc. and Thomas Pink Holdings Limited amongst others. He obtained a degree in Economics from Universita degli Studi di Genova.

Michael Burke Mr. Michael Burke has served as Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since December 2012. Mr. Burke graduated from EDHEC Business School in 1980. He joined the Arnault Group, taking charge of its real estate operations in the USA before joining the LVMH group in 1986 where he held various positions. He was CEO of Christian Dior USA from 1986 to 1993, when he took charge of Louis Vuitton North America. In 1997, Mr. Burke moved to Paris to become Deputy CEO of Christian Dior Couture (worldwide). Following the acquisition of Fendi by LVMH in 2003, he was appointed CEO. Since February 2012, he had been CEO of Bulgari. On June 16, 2016, Michael Burke was elected a member of the Management Board of the Federation Française de la Couture.

Christopher de Lapuente Mr. Christopher (Chris) de Lapuente has served as Chief Executive Officer of Sephora and beauty, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2011. He is an economics graduate of the University of Buckingham. He joined Procter & Gamble in 1983, holding positions of increasing responsibility in many different countries, including the UK, Spain, Turkey, Germany and Switzerland. In 2004 he was appointed president of Procter & Gamble, in charge of the Hair Care division. Chris de Lapuente joined LVMH in 2011 as Chief Executive Officer of Sephora. He has also been head of all LVMH Perfumes & Cosmetics brands (except Parfums Christian Dior) since May 2015.

Christophe Navarre Mr. Christophe Navarre has served as CEO of Moet Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division; Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2001. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Universite de Liege. He also completed the INSEAD (France) European Marketing program. He joined Continental Bank in 1980, then moved to Exxon, where he held marketing and sales positions with the Esso group. In 1989 he joined Interbrew, where he headed several different Italian and French subsidiaries. Mr. Navarre joined LVMH in 1997 as President and CEO of JAS Hennessy & Co. In 2001 he was appointed CEO of Moët Hennessy, the Wines and Spirits division of LVMH. Mr. Navarre is also a board member of the Comite Colbert and a member of the Heineken Advisory Board. He is a Chevalier of the French Legion of Honor, a Commandeur de l'Ordre du Merite Agricole and an Officier de l’Ordre de la Couronne in Belgium.

Pierre-Yves Roussel Mr. Pierre-Yves Roussel has served as Chairman and CEO of the Fashion Group, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2006. Previously, he served as Member of the Executive Committee of the Company in charge of Strategy & Operations from 2004. After obtaining an MBA from Wharton Business School, he began his career as an analyst with the bank CCF before joining the consulting firm McKinsey & Cie, where he held a series of executive positions before being named Senior Associate Director worldwide in 2004.

Philippe Schaus Mr. Philippe Schaus has served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DFS Group, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2012. A graduate of INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France, Philippe Schaus began his career in 1987 at J.P. Morgan Inc. before joining The Boston Consulting Group in 1990. In 1992 he became International Commercial Director of the Porcelain Tableware Division at Villeroy & Boch A.G. before being promoted Managing Director for the Division in 1999 and then Member of the Board. He joined Louis Vuitton in 2003 as President of the Europe Zone and was appointed Senior Vice President, International, in 2006. Between 2009 and 2011 he was Executive Vice President of Louis Vuitton. Mr. Schaus joined DFS Group in Hong Kong in 2011 as Group President of Merchandising and Marketing. He was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DFS Group in 2012. He has been a member of the Executive Committee of LVMH since 2012.

Jean-Baptiste Voisin Mr. Jean-Baptiste Voisin has served as Chief Strategy Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since 2012. He is a graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris. He began his career with Danone France in production and then marketing. In 1996, he joined the McKinsey & Company consulting firm, becoming a partner in 2002. He was co-leader of the retail practice for Europe and then worldwide. Jean Baptiste Voisin joined LVMH as Chief Strategy Officer in 2006. He has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2012. As well as these functions, he has been President of LVMH Metiers d’Art since 2015.

Antoine Arnault Mr. Antoine Arnault has served as a Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since May 11, 2006. In 2000, he founded Domainoo.com, a company specializing in the protection of internet domain names. In 2002, he sold his stake in Domainoo.com and joined Louis Vuitton Malletier as Director of Marketing. In January 2006, he became Director of the Regional Networks of Louis Vuitton France. In April 2007, he was appointed Director of Communications of Louis Vuitton. In 2011, he was appointed Chairman of the Executive Board of Berluti. He is a graduate of HEC Montreal and gained an MBA from INSEAD in 2005. He also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Les Echos SAS and Lagardere SCA, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Societe nouvelle de Chemiserie Arnys. He is Member of the Performance Audit Committee of the Company.

Delphine Arnault Ms. Delphine Arnault has served as a Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since September 10, 2003. She started her career in the international strategy consultancy firm McKinsey, where she worked as a Consultant for two years. In 2000, she took part in the development of the company John Galliano. In 2001, she then joined the Management Committee of Christian Dior Couture of which she is now Deputy Managing Director. She has also served as Vice President of Products Strategy and Member of the Board of the Board of Directors of Loewe SA. She holds several other mandates, including Director of Celine SA, Chateau Cheval Blanc and Emilio Pucci Srl, and Member of the Supervisory Board of Les Echos SAS and Metropole Television "M6" SA. She graduated from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and from London School of Economics and Political Science. She is Member of the Ethical and Sustainable Development Committee of the Company.

Charles Powell of Bayswater Lord Charles David Powell of Bayswater has served as Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since May 29, 1997. He was Private Secretary and Advisor on Foreign Affairs and Defense to the British Prime Ministers from 1983 until 1991, before becoming involved in international business. He has been involved in the management of several companies, including Natwest, Caterpillar Inc, Textron Inc. and Yell Group plc. He was Chairman of Sagitta Management from 2001 to 2005 and since 2006, he has been Chairman of the Board of Capital Generation Partners. He sits as a cross-bench member of the House of Lords, the British Parliament’s upper chamber. He also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of LVMH Services Limited and Magna Holdings, and Director of Financiere Agache SA, Caterpillar Inc., Matheson & Co Ltd, Schindler Holding and Textron Corporation. He graduated with a Masters of Arts in History from the University of Oxford in 1963 and was a Member of the British Diplomatic Service from 1963 to 1982.

Bernadette Chirac Ms. Bernadette Chirac has served as an Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since April 15, 2010. She was elected to the local council of the town of Sarran in 1971 and was named as deputy mayor in 1977. She was elected as a member of the departmental council of Correze in 1979 and was re-elected continuously until 2011. In 1990, she founded the association Le Pont Neuf, and serves as its President to this day. In 1994, she was named president of Fondation Hopitaux de Paris - Hopitaux de France and took an active role in its "Pieces Jaunes" and "Plus de vie" charity events. Since 2007, she has also served as president of Fondation Claude Pompidou.

Charles de Croisset Mr. Charles de Croisset has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since May 15, 2008. He is also Member of the Performance Audit Committee, and Chairman of the Nominations and Compensation Committee of the Company. He entered the Inspection des Finances in 1968. After a career in the administration, he joined Credit Commercial de France (CCF) in 1980 as Corporate Secretary before being appointed Deputy Chief Executive and then Chief Executive. In 1993, he was named Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CCF, then Executive Director of HSBC Holdings Plc in 2000. In March 2004, he joined Goldman Sachs Europe as its Vice- Chairman and was named as International Advisor to Goldman Sachs International in 2006. He also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Euler Hermes SA and Director of Renault SA. He is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

Yves-Thibault de Silguy Mr. Yves-Thibault de Silguy has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since May 14, 2009. He has held various positions within the French Government as well as within the European Community. In 1988, he joined Usinor-Sacilor, where he was the Director of International Affairs until 1993. From 2000 to 2006, he successively became member of the Management Board, Chief Executive and Group Managing Director of Suez. In June 2006, he was appointed as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vinci and, in May 2010, as Vice-Chairman and Senior Director. Since May 2010, he has been Chairman of YTSeuropa Consultants. He also holds other mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sofisport SA and Director of Societe des Autoroutes du Sud de la France and Solvay (Belgium). Mr. de Silguy graduated from Ecole Nationale d'Administration, received a degree in Law from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris, and received a Master of Arts degree in Law from Universite de Rennes. He has been Chairman of the Performance Audit Committee, and Member of the Nominations and Compensation Committee of the Company since April 5, 2012. He is Chairman of the Ethical and Sustainable Development Committee of the Company.

Diego Della Valle Dr. Diego Della Valle has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since May 15, 2002. He joined his family business in 1975. Since October 2000, he has been Chairman and Executive Director of Tod’s SpA. He also holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Board of Fondazione Della Valle Onlus, Honorary Chairman of ACF Fiorentina SpA and Director of Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria. He is a Law graduate of Universita degli Studi di Bologna and holds a degree in Economics from University of Ancona.

Albert Frere Mr. Albert Frere serves as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since May 29, 1997. He began his career in the family iron and steel business, before moving into the finance and investments sector in 1981, when he founded Pargesa Holding SA. In 1982, Pargesa Holding acquired a stake in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert and Mr. Frere served as Chairman of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from 1987 until December 31, 2011. He has also been Chairman of the Board of Frere-Bourgeois SA since 1970. He holds several other mandates, including Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Director delegate of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert, Chairman of the Board of Erbe SA, Financiere de la Sambre SA and Stichting Administratie Kantoor Frere-Bourgeois, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Metropole Television M6 SA, and Vice Chairman, Executive Director and Member of the Management Committee of Pargesa Holding SA.

Clara Gaymard Ms. Clara Gaymard has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since April 14, 2016. She has held a number of administrative positions in the French government, in particular the External Economic Relations Directorate (DREE) within the French Ministry for the Economy and Finance (1986-2003), before directing the Invest in France Agency (2003-2006), and then joining General Electric (GE), where she served as Chairman and CEO of GE France until 2016. Ms. Gaymard is the co-founder of Raise. She holds a degree in Law from Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris, and received a degree from Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1986.

Marie-Josee Kravis Ms. Marie-Josee Kravis has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since March 31, 2011. She is an economist specializing in the fields of public policy and strategic planning. She started her career as financial analyst with Power Corporation of Canada and went on to work with the General Solicitor of Canada and the Canadian minister for Supply and Services. She is Vice-Chairman of the Board of Trustees and senior fellow of Hudson Institute, and since 2005 has been President of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) of New York. She also holds other mandates, including Member of the Supervisory Board of Publicis Groupe SA. She graduated from Ottawa University with a Masters degree in Economics. She is Memberof the Nominations and Compensation Committee of the Company.

Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon Ms. Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since April 10, 2014. After building her career at a number of press and television advertising companies, Ms. Marie-Laure Sauty de Chalon became Chief Executive Officer of Carat Interactive in 1997. In 2001, she became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Consodata North America. She then took over as head of the Aegis Media group in France and Southern Europe in 2004. Since 2010, she has been Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aufeminin.com and a professor at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris. She is Member of the Ethical and Sustainable Development Committee of the Company.

Natacha Valla Ms. Natacha Valla has served as Independent Director of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE since April 14, 2016. Ms. Natacha Valla is an Economist. She began her career at the European Central Bank (2001-2005) followed by the Banque de France (2005-2008) before joining Goldman Sachs as Executive Director (2008-2013). She is currently Deputy Director of CEPII, an international economics think tank, where she heads the International Macroeconomics and Finance program. She is also a member of the Commission Economique de la Nation and the scientific Advisory Board of the French Prudential Supervisory Authority.