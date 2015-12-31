Manz AG (M5ZG.DE)

Name Description

Heiko Aurenz Prof. Dr. Heiko Aurenz is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG since March 24, 2010. He has served as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG from 2002 till March 2010. He is also Member of the Supervisory Board of IBS AG, Know How! Aktiengesellschaft fuer Weiterbildung, Anna-Haag-Mehrgenerationenhaus e.V. He is Partner at Ebner Stolz Management Consultant. He holds a degree in Economics from Universitaet Hohenheim.

Eckhard Hoerner-Marass Mr. Eckhard Hoerner-Marass is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board at Manz AG effective May 02, 2017. He studied mechanical engineering, and has many years of leadership and management experience thanks to various roles in renowned companies in the machinery and plant engineering sector.

Martin Drasch Mr. Martin Drasch has been Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board of Manz AG since August 1, 2015. From 1999 till 2015 he held various positions at Eisenmann AG, including Project Engineer, Head of Documentation, Project Manager, Head of Pre-Assembly, Head of Production and Pre-Assembly and Vice President Technology Automotive Systems. He studied mechanical engineering at Hochschule Konstanz.

Dieter Manz Mr. Dieter Manz is Member of the Supervisory Board at Manz AG from July 04, 2017. He was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Manz AG from November 29, 2001 to May 02, 2017. From 1986 until 1987, he worked in sales of industrial robots and technical consulting with IBM Germany. In July 1987, he founded Manz Automatisierungstechnik GmbH. From 1987 until 2001, he was Managing Director of Manz Automatisierungstechnik GmbH. In May 1993, he founded acs GmbH as Sole Shareholder. He has an engineering degree with major in fine mechanics. He studied at University of Applied Sciences in Esslingen, German in 1982 until 1986.

Michael Powalla Prof. Dr.-Ing. Michael Powalla has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Manz AG since June 29, 2011. He is Head of the Solar Division and Member of the Board of the Baden-Wuerttemberg Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research (ZSW), and professor of thin-film photovoltaics at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (KIT), Light Technology Institute, Faculty of Electrical Engineering and Information Technology.