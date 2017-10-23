Magnesita Refratarios SA (MAGG3.SA)

Name Description

Fersen Lamas Lambranho Mr. Fersen Lamas Lambranho has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Magnesita Refratarios SA since 2007. He is Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of GP. He joined GP in 1998 and became Managing Director thereof in 1999. Prior to joining GP, he was Chief Executive Officer of Lojas Americanas SA, where he worked for 12 years and where he served as Director from 1998 to 2003. Currently, he serves as Member of the Board of Directors of Magnesita, BR Properties, BRMalls, Allis, San Antonio, Estacio and Invest Tur. He previously served as Member of the Board of Directors of Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA, Gafisa, Sao Carlos Empreendimentos e Participacoes SA, ABC Supermercados, Playcenter, Shoptime and Americanas.com SA. He holds a Bachelor's in Civil Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and a Masters of Business Administration from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ). He also completed the Owner President Management Program at the Harvard Business School.

Octavio Cortes Pereira Lopes Mr. Octavio Cortes Pereira Lopes has served as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since August 9, 2012. He acted as Investor Relations Officer of the Company between October 19, 2012 and August 9, 2013. Prior to this, he acted as Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He joined GP in 1997 and has been Managing Director thereof since 2000. Prior to joining GP, he worked for ING in Brazil. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Tempo, Magnesita, San Antonio and Imbra. Between 2004 and 2007, he was Chief Executive Officer of Equatorial Energia, one of GP’s portfolio companies. He previously served as Member of the Board of Directors of Equatorial Energia, Cemar, Gafisa, Submarino, IBest, IHH, Allis, Fratelli Vita, Shoptime, Webmotors, Mercado Eletronico, Hopi Hari and Playcenter. He holds a Bachelor's in Economics from Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and a Masters of Business Administration from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.

Eduardo Gotilla Mr. Eduardo Gotilla serves as Chief Financial Officer, Director of Investor Relations and Member of the Executive Board of Magnetisa Refratarios S.A.

Jose Roberto Beraldo Mr. Jose Roberto Beraldo serves as Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since October 19, 2012. Prior to this, he served as Chief Financial Officer of the company until July 11, 2014. He started his career at Quimbrasil and then moved to Unilever where he spent 17 years. He acted as Financial and Administrative Director of Arthur Lundgren Tecidos SA and Chief Financial Officer of Sherwin-Williams and of Supply Chain of Atento. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and attended an Advanced Management Program at Wharton University.

Afonso Celso de Resende Mr. Afonso Celso de Resende has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since May 4, 2010. He has been responsible for technical statements at the Company since 1991, when he joined Magnesita. He worked for five years an audit firm, two years as an Internal Auditor of a financial conglomerate and for three years was university Professor. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Accounting.

Peter Estermann Mr. Peter Paul Lourenco Estermann has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since August 9, 2011. He joined Magnesita SA in November 2008, when he was appointed as COO in Europe. Before joining the Company, he served as Board Member of JMT Transportes and Odonto System, between February 2008 and October 2011, and was Executive Director of Medial Saude, a Brazilian health insurance provider. He obtained a degree in Management from Harvard Business School and a Agricultural Engineering from Universidade Federal de Lavras - UFLA.

Gilmar Fava Carrara Mr. Gilmar Fava Carrara has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since August 9, 2012. He joined the Company as Sales Manager in 1997. Later, he held the positions of Commercial Manager, Marketing Manager and Commercial Superintendent, until May 2010, when he left the Company. In January 2011, he returned to the Company as Commercial Superintendent, position which occupied until his election to the position of Member of the Executive Board without specific designations, in November 2011. From June 2010 to January 2011, he occupied the position of Commercial Director and New Businesses of Santa Barbara Engenharia SA.

Otto Alexandre Levy Reis Mr. Otto Alexandre Levy Reis has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since December 3, 2008. He has six years of experience in the steel and metallurgy industry. He also has 13 years of experience as Consultant of INDG in Brazil and abroad (the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Russia) in various segments: steel, food, drinks, automotive and financial sector. He undertook various management courses at such academic institutions as Kellog, JUSE (Union of Japanese Scientists and Engineers), ASQ (American Society for Quality) and missions in Japan on visits to big companies. He obtained a Bachelor's in Metallurgical Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais in 1990.

Luis Rodolfo Mariani Bittencourt Mr. Luis Rodolfo Mariani Bittencourt has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since February 21, 2008. He has more than 20 years of experience in his area of operation, and joined Magnesita SA in 1986 as Researcher of raw materials. He gained a Bachelor's in Mining Engineering from the Universidade Federal de Minas Gerais, a Master's in Metallurgical Engineering from the University of Utah and a Doctorate in Philosophy in Ceramics Engineering from the University of Missouri.

Vinicius Santos Silva Mr. Vinicius Santos Silva has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since August 9, 2012. He served for several years in McKinsey & Co, attending mainly industrials sector in Brazil and the United States, with focus in finances and corporate strategy. He joined Magnesita in 2010. He has a Bachelor's in Telecommunications Engineering from Instituto Militar de Engenharia (IME) and a Masters of Business Administration from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Felipe Sommer Mr. Felipe Sommer has served as a Member of the Executive Board of Magnesita Refratarios SA since October 19, 2012. For 12 years, he worked in AB Inbev as Executive of Operations and People. In 2010 he was invited to join the Employment and Management Area in Gol Linhas Aerea, until 2012. He holds a Bachelor's from Universidade Federal do Rio Grande do Sul and a Masters of Business Administration from Business School Sao Paulo.

Robert Frank Agostinelli Mr. Robert Frank Agostinelli has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magnesita Refratarios SA since April 27, 2010. He co-founded the Rhone Groupo LLC in 1996. Previously, he was senior director as a banking group at Lazard Freres & Co LLC, working with international banking business. Prior to joining Lazard, he spent five years at Goldman Sachs & Co, where he founded the international business in mergers and acquisitions, in London. He also worked at the Jacob Rothschild in London. He graduated from St. John Fisher College and has a Masters of Business Administration from Columbia Business School. In addition, he is a Certified Public Accountant.

Eduardo Alcalay Mr. Eduardo Alcalay has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magnesita Refratarios SA since April 26, 2012. Prior to this, he acted as Chief Executive Officer, Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company till February 14, 2008 and was Member of the Board of Directors between February 14, 2008 and 2009. He is Entrepreneur. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo and a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Thiago Rodrigues Mr. Thiago Emanuel Rodrigues has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magnesita Refratarios SA since April 29, 2011. He has been on the Company's Board since August 2007. Previously, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer and Member of the Executive Board of the Company from July 21, 2009, until 2010. He joined GP Investments in 2005. He is Sitting Member of the Board of Auditors of Fogo de Chao (Churrascaria) Holdings, LLC. Currently, he is Member of the Board of Auditors of BR Properties SA. Before joining GP Investments, he worked for AIG Capital Partners. He also served as Member of the Board of Directors of the Company between August 2007 and July 21, 2009. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Nelson Rozental Mr. Nelson Rozental has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Magnesita Refratarios SA since February 21, 2008. He is Partner of GP Investments. Before joining GP Investments, he was Officer of BNDES Participacoes SA and Board Member of Fundicao Tupy, Bahia Sul Celulose, the Rio de Janeiro Stock Exchange, Iochpe Maxion, and IBMEC. He was also Board Member of the Brazilian Equity Partners Fund and the Brazil Private Equity Mutual Fund, in addition to being Alternate Member of the Boards of Light and Tele Norte Leste. He holds a Bachelor's in Engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and a Master's in Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

Eduardo Fontana D'Avilla Mr. Eduardo Fontana D'Avilla has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Magnesita Refratarios SA since April 19, 2013. He has built, since 1997, a career at Sadia SA, leaving the executive position in 2005. In 2005, he became Vice President of the Board of Directors at Sadia SA, a post he held until 2009. Since 2012, he has been a Member of the CREMER’s Board of Directors. He gained a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie and a post graduate degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV).