Magma Fincorp Ltd (MAGM.NS)

Mayank Poddar Mr. Mayank Poddar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Magma Fincorp Limited. He holds B.Com graduate. More than 30 years of experience in Finance business. Contributes in policy formulation and provides overall support and guidance to the Board and management.

Sanjay Chamria Mr. Sanjay Chamria is the Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Magma Fincorp Limited. A fellow chartered accountant (FCA), he anchors policy, strategy planning and execution.

Kailash Baheti Mr. Kailash Baheti is Chief Financial Officer of Magma Fincorp Limited. Mr. Baheti is one of the newest members of Magma's management team and helps to strategize the company's future growth. Mr. Baheti heads accounts, taxes, budgeting, legal and secretarial functions. He hopes to see the company continue expanding, and driving its reputation for transparency and sustainable. Outside office, Mr. Baheti likes reading books, watching movies and listening to music. He is regular with his yoga practice and enjoys a weekend round of golf at the RCGC. He believes that with what Magma is today, and the way it has planned for its growth and the simulteneous growth plans for its employees, Magma should become the employer of choice in the field of finance.

Ashutosh Shukla Mr. Ashutosh Shukla is the Chief Operating Officer of Magma Fincorp Limited. Mr. Shukla has been "one of the fortunate few" to have worked with Magma since its first days. In two decades, Mr. Shukla has seen the range of Magma's dynamic growth. As COO, Mr. Shukla works to drive seamless integration in the sales, credit and operations teams. Over the years, Mr. Shukla helped implement Magma's collections process, an industry benchmark, and championed the development of the tractor business. Having taken on challenging roles in the company, Mr. Shukla has seen Magma grow enormously through the years. Having contributed so much, he hopes Magma will live for generations to come, and continue to be efficient and prosperous.

Ram Kalyan Medury Mr. Ram Kalyan Kumar Medury is the Chief Information Officer of the company.

Sandeep Walunj Mr. Sandeep Walunj is the Chief Marketing Officer of Magma Fincorp Limited. He is a seasoned marketer with 18-plus years of proven track-record in nurturing brand portfolios, product & process innovation as well as business strategy formulation & implementation; across categories and geographies. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad, Sandeep has been instrumental in bringing success to top-notch assignments across Blue Chip FMCG and Retail companies like PepsiCo, Heineken International, Reckitt Benckiser, Royal Friesland Foods and Wipro Consumer Care. Prior to joining Magma Fincorp Limited, Sandeep was the CMO of Value Retail (Big Bazaar) at Future Value Retail.

Shabnum Zaman Ms. Shabnum Zaman is the Compliance Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. She was designated as Deputy Company Secretary of the Company as the Company Secretary of the Company.

Pranab Goel Mr. Pranab Goel is the Vice President - Treasury of the company.

Ashok Shukla Mr. Ashok Shukla is the Vice President - Credit of the company.

Shiladitya Sinha Mr. Shiladitya Sinha is the Vice President - Legal of the company.

Mahender Bagrodia Mr. Mahender Bagrodia is Chief of Receivables Management of Magma Fincorp Limited. Mr. Bagrodia began working with Magma in his late 20s. Over his 11 years with Magma, he has been instrumental in developing Magma’s operations in North India. Early on in his career with Magma, Mr. Bagrodia participated in establishing Magma's operations in Rajasthan and throughout the North. When he first began, the region was quite shaky in its operations. Currently, his work primarily focuses on collection management. Outside the office, Mr. Bagrodia enjoys spending time with his kids and reading management books.

Dhrubashish Bhattacharya Mr. Dhrubashish Bhattacharya is the National Sales Head - Tractor of the company.

Janet Chowdhury Mrs. Janet Gasper Chowdhury is the Chief People Officer of the company.

Navneet Gupta Mr. Navneet Kumar Gupta is the National Sales Head Car of the company.

Dhirendra Hota Mr. Dhirendra Kumar Hota is the Head MCA Projects of the company.

Sanjiv Jha Mr. Sanjiv Jha is the National Sales Head - CE CV & Suvidha of the company.

Raj Kapoor Mr. Raj Kumar Kapoor is Chief Internal Auditor of Magma Fincorp Limited. Mr. Kapoor overseas on-site and off-site inspection. Though he is new to the finance industry, he brings to bear years of experience as a chartered accountant. His primary responsibilities include preparation of the internal audit report, and extend into risk management.

Vikas Mittal Mr. Vikas Mittal is the Business Head - Gold Loan of Magma Fincorp Limited. Mr. Mittal is the head of Magma’s newest business vertical, gold loans. He brings a fresh perspective to the industry. He is eager to begin building this segment within the framework of the Magma mission and vision. Mr. Mittal is eager to grow the gold-loans business across India, and to put the company’s exciting new ideas into practice.

Sailesh Mohta Mr. Sailesh Mohta is the National Risk Head of the company.

Sumit Mukherjee Mr. Sumit Mukherjee is National Sales Head - Tractor & Suvidha of Magma Fincorp Limited. He is a B.Com graduate. Mr. Mukherjee sees Magma as a company with an appetite for growth. He has been instrumental in establishing the tractor segment and also helped to build up majority of the construction equipment sales team.

Guru Pattanaik Mr. Guru Prasad Pattanaik is Chief Receivables Management of Magma Fincorp Limited. In the course of 11 years working with Magma, Mr. Pattanaik has had the opportunity to manage all line functions within the organization. When he began working with Magma, the company had only five branch offices in India. He has led the growth of company business to more than 200 branches in just over a decade.

Subir Roychowdhury Mr. Subir Roychowdhury is the Head Business HR & TA of the company.

Madhumita Dutta-Sen Ms. Madhumita Dutta-Sen serves as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Madhumita Dutta-Sen has worked for IFC for more than 25 years. She served as Senior Manager, Portfolio (Financial Institutions) for the past seven years,.based in Turkey, and covering Central, Southern, and Eastern Europe; Turkey; the Caucasus; and Central Asia; managing a portfolio of over US$4 billion, comprising equity, debt, risk-management products, and specialized funds, in approximately 120 client institutions across 25 countries. She has varied knowledge of global financial markets; portfolio management; and project structuring. Prior to her posting in Turkey, she focused on projects in Latin America while based in Mexico. She has also executed financial markets projects globally. Ms. Dutta-Sen received her Master of Science in Finance from the American University, Washington DC, and her Master of Commerce from the University of Calcutta.

Sanjay Nayar Mr. Sanjay Nayar is the Non-Executive Non-Independent Director - Nominee of Zend Mauritius VC Investments, Ltd., of Magma Fincorp Limited. He holds B Sc (Hons) & PGDM (Finance) from IIM, Ahmedabad. He is currently the CEO and Country Head for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co KKR) in India. Mr. Nayar has spent 24 years at Citigroup, most recently as CEO of Citi's Indian and South Asian operations. Mr. Nayar was the Deputy Chairman of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA), Chairman of the Foreign Banks' Committee of the IBA, a member of the Board of USIBC and Co-Chairman of the Habitat for Humanity India Builds campaign. He is Director of Amalgamated Bean Coffee Trading Co. Ltd., Dalmia Cement ( Bharat) Ltd. Bharti Infratel Ltd. Dalmia Cement Ventures Ltd., Avantha Power & Infrastructure Ltd., Grameen Capital India Ltd.

Satya Ganguly Mr. Satya Brata Ganguly is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Magma Fincorp Limited. He holds Chemical Engineer, Fellow of Plastics & Rubber (London), Fellow of Institute of Chemical Engineers and Fellow of the Institute of Chemicals. He has over 45 years experience in Corporate life, at the senior most positions. Currently Chairman Emeritus of India's automotive battery manufacturer, Mr Ganguly is also on the boards of various reputable Indian corporates and public bodies as an Independent Director. His other Directorships include West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation Ltd., The Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Ltd., The Sundarban Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd., Century Plyboards (I) Ltd., Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd., Emami Ltd. and Peerless Trust Management Company Ltd.

Nabankur Gupta Shri. Nabankur Gupta is the Non-Executive Independent Director of Magma Fincorp Limited. He holds B.Tech. He has experience of over 37 years in the field of Rural Marketing & Business Development. He has been associated with companies and has held senior management positions. He is the founder of Nobby Brand Architects & Strategic Marketing Consultants. He is also the cofounder of Blue Ocean Capital & Advisory services. His other Directorships include Raymond Ltd, Colorplus Fashions Ltd, B.P. Ergo Limited, Cravatex Limited, Lexicon Public Relations & Corporate Consultants Limited, J K Helene Curtis Ltd., J K Investo Trade (India) Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd and PNC Wellness Limited.