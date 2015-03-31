Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd (MAHH.NS)

Name Description

Arun Nanda Mr. Arun Kumar Nanda is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited. He holds a degree in law from the University of Calcutta and is a fellow member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (FCA) and a fellow member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (FCS). He has also participated in a Senior Executive Programme at the London Business School. He is the Executive Director and President, Infrastructure Development Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited. He has over 35 years of experience in finance and more than 10 years of experience in industries such as infrastructure, leisure and holiday resorts. He is also on the Board of various Mahindra Group companies. In addition, he is also the Chairman Emeritus of the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Governing Board of the Council of EU Chambers of Commerce in India and a member of the Governing Board of Bombay First. He has recently been conferred the award of the ‘Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur’ by the French government. He was also the Chairman of “CII National Committee on Water” for 2006-07. He has been associated with the Company since inception.

S. Krishnan Mr. S. Krishnan has been re-designated as Executive Director of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Limited. Mr. Krishnan is a Chartered Accountant having over 25 years of experience and held various positions in Mahindra Group. His last assignment was with Mahindra Satyam where he was the Chief Financial Officer.

Kavinder Singh Mr. Kavinder Singh has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of the Company November 3, 2014. Mr. Kavinder Singh brings 28 years of experience in the FMCG sector having worked in Asian Paints, ITC and Pidilite Industries. At ITC, he was responsible for setting up and successfully building their biscuits business.

Vineet Nayyar Mr. Vineet Nayyar is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Development Economics from Williams College, Massachusetts and started his career with the Indian Administrative Service. While in the Government, he held numerous positions, including that of a District Magistrate, Secretary Agriculture & Rural development for the Government of Haryana and Director, Department of Economic Affairs, Government of India. Mr. Nayyar worked with the World Bank for over 10 years in various positions including energy, infrastructure and finance divisions for East Asia and Pacific. He was also the founding Chairman and Managing Director of the Gas Authority of India Limited, the Managing Director of HCL Corporation, the Vice Chairman of HCL Technologies and the founder and CEO of HCL Perot Systems. He is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tech Mahindra Limited.

Sanjeev Aga Mr. Sanjeev Aga is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Aga is an Honours graduate in Physics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi (1971) and a post graduate from the Indian Institute of Management, Kolkata (1973). A Business leader, organization builder, adviser and mentor, Sanjeev Aga’s career has traversed 40 years, and sectors from consumer and services, entertainment and light engineering, to telecommunications. In a business career commencing 1973, Mr. Aga held senior positions in Asian Paints, Chellarams (Nigeria), and Jenson & Nicholson. In November 1998, he was appointed CEO of the telecom JV, Birla AT&T. He led the company through expansions, mergers and acquisitions to be CEO of Birla Tata AT&T, which was renamed Idea Cellular. In July 2002, Mr. Aga left Idea to be with the Aditya Birla Group, where from May 2005 until October 2006, he was Managing Director of Aditya Birla Nuvo, a conglomerate with interests spanning diverse group businesses. With Idea’s shareholding changing to become an Aditya Birla group entity, Mr. Aga held the position of Managing Director of Idea Cellular Limited from November 2006 to March 2011.

Cyrus Guzder Mr. Cyrus J. Guzder is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1998. He graduated with a M.A. (Hons) degree in Economics and Oriental Studies Tripos from Trinity College, Cambridge University, U.K. in 1967. Mr. Guzder is also known for his association with several causes of public importance and outspoken views on issues of public concern and probity in social life. Mr. Guzder has over 40 years of experience in the travel, logistics, freight, express courier and banking industry. He is Chairman and Managing Director of AFL Group. He is also Chairman of DACHSER India Private Limited, Zeenia Realtors Limited, Erangel Investments Private Limited, Seejay Investment Limited, Cyfast Enterprises Private Limited, Indglobal Network Support Private Limited and Director of N.S. Guzder & Company Private Limited, BP India Limited, The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, BDS Projects India Private Limited, Indian Institute of Human Settlements, Rapidiar Aviation Services Private Limited, CJG Warehouse Infrastructure Private Limited and Total Imaging Solutions Private Limited and Governor on the Board of Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management. He was a member of the local advisory Board of Barclays Bank, India.

Sridar Iyengar Mr. Sridar A. Iyengar is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He holds a Bachlor’s Degree in Commerce (Honours) from the University of Calcutta and is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He is the President of The Indus Entrepreneurs, Mumbai Chapter and a board member of America India Foundation, ICICI Bank, Infosys Technologies Limited and Rediff.com. Previously, he was the Partner in charge of KPMG’s Emerging Business Practice. He has held a number of leadership roles within KPMG’s global organisation particularly in setting up and growing new practices. He has the distinction of having worked as a partner in all three of KPMG’s regions – Europe, America and Asia Pacific – as well as four of KPMG’s disciplines – assurance, tax consulting and financial advisory services. He has served as chairman and chief executive officer of KPMG’s operations in India between 1997 and 2000 and during that period was a member of the Executive Board of KPMG’s Asia Pacific practice. Prior to that, he headed the International Services practice in the West Coast. On his return from India in 2000, he was asked to lead KPMG’s effort on delivering audit and advisory services to early stage companies He served as a member of the Audit Strategy group of KPMG LLP. He was with KPMG from 1968 until his retirement in March 2002.