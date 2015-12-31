Magellan Aerospace Corp (MAL.TO)

Name Description

Norman Edwards Mr. Norman Murray Edwards is Chairman of the Board of Magellan Aerospace Corp. He is a Director since 1995. He is President, Edco Financial Holdings Ltd. private consulting and management company.

Phillip Underwood Mr. Phillip C. Underwood is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Underwood leads the European operations and oversees the partnership in India. He is responsible for the strategic and operational direction across seven operational divisions which employ more than 1,000 people. He is an integral member of the executive operations team and board director for the UK and India. In 2003 Mr. Underwood joined the company when Magellan Aerospace purchased the UK business. During his 33 years in the Aerospace Industry he has held a number of senior positions with GKN Aerospace both in the UK and the US. Mr. Underwood holds a Bachelor of Science degree and is a member of the Institute of Industrial Management.

James Butyniec Mr. James S. Butyniec is Vice Chairman of the Board of Magellan Aerospace Corp., effective Jan.01,2015. He is no longer serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Butyniec provides leadership to ensure the organization achieves its mission and vision while meeting the expectations of all stakeholders. After joining Magellan Aerospace in 1992, Mr. Butyniec held senior leaderships positions. Assuming the position of Vice President and General Manager in July 1997, he became responsible for all facets of Magellan’s operating divisions in Winnipeg MB and Ft. Erie ON. In 2003 he assumed the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In January 2008, Mr. Butyniec was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Magellan Aerospace Corporation. Mr. Butyniec has served as a Director of the Ontario Aerospace Council, the Canadian Advanced Industrial Material Forum and the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada.

Elena Milantoni Ms. Elena M. Milantoni has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary of the Company effective January 1, 2016. Ms. Milantoni, CPA, CA, joined Magellan in 2007, as corporate controller and treasurer, and in January, 2014, was promoted to the position of vice-president, finance.

Jo-Ann Ball Ms. Jo-Ann C. Ball is Vice President - Human Resources of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Ms. Ball is responsible for labour relations, executive recruitment, pension and benefit governance and financial oversight, executive compensation and HR planning. Prior to joining Orenda Aerospace in 1988, a subsidiary of Magellan, Ms. Ball held progressively senior appointments in the retail, medical and the financial services sector. She was appointed to the position of Vice President Human Resources in March 2000. Ms. Ball has been Board Director with HRPA since 2009; having previously served on the Member Board Development Committee. She has served as the Executive Development Chair for the Ontario Aerospace Council, and Vice Chair for the Toronto Board of Trade’s Labour Law Committee, and has participated on several advisory committees in the aerospace sector. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from York University; and is a graduate of the Executive Program at Columbia University and the Advanced Program in Organizational Development and Human Resources Management from Columbia University.

MARK ALLCOCK Mr. Mark Allcock is Vice President - Information Technology of Magellan Aerospace Corporation. From June 2012 to December 31, 2014, Mr. Allcock was Director of Information Technology (“IT”), European Operations. From December 2008 to July 2011, Mr. Allcock was Head of IT at Boots Contract Manufacturing Ltd.

Larry Winegarden Mr. Larry A. Winegarden is Vice President - Corporate Strategy of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Winegarden is responsible for identifying and implementing the strategic goals of the organization. His experience in the mergers and acquisitions arena is instrumental in achieving these goals. Mr. Winegarden worked in financial management positions prior to joining Magellan Aerospace in 1994 as divisional VP of Finance. In 2003 Mr. Winegarden was appointed Vice President Corporate Strategy. His current mandate encompasses strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, customer contract negotiations and business development activities, as well facility-related decisions. Mr. Winegarden received an Honours Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration as well as a Masters in Business Administration (MBA), both from the University of Western Ontario. Shortly thereafter, he received his Certified Management Accountant (CMA) Degree.

Daniel Zanatta Mr. Daniel R. Zanatta is Vice President - Business Development, Marketing & Contracts of Magellan Aerospace Corporation. Mr. Zanatta leads a group of senior marketing and contracts executives in their efforts to capture business and develop customer solutions. His responsibilities encompass marketing, government relations, branding and contractual issues. He is integral member of the executive operations team. During Mr. Zanatta’s 32 year career with Magellan Aerospace, he has held senior management roles in many disciplines including operations, marketing, contracts, materials management and human resources. In addition to Mr. Zanatta’s aerospace experience, he has served on committees in support of the Ontario Aerospace Council and held Chairman and Director positions in serving Economic Development.

Larry Moeller Mr. Larry G. Moeller is Director of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Moeller was a director of Protective Products of America, Inc. He is an officer of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd, a private company.

Beth Bandler Ms. Beth M. Budd Bandler is Independent Director of Magellan Aerospace Corporation. Ms. Bandler was Senior Vice-President and General Counsel, Legal and Human Resources at Harry Winston Diamond Corporation (now called Dominion Diamond Corporation).

William Davis Hon. William G. Davis, QC is Independent Director of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Davis was Premier of Ontario from 1971 to 1985. He was a member of the Ontario Legislature from 1959 to 1985. He was appointed Education Minister in 1962 and added University Affairs portfolio two year later. Prior to his first election in 1959, Mr. Davis practised general law with a Brampton, Ontario firm. Currently, Mr. Davis serves as a director of First Canadian Title Insurance. Mr. Davis attended the University of Toronto Osgoode Hall and was called to the Bar in 1955.

William Dimma Mr. William Andrew Dimma is Independent Director of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Dimma is the Chairman of the Audit Committee. Mr Dimma has been a director of the Corporation since 1989 and a member and chairman of the Audit Committee since 1995. Mr. Dimma received an engineering degree from the University of Toronto, an M.B.A. from York University and a D.B.A. from Harvard University. He is also a P.Eng. and an ICD.D. He has been or continues to be a member of twelve audit committees over the past forty years.

Bruce Gowan Mr. Bruce W. Gowan is Independent Director of Magellan Aerospace Corp. Mr. Gowan, a Chartered Professional Accountant, was Chief Financial Officer of Magellan from 1983 until his retirement in 1999. Prior to this, he held senior financial officer positions at various public companies. He has been a director of the Corporation since 1990 and a member of the Audit Committee of the Corporation since 2000. Currently, Mr. Gowan serves as a director of IWG Technologies, Inc. Mr. Gowan completed his academic requirements for his Chartered Professional Accountancy designation, Ontario, through Queen’s University.