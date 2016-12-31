Edition:
United Kingdom

Man SE (MANG.DE)

MANG.DE on Xetra

94.68EUR
4:36pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
€94.68
Open
€94.64
Day's High
€94.94
Day's Low
€94.41
Volume
65,569
Avg. Vol
70,960
52-wk High
€98.08
52-wk Low
€92.20

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Andreas Renschler

59 2015 Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Joachim Drees

53 2015 Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Juergen Kerner

48 2013 First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Jan-Henrik Lafrentz

2015 Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Board

Helga Wuertele

Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Antonio Cortes

2009 Member of the Management Board and President of MAN Latin America

Uwe Lauber

50 2015 Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo SE

Ekkehard Schulz

75 2007 Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Michael Behrendt

66 2002 Member of the Supervisory Board

Helmut Brodrick

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Matthias Gruendler

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Julia Kuhn-Pieech

35 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Irmgard Maucher

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Angelika Pohlenz

2011 Member of the Supervisory Board

Christian Porsche

43 2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Mark Porsche

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board

Oskar Ritsch

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board

Karina Schnur

2013 Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative

Erich Schwarz

2009 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Athanasios Stimoniaris

2015 Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative

Steffen Zieger

2016 Member of the Supervisory Board
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Andreas Renschler

Mr. Andreas Renschler is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective May 6, 2015. He is Member of the Board of Management at Volkswagen AG. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Boars of various other companies.

Joachim Drees

Mr. Joachim Drees is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board at MAN SE effective October 1, 2015. As of April 1, 2015, he is Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus AG. He was Chief Financial Officer of Drees & Sommer AG, Stuttgart. He was previously partner in a British investment company in London. After studying at the University of Stuttgart and Portland State University, he worked as a manager with the Daimler Truck Group and Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Juergen Kerner

Mr. Juergen Kerner is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MAN SE since September 27, 2013. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company since May 3, 2006. He is Executive Board Member of IG Metall Augsburg. Moreover, Mr. Kerner serves as Supervisory Board Member at Siemens AG as well as Premium Aerotec GmbH. He is Member of the Presiding Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Jan-Henrik Lafrentz

Mr. Jan-Henrik Lafrentz is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at MAN SE effective October 1, 2015. He is Member of Supervisory Board at Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH.

Helga Wuertele

Antonio Cortes

Mr. Antonio Roberto Cortes is Member of the Management Board and President of MAN Latin America at MAN SE since 2009. He studied economics and finance in France, Brazil, and elsewhere. He became Executive Vice President of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (South America) and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Trucks and Buses (South America) in 2002.

Uwe Lauber

Mr. Uwe Lauber is Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo SE at MAN SE since January 1, 2015. He studied Mechanical Engineering and completed a doctorate. He joined Man Diesel & Turbo in 2000 and was named Head of Oil & Gas business unit in 2010.

Ekkehard Schulz

Prof. Dr. Ekkehard D. Schulz has been Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE since May 10, 2007. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Presiding Committee, Audit Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. Before that, he occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE from June 3, 2005. Previously, Prof. Dr. Schulz served as Member of the Company's Supervisory Board till June 3, 2005. Furthermore, he occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer of ThyssenKrupp AG. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Schulz serves as Member on the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG as well as RWE AG.

Michael Behrendt

Mr. Michael Behrendt has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE since May 17, 2002. In addition, he acts as Member of the Presiding Committee, Audit Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Behrendt occupies the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Hapag-Lloyd AG. Furthermore, he acts as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Barmenia Krankenversicherung a.G. and Barmenia Lebensversicherung a.G. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Barmenia Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG, Esso Deutschland GmbH, ExxonMobil C.E. Holding GmbH as well as Hamburgische Staatsoper GmbH. He holds a degree in Law from Universitaet Hamburg.

Helmut Brodrick

Mr. Helmut Brodrick is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at MAN SE effective March 01, 2015. He is also Member of Supervisory Board at MAN Diesel & Turbo SE.

Matthias Gruendler

Mr. Matthias Gruendler is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Member of the Management of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH.

Julia Kuhn-Pieech

Mag. Julia Kuhn-Pieech is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. She is a real estate manager.

Irmgard Maucher

Angelika Pohlenz

Ms. Angelika Pohlenz has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE since June 27, 2011. Additionally, she was former Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Berlin.

Christian Porsche

Dr. Christian Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. He is a neurologist.

Mark Porsche

Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. He is Director at F.A. Porsche Beteiligungen GmbH.

Oskar Ritsch

Karina Schnur

Ms. Karina Schnur is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MAN SE effective September 10, 2013. She is Labor Union Secretary of IG Metall. She sits on the boards of MAN DIESEL & TURBO SE, MAN TRUCK & BUS AG and MAN TRUCK & BUS DEUTSCHLAND GmbH.

Erich Schwarz

Mr. Erich Schwarz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MAN SE since May 19, 2009. He is Works Council Chairman of MAN Truck & Bus Oesterreich AG and Deputy Chairman of the SE Works Council, and serves as Board Member at MAN Truck & Bus Oesterreich AG.

Athanasios Stimoniaris

Mr. Athanasios Stimoniaris is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at MAN SE effective July 14, 2015. He is Chairman of the Group Works Council of MAN SE, the SE Works Council, and the General Works Council of MAN Truck & Bus AG. He is also a Member of the Audit and Presiding Committee at MAN SE.

Steffen Zieger

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading