Man SE (MANG.DE)

Name Description

Andreas Renschler Mr. Andreas Renschler is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective May 6, 2015. He is Member of the Board of Management at Volkswagen AG. He is also a Member of the Supervisory Boars of various other companies.

Joachim Drees Mr. Joachim Drees is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board at MAN SE effective October 1, 2015. As of April 1, 2015, he is Chief Executive Officer of MAN Truck & Bus AG. He was Chief Financial Officer of Drees & Sommer AG, Stuttgart. He was previously partner in a British investment company in London. After studying at the University of Stuttgart and Portland State University, he worked as a manager with the Daimler Truck Group and Mercedes-Benz Trucks.

Juergen Kerner Mr. Juergen Kerner is First Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MAN SE since September 27, 2013. Prior to this, he was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at the Company since May 3, 2006. He is Executive Board Member of IG Metall Augsburg. Moreover, Mr. Kerner serves as Supervisory Board Member at Siemens AG as well as Premium Aerotec GmbH. He is Member of the Presiding Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Audit Committee at the Company.

Jan-Henrik Lafrentz Mr. Jan-Henrik Lafrentz is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at MAN SE effective October 1, 2015. He is Member of Supervisory Board at Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles GmbH.

Antonio Cortes Mr. Antonio Roberto Cortes is Member of the Management Board and President of MAN Latin America at MAN SE since 2009. He studied economics and finance in France, Brazil, and elsewhere. He became Executive Vice President of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (South America) and Chief Executive Officer of Volkswagen Trucks and Buses (South America) in 2002.

Uwe Lauber Mr. Uwe Lauber is Member of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer of MAN Diesel & Turbo SE at MAN SE since January 1, 2015. He studied Mechanical Engineering and completed a doctorate. He joined Man Diesel & Turbo in 2000 and was named Head of Oil & Gas business unit in 2010.

Ekkehard Schulz Prof. Dr. Ekkehard D. Schulz has been Second Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE since May 10, 2007. Additionally, he acts as Member of the Presiding Committee, Audit Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. Before that, he occupied the position of Chairman of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE from June 3, 2005. Previously, Prof. Dr. Schulz served as Member of the Company's Supervisory Board till June 3, 2005. Furthermore, he occupied the position of Chief Executive Officer of ThyssenKrupp AG. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Schulz serves as Member on the Supervisory Board of Bayer AG as well as RWE AG.

Michael Behrendt Mr. Michael Behrendt has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE since May 17, 2002. In addition, he acts as Member of the Presiding Committee, Audit Committee as well as Nomination Committee of the Company. Mr. Behrendt occupies the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Hapag-Lloyd AG. Furthermore, he acts as Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Barmenia Krankenversicherung a.G. and Barmenia Lebensversicherung a.G. He also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Barmenia Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG, Esso Deutschland GmbH, ExxonMobil C.E. Holding GmbH as well as Hamburgische Staatsoper GmbH. He holds a degree in Law from Universitaet Hamburg.

Helmut Brodrick Mr. Helmut Brodrick is Member of the Supervisory Board, Employee Representative at MAN SE effective March 01, 2015. He is also Member of Supervisory Board at MAN Diesel & Turbo SE.

Matthias Gruendler Mr. Matthias Gruendler is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. He is also Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company. He is Member of the Management of Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH.

Julia Kuhn-Pieech Mag. Julia Kuhn-Pieech is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. She is a real estate manager.

Angelika Pohlenz Ms. Angelika Pohlenz has been Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE since June 27, 2011. Additionally, she was former Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Berlin.

Christian Porsche Dr. Christian Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. He is a neurologist.

Mark Porsche Mag. Mark Philipp Porsche is Member of the Supervisory Board at MAN SE effective October 15, 2015. He is Director at F.A. Porsche Beteiligungen GmbH.

Karina Schnur Ms. Karina Schnur is Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MAN SE effective September 10, 2013. She is Labor Union Secretary of IG Metall. She sits on the boards of MAN DIESEL & TURBO SE, MAN TRUCK & BUS AG and MAN TRUCK & BUS DEUTSCHLAND GmbH.

Erich Schwarz Mr. Erich Schwarz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at MAN SE since May 19, 2009. He is Works Council Chairman of MAN Truck & Bus Oesterreich AG and Deputy Chairman of the SE Works Council, and serves as Board Member at MAN Truck & Bus Oesterreich AG.