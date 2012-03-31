Man Infraconstruction Ltd (MANI.NS)

Name Description

Berjis Desai Mr. Berjis Desai has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Man Infraconstruction Ltd., effective August 08, 2012. Mr. Desai is a law graduate from the Mumbai University and a post-graduate in law from Cambridge University, U.K. He has over three decades of experience as a lawyer. He is the Managing Partner of J. Sagar Associates, a national law firm having offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Mr. Desai specializes in mergers and acquisitions, derivatives, corporate and financial laws, International business laws and international commercial arbitration. Some of the other listed companies in which Mr. Berjis Desai is a Director are Sterlite Industries (India) Limited, The Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited, Praj Industries Limited, NOCIL Limited and Edelweiss Capital Limited.

Durgesh Dingankar Mr. Durgesh S. Dingankar is Compliance Officer and Company Secretary of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. He holds an LL.B degree from the University of Mumbai and is an Associate Company Secretary of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India. He joined the Company on December 3, 2007. He is currently the Company Secretary and Manager (Legal) and looks after matters related to secretarial, legal and other compliance areas. He is also the Compliance Officer of the Company. He has previously worked with BPL Mobile Communications Limited as Company Secretary and with J.H. Ranade & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, and has experience of over 5 years in this field.

Parag Shah Mr. Parag K. Shah is the Managing Director, Executive Director for Man Infraconstruction Ltd. He has a bachelor’s degree in commerce from Osmania University 1989. He worked with P.D. Construction from 1991 until 1996. He was also appointed on the Board of Pathare Real Estate and Developers Limited from 1997 to 2006. He was also appointed on the Board of Govinda Harbour Engineers Limited from 2001 to 2005. He has over 22 years of experience in construction industry.

Suketu Shah Mr. Suketu R. Shah is Whole Time Director of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. Mr. Shah has a Licentiate in Civil and Sanitary Engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute, Mumbai. He worked with P. D. Construction, a partnership firm carrying on the business of construction from 1992 to 1997. He joined Pathare Real Estate and Developers Private Limited in 1997 and was employed by them until 2002. He has been associated with the Company since its incorporation. He has executed varied projects and has over 21 years of experience in the construction industry.

Sivaramakrishnan Iyer Shri. Sivaramakrishnan S. Iyer is Non-Executive Independent Director of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. He is Chartered Accountant from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the “ICAI”) and holds Bachelor of Commerce, University of Mumbai. He holds over 21 years of experience in Accounting and Finance. He is Chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee, Partner of Patel Rajeev Siva & Associates which specialises in corporate finance and advises companies on debt / equity fund raising, mergers / amalgamations, capital structuring for new / expansion projects etc.

Dharmesh Shah Mr. Dharmesh R. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Man Infraconstruction Ltd. He holds Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering, University of Kashmir. He has 25 years of experience as Insurance Surveyor and Loss Assessor. He was Member, Institution of Mechanical Engineers, 1991, Fellow, Institution of Valuers, 1997 and Awarded the Chartered Engineer Status by the Institute of Mechanical Engineering (India); authorised to verify records on behalf of various government agencies.