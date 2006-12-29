Mapfre SA (MAP.MC)

Name Description

Antonio Huertas Mejias Mr. Antonio Huertas Mejias serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Mapfre, S.A. since March 2012. He served as Chief Executive Officer at the Company. Previously, he has been Third Vice Chairman and Executive Member of the Company's Board. He has been on the Company's Board since December 29, 2006. He is Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Company. He has held various senior executive positions in the Company, where he has spent his professional career since 1990. Among these positions are the following: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mapfre Praico and Mapfre Florida (2001-2004), General Manager of Mapfre Mutualidad (2005-2006), Chairman of Mapfre Automoviles, Mapfre Seguros Generales y Mapfre Caja Salud (2006-2008), Chairman of Mapfre Familiar (2006-2010). In addition, he is Chairman of Cartera Mapfre SL, Member of the Board of Directors of the Spanish Insurance Compensation Consortium, First Vice Chairman of UNESPA, Member of the Business Council for Competitiveness and Trustee of Fundacion Mapfre. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from Universidad de Salamanca.

Ignacio Baeza Gomez Mr. Ignacio Baeza Gomez serves as Third Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Mapfre, S.A. since October 29, 2015. He has been on the Company's Board since March 8, 2008. He also acts as Chief Executive Officer of the Domestic Insurance Division of the Company. He acts as Member of Executive Committee of the Company. He has spent most of his professional career at the Company, having held various senior executive positions since he joined Mapfre SA in 1996. He has been Chairman of the Board of Mapfre Familiar SA and Mapfre Vida, Vice Chairman of the Board of Mapfre Empresas and Mapfre Internacional, and Member of the Board of Mapfre Inversion Dos and Mapfre Vida Pensiones EGFP. He also serves Vice Chairman of Fundacion Canaria Mapfre Guanarteme and Chairman of Mapfre's Regional Board in the Canary Islands. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Business Sciences from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a Master of Business Administration degree from Universidad Las Palmas de Gran Canaria - ULPGC.

Antonio Nunez Tovar Mr. Antonio Nunez Tovar has served as First Vice Chairman, Executive Director at Mapfre SA since January 1, 2017. Prior to this, he was Second Vice Chairman and Executive Director at the Company from October 29, 2015. He has also acted as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mapfre America SA and Member of the Board of Mapfre Familiar SA. He acted as Deputy General Manager of La Union y El Fenix until he joined the Company in 1992. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and Business Sciences from Universidad Autonoma de Madrid.

Catalina Minarro Brugarolas Ms. Catalina Minarro Brugarolas has served as Second Vice Chairman of the Board, Lead Director, Independent Director since January 1, 2017. Prior to this, she was Independent Director at the Company from 2014 till January 1, 2017. Prior to this, she was Director at the Company from October 30, 2013. She holds a degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid (1986).

Alfredo Castelo Mr. Alfredo Castelo serves as Chief Executive Officer of MAPFREUSACorp. and North America Region, a subsidiary company of Mapfre, S.A. since May 3, 2016. He also served as CEO of MAPFRE Global Risks. He holds a degree in Economics and Actuarial Sciences.

Jaime Tamayo Mr. Jaime Tamayo serves as Chief Executive Officer of the International Territorial Area of Mapfre, a subsidiary company of Mapfre, S.A. since May 3, 2016. He also served as CEO of MAPFREUSACorp. and CEO of MAPFRE's North America Region.

Angel Luis Davila Bermejo Mr. Angel Luis Davila Bermejo serves as General Director of Legal Affairs, Secretary of Mapfre, S.A. He has been Secretary of the Company since December 21, 2010. He graduated in Law and holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration.

Adriana Casademont i Ruhi Ms. Adriana Casademont i Ruhi serves as Director of Mapfre, S.A. She holds a degree in Business Science from Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and a Masters degree in Strategy and Marketing from Escuela Superior de Administracion y Direccion de Empresas (ESADE), Barcelona.

Luis Hernando de Larramendi Martinez Mr. Luis Hernando de Larramendi Martinez serves as Director of Mapfre, S.A. since April 17, 1999. Moreover, he serves as Member of the Company’s Nominating and Remuneration Committees. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Mapfre Internacional SA, Casa de la Ermita SL, Elzaburu SLP and Vice Chairman of the Board of Mapfre Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros. In addition, he has acted as Partner of the ELZABURU law firm since 1983. He is Trustee of Fundacion Mapfre. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Rafael Marquez Osorio Mr. Rafael Marquez Osorio serves as Director of Mapfre, S.A. since December 29, 2006. Moreover, he also acts as Member of the Executive, Risk and Compliance Committee of Mapfre, S.A. He has been Member of the Board of Directors of Mapfre America SA and Defex SA. In addition, he is Deputy Director General at the Ministry of Industry, Tourism and Commerce. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Antonio Miguel-Romero de Olano Mr. Antonio Miguel-Romero de Olano serves as Director of Mapfre, S.A. since April 17, 1999. He also acts as Member of Company's Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee. He has been Member of Board of Directors of Mapfre Global Risks SA, Mafre Inmuebles SA, Mapfre Vida SA de Seguros y Reaseguros and Vice Chairman of Board of Directors of Mapfre Asistencia Cia. Internacional de Seguros y Reaseguros SA. He is Trustee of Fundacion Mapfre. He holds a Masters of Business Administration degree in Business Management from Instituto de Empresa and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Alfonso Rebuelta Badias Mr. Alfonso Rebuelta Badias serves as Director of Mapfre, S.A. since April 17, 1999. Moreover, he acts as Member of Nominating and Remuneration Committee of the Company. He has also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Mapfre Global Risks SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Mapfre America SA and Mapfre Internacional SA. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Science from Universidad Pontificia Comillas ICAI - ICADE and a Masters of Business Administration degree in Business Administration from Columbia University.

Jose Antonio Colomer Guiu Mr. Jose Antonio Colomer Guiu has served as Independent Director of Mapfre, S.A. since march 11, 2016. Prior to this, he was Director at the Company from February 9, 2016. He has acted as Director of BBVA Banco Continental, Holding Continental and MAPFRE Cataluna and GMV. In addition, he has served as Member of the Board of Directors of Football Club Barcelona. He holds a diploma in Corporate Business Management from Universidad de Navarra, a diploma in Business and Marketing Management from Escuela Superior de Administracion y Direccion de Empresas (ESADE), Barcelona, a diploma in Quality and Strategic Marketing from AEDEM, Alta Escuela de Direccion de Empresas, as well as a diploma in Leadership and Innovation from Universidad de Navarra.

Georg Daschner Mr. Georg Daschner serves as Independent Director of Mapfre, S.A. since February 10, 2015. He has spent his professional career at MUNICH RE, where he has been, among others, Chairman of the Spain and Portugal Branch in Madrid from 2000 to 2003 and member of the Board in charge of the European (except Germany) and Latin-American trade Area from 2003 until 2014.

Maria Leticia de Freitas Costa Ms. Maria Leticia de Freitas Costa has been Independent Director at Mapfre SA since July 23, 2015. She holds a degree in Product Engineering, as well as Master of Business Administration degree.