Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)

Mark Saldanha Mr. Mark B. Saldanha is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He is a true visionary having hardcore experience on pharma industry who has not only envisioned the formation of a totally integrated company but also has taken the company on the path of success. The glory was further enhanced by obtaining Australian TGA, UK MHRA and Brazil ANVISA approvals within 2 years. His shear zeal and enthusiasm has seen company spreading its wings accross the globe. Mr. Mark Saldanha is well versed with overall management of the company and possesses hands on experience in marketing, production and finance. His business acumen, entrepreneurial zeal, organizational skills and managerial abilities has enabled company to grow leaps and bounds.

Sandra Saldanha Mrs. Sandra Saldanha is a Whole-time Director of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has a Master Degree in Arts (Sociology). Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has a vast experience in the field of Human Resource Management, Business Development, Projects and Supply Chain Management. The Company will be benefited by her expertise. Previously, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has served the Company as a Director during the period from 06th October, 2005 till 13th April, 2006. Currently, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha is a Director in Marksans Pharma (UK) Limited.

Seetharama Buddharaju Mr. Seetharama Raju Buddharaju is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He holds B.Sc.; Diploma in Business Management; PG Diploma in Marketing & Sales Management. He has more than 35 years of experience in Sales Management, Marketing & General Administration.

Ajay Joshi Mr. Ajay S. Joshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of marketing pharmaceutical products in international market particularly in the USA. Presently he is a Director of Spirit Pharmaceutical LLC of USA.