Marksans Pharma Ltd (MARK.NS)
MARK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
43.20INR
11:27am BST
43.20INR
11:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Rs-0.15 (-0.35%)
Prev Close
Rs43.35
Rs43.35
Open
Rs43.65
Rs43.65
Day's High
Rs44.50
Rs44.50
Day's Low
Rs43.05
Rs43.05
Volume
2,294,541
2,294,541
Avg. Vol
2,403,314
2,403,314
52-wk High
Rs58.25
Rs58.25
52-wk Low
Rs35.90
Rs35.90
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Mark Saldanha
|2007
|Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
Harshavardhan Panigrahi
|2009
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Legal Manager
|
Vinay Nayak
|2016
|Whole-time Director
|
Sandra Saldanha
|42
|2014
|Whole-time Director
|
Seetharama Buddharaju
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ajay Joshi
|2011
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Naresh Wadhwa
|46
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Mark Saldanha
|Mr. Mark B. Saldanha is Executive Non-Independent Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He is a true visionary having hardcore experience on pharma industry who has not only envisioned the formation of a totally integrated company but also has taken the company on the path of success. The glory was further enhanced by obtaining Australian TGA, UK MHRA and Brazil ANVISA approvals within 2 years. His shear zeal and enthusiasm has seen company spreading its wings accross the globe. Mr. Mark Saldanha is well versed with overall management of the company and possesses hands on experience in marketing, production and finance. His business acumen, entrepreneurial zeal, organizational skills and managerial abilities has enabled company to grow leaps and bounds.
|
Harshavardhan Panigrahi
|
Vinay Nayak
|
Sandra Saldanha
|Mrs. Sandra Saldanha is a Whole-time Director of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has a Master Degree in Arts (Sociology). Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has a vast experience in the field of Human Resource Management, Business Development, Projects and Supply Chain Management. The Company will be benefited by her expertise. Previously, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha has served the Company as a Director during the period from 06th October, 2005 till 13th April, 2006. Currently, Mrs. Sandra Saldanha is a Director in Marksans Pharma (UK) Limited.
|
Seetharama Buddharaju
|Mr. Seetharama Raju Buddharaju is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He holds B.Sc.; Diploma in Business Management; PG Diploma in Marketing & Sales Management. He has more than 35 years of experience in Sales Management, Marketing & General Administration.
|
Ajay Joshi
|Mr. Ajay S. Joshi is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in the field of marketing pharmaceutical products in international market particularly in the USA. Presently he is a Director of Spirit Pharmaceutical LLC of USA.
|
Naresh Wadhwa
|Mr. Naresh Balwant Wadhwa is Non-Executive Independent Director of Marksans Pharma Ltd., Mr. Wadhwa is a technocrat and has been instrumental in globalization using India as a platform for innovation and benefit of other emerging markets. He has worked in collaboration with Cisco’s Globalization Center and Cisco’s Engineering Organization (R&D) to develop and deploy disruptive technology and business models that were leveraged across the world. Technology intervention for inclusive growth across emerging countries is a personal passion for Mr. Wadhwa.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Mark Saldanha
|1,693,000
|
Harshavardhan Panigrahi
|--
|
Vinay Nayak
|--
|
Sandra Saldanha
|--
|
Seetharama Buddharaju
|--
|
Ajay Joshi
|--
|
Naresh Wadhwa
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Mark Saldanha
|0
|0
|
Harshavardhan Panigrahi
|0
|0
|
Vinay Nayak
|0
|0
|
Sandra Saldanha
|0
|0
|
Seetharama Buddharaju
|0
|0
|
Ajay Joshi
|0
|0
|
Naresh Wadhwa
|0
|0