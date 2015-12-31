Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR.TO)

Name Description

Robert Phillips Mr. Robert Lawrence (Bob) Phillips, QC, serves as an Independent Chairman of the Board of MacDonald, Dettwiler And Associates Ltd. Mr. Phillips is a corporate director. He retired as President and Chief Executive Officer of the BCR Group of Companies in 2004. Prior to joining BCR, Mr. Phillips was Executive Vice President, Business Development and Strategy for MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. and previously held the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer at the PTI Group and Dreco Energy Services Ltd. Mr. Phillips has also enjoyed a prestigious law career and was appointed Queen’s Counsel in Alberta in 1991. Mr. Phillips has attained degrees in chemical engineering and law from the University of Alberta.

Howard Lance Mr. Howard Lee Lance has appointed as President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the company. effective May 16, 2016. He was Chairman and CEO of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information company serving government and commercial customers. During this period, the company posted top- and bottom-line growth at a compounded annualized rate of 14 and 22% respectively. Since 2012, Mr. Lance has been Executive Advisor at Blackstone Group's private equity business, with a focus on strategy, acquisitions, operations and organizational development of certain holdings. Prior to Harris, Mr. Lance served as President and Chief Operating Officer of NCR Corporation from 2001-2003. From 1984-2001, Mr. Lance served in a variety of progressively more senior roles at Emerson Electric Company, lastly as Executive Vice President of the Electronics and Telecom segment.

Brian Kenning Mr. Brian G. Kenning serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Board of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Kenning is a corporate director. He was a Managing Partner of Brookfield Asset Management, a company involved in the real estate, asset management and power generation sectors, from 1995 to 2005. From 1988 to 2005, Mr. Kenning was also Chairman and Managing Partner of B.C. Pacific Capital Corporation, a Brookfield affiliate active in merchant banking and investing. Over the past ten years, Mr. Kenning has served as Director of a number of public and private corporations. In addition, Mr. Kenning is a past Governor of the B.C. Business Council and a past Director of the B.C. chapter of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Kenning graduated from Queen's University with an MBA in 1973.

Anil Wirasekara Mr. Anil Wirasekara serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Wirasekara has been Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 1996. Mr. Wirasekara joined the Company in 1992. Mr. Wirasekara’s professional affiliations include The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (UK), The Society of Management Accountants of B.C. and The Institute of Chartered Accountants (Sri Lanka). Mr. Wirasekara is also a graduate of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and Management (UK). Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wirasekara held a variety of financial management positions with a large multi-national organization and was with the Sri Lanka office of Ernst & Young.

Peter Louis Mr. Peter Louis serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Louis is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Louis joined the Company in 1983. He holds an MBA from the University of British Columbia and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours degree) from the University of Manitoba. He has held numerous positions within the Company, including Executive Vice President and General Manager of Information Products, Vice President and Division General Manager of Geographical Land Information Products, Director of Operations of Property Information Products and Director of Business Development, Information Systems.

Angela Lau Ms. Angela Lau serves as Vice President - Taxation, Treasury, Assistant Secretary of the Company. Ms. Lau joined the Company in 2006 and is Vice President, Taxation and Treasury of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Lau worked in the finance group of another Canadian public company and held a variety of management positions at a major accounting firm in Vancouver, British Columbia. Ms. Lau holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Accountant.

Gordon Thiessen Mr. Gordon D. Thiessen serves as Vice President, Corporate Secretary of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Thiessen joined the Company in 1988, became Corporate Controller in 1990 and Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Secretary in 1999. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Thiessen was a senior manager with a major accounting firm in Vancouver, British Columbia. Mr. Thiessen holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Accountant.

Michael Gold Mr. Michael Gold is Vice President of Washington Operations of the company. He previously served as Director of D.C. Operations and Business Growth at Bigelow Aerospace, will expand SSL's Washington, D.C. presence to support the company's increasing U.S. government business. Mr. Gold founded Bigelow Aerospace's Washington office in 2003, and over the course of his tenure there helped lead the company through numerous political and regulatory challenges and two international launch campaigns. At the same time he has served on several advisory committees, working with the FAA, NASA and other government organizations.

Daniel Friedmann Mr. Daniel E. Friedmann is Director of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Friedmann has been President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since 1995 and has been a Director of the Company since December 22, 1999. Mr. Friedmann joined the Company in 1979 and has held a number of positions in the Company, including engineering operations, sales and marketing and Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Friedmann holds a Masters degree in engineering physics from the University of British Columbia.

Dennis Chookaszian Mr. Dennis H. Chookaszian serves as Independent Director of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Chookaszian is a corporate director. From November 1999 until February 2001, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of mPower, Inc., a financial advice provider focused on the online management of 401(k) plans. Mr. Chookaszian served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CNA Insurance Companies ("CNA") from September 1992 to February 1999. During his 27-year career with CNA, Mr. Chookaszian held several management positions at the business unit and corporate levels, including President and Chief Operating Officer from 1990 to 1992 and Chief Financial Officer from 1975 to 1990. He served as Chairman of the executive committee of CNA from 1999 to 2001. He served as Chairman of the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council (FASAC) from 2007 to 2011. Mr. Chookaszian is a Certified Public Accountant.

Lori Garver Ms. Lori B. Garver serves as Independent Director of MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. Ms. Garver is General Manager of the Air Line Pilots Association. Ms. Garver served as Deputy Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from 2009 to 2013. She previously worked at NASA from 1996 to 2001 within the Office of Policy and Plans, culminating in reporting directly to the NASA Administrator on NASA’s policies and long range plans. Outside of NASA, Ms. Garver was Executive Director of the National Space Society for nine years and worked for Capital Space, LLC and DFI International as a Vice President.

Fares Salloum Mr. Fares F. Salloum serves as Independent Director of MacDonald, Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. Mr. Salloum is a corporate director. Mr. Salloum retired from Verizon Communications in 2002, where he was President, International-the Americas. He was Senior Vice President, International Operations for GTE Corporation from 1997 to 2000. Prior to GTE, Mr. Salloum was with BC Telecom Inc. in various senior executive positions from 1973 to 1997. Mr. Salloum holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Alberta and an MBA from the University of British Columbia.