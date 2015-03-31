Mayur Uniquoters Ltd (MAYU.NS)

Name Description

Suresh Poddar Mr. Suresh Kumar Poddar is Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is a Science Graduate, and the Chairman and Managing Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited.

Arun Bagaria Mr. Arun Kumar Bagaria is Executive Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate and did his Masters in Business Administration from University of Strathclyde Graduate Business School, UK. During his initial years as a professional, he gained sound knowledge and varied exposure in various trading and commercial activities in different companies. In the year 2007, Mr. Bagaria joined the board of Mayur Uniquoters Limited as an Executive Director.

Ratan Roongta Mr. Ratan Kumar Roongta is Additional Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is M. Com (Financial Management) and JAMB (Junior Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance). He has handled diverse assignments in one of the banks of state bank group for three decades at Branch, Regional, Zonal & Head Office Level, he retired after the attaining the age of Superannuation on 31st October, 2008. He has specialization in the field of Corporate Advances, International Banking, Risk Focussed Audit & Inspection, Corporate Governance and information technology in the banking sector.

Bajrang Bajaj Mr. Bajrang Lal Bajaj is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. He is Co-founder and Managing Director of Dynamic Orbits (DO), is a Fellow Chartered Accountant, Fellow Company Secretary and Fellow Member of Indian Management Association. With experience in corporate finance, cross border business development, M&A & general management, he offers advisory services to Indian as well as global corporate looking for mergers/acquisitions/JVs and cross border business development. Mr. Bajrang Lai Bajaj has around 20 years of experience in various industries including automobiles, chemicals, power, textile, IT services, international business and investment banking. He has been the director of business development with Swiss MNC, Ciba Specialty Chemicals. He is active in several industry associations and a regular speaker at global and Indian events, widely covered by Indian media for his professional achievements.

Rameshwar Pareek Shri. Rameshwar Pareek is Non-Executive Independent Director of Mayur Uniquoters Limited. He is MA in Economics and former senior executive of Rajasthan Financial Corporation. He has over 35 years of experience in implementation of Government policies and their governance. He has industrial exposure and knowledge in varied fields like finance, accounting, auditing, corporate affairs and allied legal and taxation matters, having worked at various senior level positions in Government Departments. He is on the board of various companies including Genus Power Infrastructures Limited, Genus Electrotech Limited, Genus Prime Infra Limited, Genus Paper Products Limited, Kailash Vidyut & Ispat Limited, KG Petro Chem Limited and Virtuous Infra Limited. He is also serving as chairman and member of various committees of the board in these companies.