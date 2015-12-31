MBB SE (MBBG.DE)

Name Description

Gert-Maria Freimuth Mr. Gert-Maria Freimuth is Chairman of the Board of MBB SE since March 9, 2015. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board since June 30, 2013. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board of MBB Industries AG from 2009. He studied Economics and Christian Social Ethics at the Westfaelische-Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster, Germany. Until 1994, he worked in the Corporate Finance Department of the Price Waterhouse auditing and consultancy company. Between 1994 and 1996 he was Member of the Management at BDO Structured Finance GmbH. Together with Dr. Christof Nesemeier, he founded the company Nesemeier & Freimuth GmbH, which went on to become what is now the MBB Group. Mr. Freimuth is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of DTS IT AG, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Delignit AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of United Labels AG.

Christof Nesemeier Dr. Christof Nesemeier, Ph.D. is Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Management, Member of the Board of MBB SE since March 9, 2015. Prior to that, he was Sole Member of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2014. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of MBB Industries AG. Until 1996, he was Member of the Management Team of an international management consultancy. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Delignit AG and bmp Beteiligungsmanagement AG. Dr. Nesemeier studied economics at the Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet Muenster, Germany and obtained his Doctorate from the Universitaet of St. Gallen in Switzerland.

Peter Niggemann Dr. Peter Niggemann is Vice Chairman of the Board of MBB SE since March 9, 2015. Prior to that, he was Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board from June 30, 2013 and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MBB Industries AG from March 21, 2006. After his banking training, which he completed at the Westdeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale in Muenster and Duesseldorf, he studied law at the Universitaet Koeln (University of Cologne) and at Georgetown University in Washington D.C. He obtained his Doctorate from the Universitaet Koeln (University of Cologne) in 1998. Since March 1998, he has been Lawyer at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

Anton Breitkopf Mr. Anton Breitkopf is Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Management of MBB SE since March 24, 2015. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President at MBB Industries AG and was responsible for corporate finance. He studied business administration at Rheinische Fachhochschule Koeln and was employed in the finance and controlling department of Daimler-Benz until 1998. He joined the Company in 1998. He also serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of Delignit AG, the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board DTS IT AG and a Managing Director of MBB Technologies GmbH.

Klaus Seidel Mr. Klaus Seidel is Chief Technical Officer and Member of the Executive Management of MBB SE since March 24, 2015. He worked as Executive Vice President of the Company. He worked for Microsoft Germany in the fields of Information Technology consulting and development partner marketing until 1999. He joined the Company in 1999. He also serves as member of the Supervisory Board of DTS IT AG. He took part in the European Business Programme in Muenster and Portsmouth, where he studied business administration.