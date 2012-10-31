Mphasis Ltd (MBFL.NS)

Name Description

Davinder Brar Mr. Davinder Singh Brar is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Mphasis Ltd., with effect from 11 December 2015. Mr. D S Brar, Director, joined the Board of MphasiS in April 2004. Mr. Brar is a B.E. (Electrical) from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala and a Masters in Management from Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi (Gold Medalist-1974). He started his career with Associated Cement Companies (ACC) and later joined Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited where he rose to the position of CEO and Managing Director. Mr. Brar is the promoter and director of GVK Bio Sciences Private Limited, Inogent Laboratories Private Limited and Davix Management Services Private Limited. He is also on the Boards of Maruti Suzuki India Limited and Workhardt Limited apart from being a Special Advisor to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR) and to the Board of Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Nitin Rakesh Mr. Nitin Rakesh serves as Chief Executive Officer, Additional Director of the Company. Mr. Nitin Rakesh, until recently was the Chief Executive Officer and President of Syntel ( a NASDAQ listed IT Services Company ). Mr. Rakesh has demonstrated a track record of delivering profitable growth at industry leading operating margins. Prior to being the CEO, Mr. Rakesh held multiple roles at Syntel such as President, Americas, where he headed business development and near-shoring for their North American operations.

V. Suryanarayanan Mr. V. Suryanarayanan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He is CA.

Amit Dalmia Mr. Amit Dalmia is Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company. Mr. Dalmia joined the Board of Mphasis in September 2016. Mr. Dalmia is an Executive Director in the Corporate Private Equity group in Blackstone and is based in Mumbai. Since joining Blackstone in 2010, Mr. Dalmia has primarily been involved in creating and driving value added initiatives across Blackstone portfolio companies in India. Before joining Blackstone, Mr. Dalmia had diverse operational experience with Hindustan Unilever India ("HUL") in various management and business leadership roles ranging from finance and accounts to commercial and supply chain. Mr. Dalmia has undergone a management training program with the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and subsequently worked extensively on in-company training at Unilever. Mr. Dalmia received a B. Com.(Hons. ) from St. Xaviers' College from the University of Kolkata, India. He is also a Chartered Accountant(CA), Company Secretary(CS) and Cost Accountant(ICWA) with three Gold Medals for securing first-ranks in the country.

Amit Dixit Mr. Amit Dixit is Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company. Mr. Dixit joined the Board of Mphasis in September 2016. Mr. Dixit is a Senior Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity in India, based in Mumbai. Since joining Blackstone in 2007, Mr. Dixit has been involved with various investments and investment opportunities in India and South Asia. Previously, Mr. Dixit was a Principal at Warburg Pincus. Mr. Dixit received an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MS in Engineering from Stanford University, and a B.Tech from Indian Institute of Technology Mumbai where he was awarded the Director’s Silver Medal for graduating at the top of his program. He currently serves as a Director of Intelenet Global Services, IBS Software, S.H. Kelkar, Trans Maldivian Airways, Jagran Prakashan, Mid-Day Infomedia, Hindustan Power Projects, Monnet Ispat & Power and NCC. Mr. Dixit was previously a Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and Igarashi Motors India.

David Johnson Mr. David Lawrence Johnson is Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company. Mr. Lawrence Johnson (Dave Johnson) joined the Board of Mphasis in September 2016. Mr. Johnson is a senior advisor to Blackstone, where he has led many of their Private Equity technology investments. He joined the firm in 2013 and is based in New York. He is currently a Director of Optiv(Cyber Security), Cylance(Cyber Security), Pactera (IT Services), Intsights(Cyber Security) and Green Sky Labs(Planner). Before joining Blackstone, Mr.Johnson was Senior Vice President of Strategy at Dell Corporation, where he was responsible for corporate strategy, corporate development, and acquisition integration. Prior to joining Dell, Mr. Johnson held a number of positions at IBM, including Vice President of Corporate Development, responsible for the company’s acquisitions, divestitures, minority investments and acquisition integration. Mr. Johnson received a B.A. in English and an M.B.A. from Boston College.

Paul Upchurch Mr. Paul James Upchurch is Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company. Mr. Paul James Upchurch joined the Board of Mphasis in September 2016. Mr. Upchurch leads the Enterprise Systems function within Blackstone’s Portfolio Operations group. He works with senior leadership to drive high performance outcomes through the effective implementation of enterprise systems and business operating models across over 50 Blackstone portfolio companies. In addition, Mr. Upchurch has been heavily involved shaping the business development strategies across the consulting firms owned by Blackstone. Mr. Upchurch has a unique blend of private equity, operating, and consulting expertise that enables him to pivot across commercial, operational, and technical needs of companies seamlessly. Prior to that, Mr. Upchurch had a successful career for over 18 years in management consulting, serving as partner at Accenture and Diamond Management Consultants. He guided clients on wide range of enterprise technology and operational improvements, serving as a leader on complex, multi-year, $1b+ transformations, outsourcing as well as rapid-turn carve-outs and integrations. He has extensive experience and passion for practice building in large and smaller consulting environments and deep functional acumen in sales and marketing across consumer and industrial industries. Mr. Upchurch resides in Chicago, Illinois and received a BS in Information and Decision Sciences from the University of Illinois, Chicago.

Dario Zamarian Mr. Dario Zamarian is Non-Executive Additional Director of the Company. Mr. Dario Zamarian joined the Board of Mphasis in September 2016. Mr. Zamarian is a senior business executive with broad experience in the IT industry focusing on cloud software, networking, information security, systems management and IT services. His operational experience spans Fortune 100 companies, Private-Equity firms and VC-backed start-ups. He is currently an Operating Advisor with The Blackstone Group. Prior to Blackstone, Mr. Zamarian was Dell's Global Vice President and Worldwide General Manager of the Enterprise Systems & Solutions and the Networking Divisions, where he was responsible for strategy and operations. Prior to Dell, he was Vice President and General Manager of Cisco's Security and Network Management Business Unit. Mr. Zamarian is currently a Director of Optiv (Cyber Security Services and Solutions), Scale Computing (Hyperconverged Software) and Run-Time-Design-Automation RTDA (Cloud Capacity Management Software). Mr. Zamarian has an M.B.A from INSEAD (European Institute of Business Administration), Fontainebleau, France, and an M.S.E.E. from Polytechnic of Turin, Torino, Italy.