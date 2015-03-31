McLeod Russel India Ltd (MCLE.NS)

Name Description

Brij Khaitan Mr. Brij Mohan Khaitan is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of McLeod Russel India Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate from Calcutta University. Mr. Khaitan has great contributions to the Tea Industry with which he has been associated for over four decades. Apart from the Company he is also the Chairman of Williamson Magor & Co. Limited and Eveready Industries India Limited and is on the Board of Directors of various other Companies both within and outside Williamson Magor Group. The Chambers of Commerce have always found a supporter in him. In 1973, he was elected President of the Indian Chambers of Commerce and was also the President of the International Chamber of Commerce Indian National Committee during 1986-1987. In 1989, when the Board of Trade was constituted by the Government of India, Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Khaitan was nominated as a member of the same. Again the 1990, he was nominated by the Government of India as a member of the Consulting Group of Industry which was constituted by the Ministry of Commerce. Mr. Khaitan was also made a member of the Tea Advisory Committee, which was set in 1997 by the Government. Even on the educational front, Mr. Khaitan has made a mark. He was responsible for setting up a School in Assam known as the Assam Valley School, which is considered to be one of the public schools in India. He has been on the Board of Governors ever since its inception in 1981 and is a founder member of the International Management Institute (IMI) New Delhi. In 1985, he was elected Companion of the Institute of Management. In 1988 he was elected as a Fellow of the Institute of Directors, UK.

Aditya Khaitan Mr. Aditya Khaitan is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of McLeod Russel India Limited since March 2015. He hails from a family of Industrialists. Mr. Khaitan has had exposure to and involvement in steering diverse businesses and gained considerable experience and experience in Management, Corporate Finance and other related areas of Tea and Engineering Industries and also in the matter of restructuring, mergers and demergers of Corporate entities. Mr. Khaitan is on the Boards of several Companies with diversified business activities. Mr. Khaitan did not take up any employment prior to this appointment. He however has held Directorships in diversified Companies including Tea Companies belonging to Williamson Magor Group. Mr. Khaitan is the Vice-President of the Indian Tea Association and Committee Member of Indian Chamber of Commerce and was a Member of Tea Board. He was also a Member of the IDBI - Eastern Regional Advisory Committee.

Karnal Baheti Mr. Karnal Kishore Baheti is Chief Financial Officer, Wholetime Director of McLeod Russel India Limited since 2012. He has held various important positions in Accounts and Finance of a number of reputed Companies. Mr. Baheti is associated with Tea Companies belonging to Williamson Magor Group since 1989 and during this period has gained considerable in the matters pertaining to Accounts and Finance of Tea Companies as also in the matter of restructuring, mergers and demergers of Corporate entities. Mr. Baheti is a Member of the Finance and Taxation Sub Committees of Indian Tea Association and Indian Chamber of Commerce. He holds Directorships in: Williamson Financial Services Limited, Doom Dooma Tea Company Limited, ABC Tea Workers Welfare Services, Metals Centre Limited, Dufflaghur Investments Limited, Seajuli Developers & Finance Limited, Majerhat Estates & Developers Limited, Woodside Parks Limitqd, United Machine Company Limited, Ichamati Investments Private Limited, Bonus Trading & Investments Private Limited, Noble House Trading & Investments Limited and Queens Park Property Co. Limited.

Azam Monem Mr. Azam Monem is Wholetime Director of McLeod Russel India Limited. He had started his career in Williamson Magor Group in 1979 and during last 27 years has gained experience in tea tasting and marketing. Besides tea tasting and marketing, he possesses knowledge in exports and domestic sales of tea and achieved experience as a buyer, blender and trader. Prior to his appointment as the Wholetime Director of the Company Mr. Monem was the Senior Vice-President of the Bulk Tea Division of Eveready Industries India Limited. Mr. Monem is the Chairman of ITA’s Export Promotion and Marketing Committee and also the Chairman of Calcutta Tea Traders Association. He has been a member of a number of tea delegations to various Countries led by the Tea Board and Commerce Ministry.

Rajeev Takru Mr. Rajeev Takru is Wholetime Director of McLeod Russel India Limited. He has held various senior positions in a number of Companies belonging to the Williamson Magor Group (to which this Company beongs) having tea plantation activities during his long career spreading over 3 decades. He has also considerable experience in the field of administration and human resource development. Mr. Takru is associated with health and educational activities. He is on the Boards of Woodlands Medical Centre Limited and The Assam Valley School.

Amritanshu Khaitan Mr. Amritanshu Khaitan is the Additional Non-Executive Director of Mcleod Russel India Limited since March 2015. He is presently the Managing Director of Eveready Industries India Limited, and also on the Boards of several other listed and unlisted companies. He also has exposure in tea plantation and manufacturing activities.

Padam Khaitan Mr. Padam Kumar Khaitan is the Additional Independent Director of Mcleod Russel India Limited since March 2015. Mr. Khaitan is one of the Partners of Khaitan & Co. LLP, Advocates, Notaries, Patent & Trade Mark Attorneys. During his long career of 37 years with Messrs. Khaitan & Co., as a Lawyer, he has had in-depth exposure to and achieved considerable experience and expertise in law and legal matters in Corporate, Commercial, Financial, Banking, Taxation, Foreign Collaboration, Foreign Investment, Litigation, Arbitration, Real Property, Ecology & Environment, Labour, Projects, Estates & Trusts and Personal Clientele matters.

Bharat Bajoria Shri. Bharat Bajoria is Non-Executive Independent Director of McLeod Russel India Limited. He is a Graduate of Science with Honours. Mr. Bajoria is associated with tea industry since 1975 and during his long career for about 4 decades has gathered considerable experience in all aspects of tea plantation business. Mr. Bajoria is the Managing Director of Teesta Valley Tea Co. Limited and The Bormah Jan Tea Co. (1936) Limited and he is having directorships in other companies. As a leader of the Indian tea industry, Mr. Bajoria held in the past, the position of Chairman of Indian Tea Association and Consultative Committee of Plantation Association. Mr. Bajoria was also the Chairman of Darjeeling Planters Association and Special Committee for Generic Tea Promotion in India.

Ramni Nirula Mrs. Ramni Nirula is Non-Executive Independent Director of McLeod Russel India Limited since September 2011. Mrs. Nirula had an illustrious career with ICICI Bank Group where she started her career way back in 1976 and retired as Senior General Manager of ICICI Bank Limited. During this period she held various leadership positions in the areas of Project Financing, Strategy, Planning and Resources and Corporate Banking. Mrs. Nirula also held key positions as Managing Director & CEO of ICICI Securities Limited as also the Head of the Corporate Banking Group of ICICI Bank. Mrs. Nirula is also on the Boards of a number of renowned Indian Companies.

Utsav Parekh Shri. Utsav Parekh is Non-Executive Independent Director of McLeod Russel India Limited. He is an Investment Banker by profession. He did his graduation in Commerce with Honours from the University of Calcutta. He is having about 25 years of experience in Stock Market, Merchant Banking and Financial Services. He is a member of the Calcutta Stock Exchange Association Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. He is also on the Boards of a number of Companies covering various industries including Engineering, Paper, Information Technology, Capital Market Services etc.

Ranabir Sen Mr. Ranabir Sen is Non-Executive Independent Director of McLeod Russel India Limited. He had his education at St. Joseph’s College in Darjeeling. Mr. Sen joined J. Thomas & Co. Private Limited in 1964 and served the Company in various capacities at Kolkata and various Branches in India and also abroad. He was the key person in setting up the Siliguri Tea Auctions and also the Singapore Auctions. Inducted into the Board of J. Thomas & Co. Private Limited in 1987 and became the Managing Director in 1995 and Chairman in 2001. He retired from the Company as CMD on 31st March 2004. He was an active Member of various Tea Committees including Tea Board. Until recently he was also on the Boards of various Tea Companies. He was a Member of various Government-led delegations abroad - the UK and Germany and also a part of the FAO delegation. Besides Tea tasting and auctioning Mr. Sen possesses knowledge of tea gardens, and tea manufacture, particularly Darjeeling and Orthodox teas and also South Indian type of tea manufacture. He travailed to almost all tea growing areas in India. He has been in close touch with various buying communities in India and various overseas tea importers, particularly in the UK, Germany, Japan, etc.