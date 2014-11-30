McColl's Retail Group PLC (MCLSM.L)

Name Description

Angus Porter Mr. Angus Porter is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. Angus brings particular expertise in customer insight and marketing. Angus is Chief Executive of the Professional Cricketers Association until March 2016. He has held numerous executive and non-executive roles, including senior roles within Mars Confectionery Ltd and he was also Managing Director at BT Group Plc. He is currently Senior Independent Director of Punch Taverns Plc, Co-Chairman of Direct Wines Ltd and a Non-Executive Director of TDC A/S.

Jonathan Miller Mr. Jonathan Miller has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company, effective 1st April 2016. Jonathan joined the group in 1991 working initially as financial director of tobacco vending operations and subsequently in group finance. He was appointed finance director of the group’s retail businesses in 1998 and chief financial officer in 2004. Jonathan has extensive experience of financial operations in a retail environment, as well as a broad knowledge across the business having managed the store development, human resources and information technology teams for a number of years. He has significant corporate finance experience and has successfully led the group through a number of successful transactions including the IPO in 2014. Jonathan was appointed chief financial officer of the listed holding company on 3 February 2014. He has extensive knowledge of McColl's, a deep understanding of convenience retail and a real desire to lead the continued development of the business.

Simon Fuller Mr. Simon Fuller has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective 1st April 2016. Simon has significant experience, gained across a range of senior financial roles, having worked with boards within a number of different listed organisations. Simon has considerable retail knowledge and expertise, across distribution, supply chain, retail operations, on-line and trading. This was principally gained during his time with Tesco plc, where he held a variety of Finance Director roles.

David Thomas Mr. David Thomas serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. David joined the group in 1998, initially as a regional manager for convenience stores. He was appointed operations general manager in 2000 and operations director in 2005. David was appointed operations director of the listed holding company on 3 February 2014. On 22 July 2014 David became chief operating officer. David has extensive retail experience and has spent most of his career in operational roles within the supermarket and convenience sectors. His retail career began at Iceland Foods where he was instrumental in the company’s new store opening programme and the conversion of Bejam stores to the Iceland trading format. He then progressed to Southern Co-operative as operations manager and was responsible for developing their supermarkets into a modern convenience format.

Sharon Brown Ms. Sharon Brown has been appointed as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company, effective 1st April 2016. Sharon joined the board on 7 February 2014 and is chairman of the audit committee. She is a non-executive director and audit committee chairman of Fidelity Special Values plc and F&C Capital and Income Investment Trust plc. Between 1998 and 2013 Sharon was finance director and company secretary of Dobbies Garden Centres Limited which became a division of Tesco plc in 2007. Between 1991 and 1998, she held a senior financial position within the retail division of John Menzies plc and she was also a Queen Margaret University Court member and audit committee chairman between 2006 and 2011.

Georgina Harvey Ms. Georgina Harvey serves as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Georgina joined the board on 7 February 2014 and is chairman of the remuneration committee. She is a non-executive director of William Hill PLC and Big Yellow Group PLC. Georgina started her media career at Express Newspapers plc where she was appointed advertising director in 1994. She joined IPC Media Limited in 1995 and went on to form IPC Advertising in 1998, where she was managing director. Between 2005 and 2012, Georgina was managing director, regionals division and a member of the executive committee of Trinity Mirror.