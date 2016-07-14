Micro Focus International PLC (MCRO.L)
MCRO.L on London Stock Exchange
2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,521.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,521.00
2,521.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,467,169
2,467,169
52-wk High
2,887.83
2,887.83
52-wk Low
2,098.67
2,098.67
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Kevin Loosemore
|57
|2011
|Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Mike Phillips
|53
|2010
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Nils Brauckmann
|52
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer - SUSE, Director
|
Chris Hsu
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer - Micro Focus, Director
|
Stephen Murdoch
|49
|2017
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Jane Smithard
|Company Secretary
|
Richard Atkins
|64
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
John Schultz
|52
|2017
|Non-Executive Director
|
Amanda Brown
|47
|2016
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Darren Roos
|43
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Silke Scheiber
|44
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Karen Slatford
|60
|2010
|Senior Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Tim Brill
|Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Kevin Loosemore
|Mr. Kevin Loosemore is Executive Chairman of the Board of Micro Focus International plc, since April 14, 2011. Kevin was previously non-executive Chairman of Morse plc, a non-executive director of Nationwide Building Society and a non-executive director of the Big Food Group plc. His most recent executive roles were as Chief Operating Officer of Cable & Wireless plc, President of Motorola Europe, Middle East and Africa, and before that, he was Chief Executive of IBM UK Limited. Kevin was appointed non-executive Chairman of the Company in 2005 and Executive Chairman in April 2011. He has a degree in politics and economics from Oxford University.
|
Mike Phillips
|Mr. Mike S. Phillips is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Micro Focus International plc .Mike joined Micro Focus on 7 September 2010 and was previously Chief Executive Officer at Morse plc, following his initial role as Group Finance Director. Mike left Morse plc in July 2010 following the turnaround and successful corporate sale to 2e2 in June 2010. From 1998 to 2007, Mike was Group Finance Director at Microgen plc and played a lead role in the transformation of the Company to an international software and services business with sustainable and profitable growth. Earlier roles include seven years’ corporate finance work at Smith & Williamson, as well as two years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he led the UK technology team, reporting to the global Head of Corporate Finance for the Technology Sector. Mike began his career at Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co (now KPMG).
|
Nils Brauckmann
|Mr. Nils Brauckmann is Chief Executive Officer - SUSE, Director of the Company, since 1 February 2016. Nils is Chief Executive Officer of SUSE which he has led since May 2011. Prior to this, Nils gained more than 20 years of management and leadership experience in the IT industry, serving in crossfunctional and international management positions in companies such as WRQ (acquired by TAG in 2004), Novell, and Siemens Nixdorf, where he started his technology career.
|
Chris Hsu
|
Stephen Murdoch
|Mr. Stephen Murdoch has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Micro Focus International plc, effective 15th May 2017. Stephen has held senior executive positions in general management, sales and strategy with IBM and Dell. Most recently, he was the General Manager of Europe, Middle East & Africa for Dell’s Public Sector and Large Commercial Enterprise business unit. Stephen joined Micro Focus on 5 November 2012 and previously served as a director from 16 April 2014 before stepping down on 20 November 2014 to assist with the balance between independent and nonindependent directors following the acquisition of TAG.
|
Jane Smithard
|
Richard Atkins
|Mr. Richard Atkins is Non-Executive Director of Micro Focus International plc. He is currently a non-executive director of Aon UK Limited and Chairman of Acora Limited, Entanet International Limited and Miles 33 Limited. He was previously a non-executive director at Compel plc, Morse plc, Global Crossing (UK) Telecommunications Ltd, Global Crossing (UK) Finance plc and Message Labs Ltd. He was previously non-executive Chairman of TripleArc plc, Easynet and 7city. He has spent the majority of his career within the IT industry, most recently at IBM Global Services, where he held a number of senior general management positions. Richard qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young.
|
John Schultz
|Mr. John F. Schultz, J.D. has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15th May 2017. He is Executive President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for HPE. He held the same role at HP, prior to the company's separation into two companies, HPE and HP Inc. John, who is a US citizen, joined HP in 2008 as Deputy General Counsel for Litigation, Investigations and Global Functions, managing all major litigation filed against the company globally. Before joining HP, John was a partner in the litigation practice of Morgan Lewis focusing on complex litigation. He also worked at Drinker Biddle & Reath for 14 years, where he specialized in commercial and product liability litigation. John holds a bachelor's degree from Albright College and a J.D. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. John is a current director of Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Portland, Oregon.
|
Amanda Brown
|Ms. Amanda Brown is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Brown is Group Human Resources Director of Hiscox Ltd. Prior to this Amanda worked for Mars, PepsiCo and Whitbread in senior human resources roles in Europe and internationally. Previous roles include Compensation and Benefits Director for PepsiCo’s restaurants division in Europe and Africa; Group Compensation and Benefits Director for hotel and restaurant company, Whitbread; and, Human Resources Director for Marriott Hotels in the UK. Amanda began her career at Mars Confectionery where she joined as an English graduate from Reading University.
|
Darren Roos
|Mr. Darren Roos has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15th May 2017. He is a technology leader who has spent nearly 20 years building businesses worldwide. Darren, who is South African, spent 9 years with Software AG and served on its board. Over the past 3 years with SAP he has been responsible for the SAP Northern European business. Darren is currently the President of SAP's S/4HANA ERP Cloud business, where he guides SAP's customers on their journey to innovation through digital transformation.
|
Silke Scheiber
|Ms. Silke Christina Scheiber has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective 15th May 2017. She was an investment professional at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Partners LLP, London, UK from July 1999 and became member in 2012. She retired from KKR in 2015. Prior to KKR, Silke worked at Goldman, Sachs & Company oHG, Frankfurt, Germany from 1996 to 1999. Silke, who is Austrian, graduated from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland. During the past five years Silke was a former director of Kion Group AG, Germany and WMF AG, Germany and is a current director of CNH Industrial N.V., the Netherlands.
|
Karen Slatford
|Ms. Karen Slatford is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Micro Focus International plc. She is Chair of The Foundry, a leading special effects software company and Draper Esprit plc, an AIM listed venture capital firm and non-executive director of Intelliflo Ltd and Accesso Technology Group plc. Prior to her current board responsibilities, she has held various roles at board level since 2001 at a range of technology companies, including e-conomic international, Cambridge Broadband Networks Ltd, Portwise AB, Via Networks, Inc., Compel Group plc, HAL Knowledge Systems and Stepstone ASA. Karen began her career at ICL before spending 20 years at Hewlett- Packard, where in 2000 she became Vice President and General Manager Worldwide Sales & Marketing for the Business Customer Organization, responsible for sales of all Hewlett-Packard products, services and software to business customers globally. Karen holds a BA Honours degree in European Studies from Bath University and a Diploma in Marketing.
|
Tim Brill
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Kevin Loosemore
|4,231,000
|
Mike Phillips
|1,991,000
|
Nils Brauckmann
|213,000
|
Chris Hsu
|--
|
Stephen Murdoch
|884,000
|
Jane Smithard
|--
|
Richard Atkins
|60,000
|
John Schultz
|--
|
Amanda Brown
|--
|
Darren Roos
|--
|
Silke Scheiber
|--
|
Karen Slatford
|82,000
|
Tim Brill
|--
As Of 30 Apr 2016
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Kevin Loosemore
|0
|0
|
Mike Phillips
|0
|0
|
Nils Brauckmann
|0
|0
|
Chris Hsu
|0
|0
|
Stephen Murdoch
|0
|0
|
Jane Smithard
|0
|0
|
Richard Atkins
|0
|0
|
John Schultz
|0
|0
|
Amanda Brown
|0
|0
|
Darren Roos
|0
|0
|
Silke Scheiber
|0
|0
|
Karen Slatford
|0
|0
|
Tim Brill
|0
|0
