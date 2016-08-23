McCarthy & Stone PLC (MCS.L)

Name Description

John White Mr. John White is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He was appointed as the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Group in September 2013 and is Chairman of the Nominations Committee. He was Group Chairman of Persimmon plc, a position he held between April 2006 and April 2011, having previously been Group Chief Executive Officer since 1993. He has spent all his working life in the housing industry and has unrivalled experience of working within the sector. John is also Deputy Chairman of Northampton Saints plc and a director of Northampton Rugby Football Club Limited.

Clive Fenton Mr. Clive Fenton is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company. He joined the Group as Chief Executive Officer in February 2014. He has a wealth of both housebuilding and business experience, having spent almost 30 years with Barratt Developments plc. He joined Barratt in 1983 and worked in a number of finance and operational roles before being appointed to the Group Board in 2003 with overall responsibility for all operations in the south of England. He was also responsible for group strategic land, partnership housing and retirement homes. More recently he was Chief Executive Officer of Mount Anvil, a development company specialising in the residential property market in central London.

Rowan Baker Mr. Rowan Baker is Group's Chief Financial Officer, Director of the Company. Rowan is currently the Group Financial Controller of McCarthy & Stone and has worked for the Group since January 2012. Rowan is a Chartered Accountant and a Chartered Tax Adviser. Before joining McCarthy & Stone, Rowan held various roles in industry and private practice, most notably at Barclays Bank plc and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

John Tonkiss Mr. John Tonkiss is Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined McCarthy & Stone in February 2014 and became a Board Director in October 2015. He previously held the roles of Operations Director – North and Business Transformation Director, and became National Operations Director in September 2016. He is responsible for the Group’s nine operating regions and also leads the improvement change programme to accelerate business growth, enhance customer experience and improve operating performance. John was previously Chief Executive Officer of Human Recognition Systems, the UK’s leading biometric solutions provider. Prior to that, he worked for ten years for the Unite Group, the UK’s largest provider of purposebuilt student accommodation, becoming Group Chief Operating Officer in 2008.

Patrick Hole Mr. Patrick Hole is Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of the company. He joined McCarthy & Stone in July 2014. Patrick is responsible for the Legal and Company Secretarial functions of the Group. He is a qualified solicitor with more than 20 years’ post qualification experience. Patrick has been a partner in private practice for many years and also has a broad range of in-house experience, including interim roles at both DTZ and Keepmoat.

Geeta Nanda Ms. Geeta Nanda is Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. She joined the Board in April 2015 as a Non-Executive Director. She has more than 28 years’ experience in the housing sector and currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Thames Valley Housing Association (TVHA). Geeta joined TVHA in 2008 and in 2013 was awarded an OBE for her achievements to social housing. Geeta is a Director of Fizzy Enterprises (a joint venture with Silver Arrow, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority) which she launched in 2012, as a branded market rent proposition. She has 23 years’ experience in non-executive roles and has served on the Boards of two housing organisations and national and local charities. She is currently a member of the coast to capital housing task force.

Frank Nelson Mr. Frank Nelson is Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He joined the Board in November 2013 and is the Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Risk and Audit Committee. He is a qualified accountant, with 30 years’ experience in the housebuilding, infrastructure and energy sectors. He was Finance Director of Galliford Try plc from 2000 until 2012 and was also responsible for their PFI/PPP activities. He was previously Finance Director of Try Group plc from 1987, leading the company through its flotation in 1989 and subsequent merger with Galliford. More recently, Frank was the Interim Chief Financial Officer of Lamprell, the Dubai-based offshore construction company, where he helped complete a complex refinancing before leaving in October 2013. He is presently the Senior Independent Director of HICL Infrastructure, Telford Homes plc and Eurocell plc.