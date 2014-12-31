Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)

Name Description

Horst Domdey Prof. Dr. Horst Domdey has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG since July 16, 2013. He is a co-founder of Medigene AG and managing director of BioM Biotech Cluster Development GmbH. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Biotech Cluster Management GmbH.

Dolores Schendel Prof. Dr. Dolores J. Schendel has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific officer at MediGene AG with effect from February 1, 2016. Previously she served as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of Executive Board of the Company from May 1, 2014. She had been served as Director of the Institute of Molecular Immunology at the Helmholtz-Zentrum München and Managing Director of Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH. She will continue as Member of the Management Board of Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH.

Thomas Taapken Dr. Thomas Taapken has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board of Medigene AG since January 1, 2017. Most recently, Dr. Taapken spent more than five years at Epigenomics AG, initially as CFO and subsequently, from October 2012, as its CEO/CFO. Before his time at Epigenomics, Dr. Taapken served as CFO at Biotie Therapies Corp. (now Acorda Therapeutics) and its predecessor companies for six years. His extensive international experience in the life sciences industry also includes over seven years as a venture capital investor at DVC Deutsche Venture Capital and San Francisco-based US venture capital firm Burrill & Company. Prior to that, he worked several years at Sanofi (originally Hoechst AG) in the United States and Germany, managing corporate venture capital activities, as well as in the areas of corporate & business development and research.

Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG.

Yita Lee Dr. Yita Lee has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG since July 16, 2013. He is Member of the Compensation and Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Lee is Chief Scientific Officer of the Sinphar Group, Taipei, Taiwan.