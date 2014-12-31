Medigene AG (MDG1k.DE)
Summary
Horst Domdey
|65
|2013
Chairman of the Supervisory Board
Dolores Schendel
|2016
Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific officer
Thomas Taapken
|52
|2017
Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board
Markus Dangl
|2016
Senior Vice President Research & Pre-Clinical Development
Kai Pinkernell
|2016
Senior Vice President/Chief Medical Officer
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner
Member of the Supervisory Board
Yita Lee
|2013
Member of the Supervisory Board
Keith Manchester
|2017
Member of the Supervisory Board
Ronald Scott
|2017
Member of the Supervisory Board
Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker
|75
|2016
Member of the Supervisory Board
Gerd Zettlmeissl
|2017
Member of the Supervisory Board
Julia Hofmann
Investor & Public Relations Contact Officer
Biographies
Horst Domdey
Prof. Dr. Horst Domdey has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG since July 16, 2013. He is a co-founder of Medigene AG and managing director of BioM Biotech Cluster Development GmbH. He is also Chief Executive Officer of Biotech Cluster Management GmbH.
Dolores Schendel
Prof. Dr. Dolores J. Schendel has been appointed as Chairman of the Executive Management Board, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Scientific officer at MediGene AG with effect from February 1, 2016. Previously she served as Chief Scientific Officer and Member of Executive Board of the Company from May 1, 2014. She had been served as Director of the Institute of Molecular Immunology at the Helmholtz-Zentrum München and Managing Director of Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH. She will continue as Member of the Management Board of Trianta Immunotherapies GmbH.
Thomas Taapken
Dr. Thomas Taapken has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Executive Management Board of Medigene AG since January 1, 2017. Most recently, Dr. Taapken spent more than five years at Epigenomics AG, initially as CFO and subsequently, from October 2012, as its CEO/CFO. Before his time at Epigenomics, Dr. Taapken served as CFO at Biotie Therapies Corp. (now Acorda Therapeutics) and its predecessor companies for six years. His extensive international experience in the life sciences industry also includes over seven years as a venture capital investor at DVC Deutsche Venture Capital and San Francisco-based US venture capital firm Burrill & Company. Prior to that, he worked several years at Sanofi (originally Hoechst AG) in the United States and Germany, managing corporate venture capital activities, as well as in the areas of corporate & business development and research.
Markus Dangl
Kai Pinkernell
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner is Member of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG.
Yita Lee
Dr. Yita Lee has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Medigene AG since July 16, 2013. He is Member of the Compensation and Nomination Committee and the Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Lee is Chief Scientific Officer of the Sinphar Group, Taipei, Taiwan.
Keith Manchester
Ronald Scott
Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker
Prof. Dr. Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker has been Member of the Supervisory Board of MediGene AG since 2016. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at the Company from November 26, 1996 until August 20, 2013. He studied chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) where he obtained his Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1968. After postdoctoral work at the University of California in Berkeley and the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm from 1968 to 1972, he became assistant and DFG visiting professor at the Institute for Genetics at the University of Cologne. In 1977 he was appointed Associate Professor at the Institute of Biochemistry at the Ludwig Maximilians University of Munich where he became full professor in 1980. From 1984 to 1997, he was Director of the Laboratory of Molecular Biology, the University of Munich Gene Center. From 1984 to 1987, he was a member of the survey committee Chances and Risks of gene technology. From 1987 to 1993 he served as Vice President of the German Research Foundation (DFG) and from 1998 to 2006 he was President. From 2003 to 2004 he also chaired the European Heads of Research Councils (EUROHORCs) and from 2000 to 2004 was Member of the European Life Science Group established by Commissioner for Research, Philippe Busquin. He served as Secretary General of the European Research Council (ERC) from 2007 to 2009. From 2009 to 2015, he served as Secretary General of the International Human Frontier Science Program Organisation (HFSPO). Moreover, he is the Vice President of the Alexander von Humboldt foundation, and holds seats in several other foundations and boards.
Gerd Zettlmeissl
Julia Hofmann
Basic Compensation
Horst Domdey
43,000
Dolores Schendel
303,000
Thomas Taapken
--
Markus Dangl
--
Kai Pinkernell
--
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner
--
Yita Lee
29,000
Keith Manchester
--
Ronald Scott
--
Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker
49,000
Gerd Zettlmeissl
--
Julia Hofmann
--
Options Compensation
Horst Domdey
|0
|0
Dolores Schendel
|0
|0
Thomas Taapken
|0
|0
Markus Dangl
|0
|0
Kai Pinkernell
|0
|0
Antoinette Hiebeler-Hasner
|0
|0
Yita Lee
|0
|0
Keith Manchester
|0
|0
Ronald Scott
|0
|0
Ernst-Ludwig Winnacker
|0
|0
Gerd Zettlmeissl
|0
|0
Julia Hofmann
|0
|0