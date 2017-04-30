Major Drilling Group International Inc (MDI.TO)

Name Description

David Tennant Mr. David B. Tennant is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Mr. Tennant is a senior partner at McCarthy Tétrault, LLP, one of Canada’s largest law firms. He has been a partner at the firm since 1990, where he provides advice with respect to mergers and acquisitions and securities laws. Mr. Tennant is Chair of the Board of Directors. He has been a Director of the Corporation since 1995.

Denis Larocque Mr. Denis Larocque is President and Chief Executive Officer, Non-Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Mr. Larocque has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation since September 2015. Prior to that, he was the Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer for nine years, having progressed through a number of roles, including VP Finance and Corporate Controller, since joining the Corporation in 1994. Throughout his roles, Mr. Larocque has consistently had direct involvement in operations, acquisitions and branch set-ups. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Laval University. He has served as a director of Assumption Life Mutual and of Louisbourg Investments. Mr. Larocque has been a Director of the Corporation since September 2015.

David Balser Mr. David D. Balser is Chief Financial Officer of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Mr. Balser was International Controller and then Corporate Controller of the Company from November 2005 to March 2007 and prior to that he was employed by Cott Beverages Canada as Finance Manager.

Kelly Johnson Mr. Kelly Johnson is Vice President - Latin American and West African Operations of Major Drilling Group International Inc. He brings over 30 years experience in the drilling industry. He began his career in 1978 with Midwest Drilling where he was employed until its acquisition by Major Drilling in 1998. He has held numerous positions within the Major Drilling group including Global Inventory Manager, General Manager of Canadian Operations and his current position as Vice President Latin American Operations.

Larry Pisto Mr. Larry Pisto has been appointed as Vice President - North American Operations of Major Drilling Group International Inc. with effect from December 10, 2013. He has worked in the drilling industry continuously since graduating from the British Columbia Institute of Technology in 1977. Since then he has held many field and management positions, first with Tonto Drilling, and Dynatec Drilling, where he was Operations Manager at the time of Dynatec Drilling’s acquisition by Major Drilling in 2005. His most recent position with Major was General Manager of US Operations.

Marc Landry Mr. Marc Landry is Vice President - IT and Logistics of the company. Prior to his current role. He is a Certified Management Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Université de Moncton. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Landry worked in public accounting and in the manufacturing industry.

Andrew McLaughlin Mr. Andrew McLaughlin is General Counsel and Secretary of the company.

Edward Breiner Mr. Edward J. Breiner is an Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Mr. Breiner is the former President and CEO of Schramm, Inc., a manufacturer of mobile tophead rotary drill rigs, located in West Chester, Pennsylvania, USA, where he continues to serve as a director. He has over 30 years of experience in the manufacturing, marketing and sale of drill rigs and construction equipment. In addition to his role on the Schramm board, Mr. Breiner serves on a number of non-profit boards including the World Trade Center of Greater Philadelphia. Mr. Breiner holds a Bachelor of Science from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Dallas, Texas, and is certified in Production and Inventory Management by APICS, the Association of Operations Management. Mr. Breiner is Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and is a member of the Environment, Health and Safety Committee. He has been a Director of the Corporation since 2006.

Jean Desrosiers Mr. Jean Desrosiers is an Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc., since 2010. Mr. Desrosiers is retired from the position of Vice President – Mining Operations for Glencore Xstrata, where he was responsible for mining operations and exploration, having held that position since the acquisition of Falconbridge Ltd. by Xstrata Plc. in 2006. Prior to that, Mr. Desrosiers was Vice President Zinc for Falconbridge and Noranda, responsible for zinc mining operations since 1998. Mr. Desrosiers graduated as a mining engineer in 1971 from École Polytechnique in Montréal and has over 40 years of experience in the mining business. Mr. Desrosiers is the Chair of the Environment, Health and Safety Committee and is a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee. He has been a Director of the Corporation since 2010.

Frederick Dyment Mr. Frederick J. Dyment is an Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Mr. Dyment is an experienced senior executive and board director, with over 40 years of experience in the oil and natural gas industries. From 1978 to 2000, Mr. Dyment held increasingly senior positions with Ranger Oil Limited, including Chief Financial Officer, and President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Dyment also held the position of President and Chief Executive Officer at Maxx Petroleum Company from 2000 to 2001. Over the past six years, Mr. Dyment has been an independent executive. He currently serves on the board of directors of ARC Resources Ltd. and Transglobe Energy Corporation, and previously served on the board of directors of Tesco Corporation, all of which are reporting issuers. Mr. Dyment is a member of the Audit Committee and is a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. He has been a Director of the Corporation since 2012.

David Fennell Mr. David A. Fennell is an Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Mr. Fennell is an experienced board director and mining executive. He is currently Chairman of Reunion Gold Corporation and Highland Copper Company Inc., and a director of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. and Torex Gold Resources Ltd., all of which are reporting issuers. Mr. Fennell is a member and the former Chair of the Environment, Health and Safety Committee and is a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee. He has been a Director of the Corporation since 1998.

Catherine McLeod-Seltzer Ms. Catherine McLeod-Seltzer is an Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Ms. McLeod-Seltzer has been a founder of numerous mining ventures such as Lucara Diamonds, Arequipa Resources, Francisco Gold, Peru Copper, Bear Creek Mining, and Stornoway Diamonds, and has been an independent director of companies such as Kinross Gold. Ms. McLeod-Seltzer’s principal occupation for the past six years has been as a corporate director. She is currently a director of Bear Creek Mining Corporation, Kinross Gold Corporation, and Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp., all of which are reporting issuers. Ms. McLeod-Seltzer is a member of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee and a member of the Environment, Health and Safety Committee. She has been a Director of the Corporation since 2010.

Janice Rennie Ms. Janice Gaye Rennie is an Independent Director of Major Drilling Group International Inc. Ms. Rennie is a graduate of the University of Alberta (BComm.) and a Chartered Accountant. Ms. Rennie’s principal occupation is a corporate director. She is currently a director of Methanex Corporation, Westjet Airlines Ltd., EPCOR Utilities Inc. and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., and previously served on the board of Teck Resources Ltd., all of which are reporting issuers. Ms. Rennie is also a board member of a private company. In 1998 Ms. Rennie was made a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and in 2012 she was made a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors. Ms. Rennie is the Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. She has been a Director of the Corporation since 2010.