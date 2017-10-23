M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos (MDIA3.SA)

Name Description

Maria Consuelo Saraiva Leao Dias Branco Ms. Maria Consuelo Saraiva Leao Dias Branco serves as Chairman of the Board at M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since June 24, 2016. She was Vice Chairman of the Board of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos from May 2, 2016. Prior to this, she was Member of the Board of Directors of the company. From April 2003 to April 2006, she worked as Executive Vice President, Member of the Executive Board of the Company. She created the Company's Historical Center (Centro Historico M Dias Branco). She coordinates actions concerning social issues in communities in the Company’s sphere of influence.

Francisco Ivens de Sa Dias Branco Mr. Francisco Ivens de Sa Dias Branco, Jr. serves as Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board and Industrial Vice President for Crackers, Cookies, Pasta, Margarine, Cakes and Snacks of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since April 6, 2006. He began his career at the Company in 1976 working on several of its divisions. In 1981, for his performance in the Company’s industrial area, he was appointed Industrial Officer of the Company, and became a shareholder. In 2002, he contributed significantly to the implementation of the G.M.E. Division in the State of Ceará, one of the Company’s plants that manufactures margarine and vegetable shortening. In 2003, he became the Company’s Superintendent Officer, a position that he held until being appointed to his current position. Throughout his career, he received several awards and titles, such as the Edson Queiroz Medal, awarded in 2005 by the House of Representatives of the State of Ceará. He became the Company’s Industrial Vice President in 2006.

Maria das Gracas Dias Branco da Escossia Ms. Maria das Gracas Dias Branco da Escossia serves as Vice President - Finance, Director of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since April 5, 2009. She has been a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company since April 6, 2006. She began her career in 1985, as part of the Management Team of the Hotel Praia Centro, a company that belongs to the same group as the Company, and in 1987, she became Chief Executive Officer of Hotel Praia Centro. In 2001, she became Institutional Relations Officer of the Company, and, in 2003, Corporate Institutional Relations Officer, where she worked until being appointed Member of the Board of Directors. She received a degree in Law from Universidade Federal do Ceara in 1985.

Geraldo Luciano Mattos Mr. Geraldo Luciano Mattos, Jr. serves as Vice-President - Investments and Controllership of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since April 6, 2006. Prior to this, he was Chief Financial Officer of the Company. In 1995, he started to work for the corporate group to which the Company belongs as Chief Financial Officer of Banco Equatorial. In 2000, he began his career in the Company as Advisor for the Executive Officer, where he worked until 2003, when he was appointed as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. In 1994, he was transferred to the Government of Ceara, where he was Finance and Foreign Exchange Officer of Banco do Estado do Ceara until 1995. From 1995 to 1996, he was President of the Brazilian Association of Capital Markets Analysts for the Northeast region (Associacao Brasileira dos Analistas de Mercado de Capitais–Secao Nordeste). He is Professor of Finance Courses at Universidade de Fortaleza and at certain companies. He received a degree in Business Administration from Universidade Estadual do Ceara (UECE) in 1985, a Masters of Business Administration from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro in 1993 and a degree in Law from Universidade de Fortaleza in 1998.

Francisco Claudio Saraiva Leao Dias Branco Mr. Francisco Claudio Saraiva Leao Dias Branco serves as Vice President for Mills and a Member of the Management Board of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since April 6, 2006. He began his career at the Company and in 1992, when he became Industrial Officer of the Dias Branco Mill, the Company’s first wheat milling unit. In 2003, he became the Company’s Corporate Industrial Officer of the Mills Division, responsible for the implementation of all milling units in the Company. He has experience in wheat milling, with courses in many countries, such as the Milling Technology Course at the Swiss Milling School, St Gallen, in 1991. He received the Wheat Milling Certificate from the Training Center in Buhler, Uzwill, Switzerland in 1992. Also in 1992, he worked as Intern at Weston Research, Maidenhead, England. In 1999, he took part in the Abitrigo Bread Making and Milling Program promoted by CIGI, Canada. From 1999 to 2002, he was Officer of the Federation of Industries of the State of Ceara, and, from 2002 to 2004, Officer of ABITRIGO. He received a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Universidade de Fortaleza in 1990.

Francisco Marcos Saraiva Leao Dias Branco Mr. Francisco Marcos Saraiva Leao Dias Branco serves as Vice-President - Sales of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since April 6, 2006. He began his career at the Company in 1980. For his performance in the Company’s commercial area, Mr. Marcos was appointed Commercial Officer in 1989, and was then appointed Corporate Commercial Officer in 2003. He is member of the management council of the Brazilian Association of Pasta Industry (Associação Brasileira das Indústrias de Massas Alimentícias - ABIMA). His first term in the Company began in April 2006.

Maria Regina Saraiva Leao Dias Branco Ximenes Ms. Maria Regina Saraiva Leao Dias Branco Ximenes serves as Vice-President - Administration and Development of M Dias Branco SA Industria e Comercio de Alimentos since April 6, 2006. She began her career at the Company in 1980. In 1989, Ms. Regina became Administrative Officer of the Company, a position she occupied until 2003 when she was appointed Corporate Administrative Officer. She received a degree in Business Administration from Universidade de Fortaleza-UNIFOR in 1987 and concluded a management specialization program from Fundação Getúlio Vargas in 2008. Ms. Regina participates in an yearly meeting with the high management of other big corporations to discuss about issues such as leadership, corporate strategy and management. She is also Administrative Officer of Idibra Participações S.A., an entity in the same corporate group as the Company that operates in real estate and construction. Her first term in the Company began in April 2006.

Francisco de Queiroz Maia Mr. Francisco de Queiroz Maia, Jr. serves as Independent Director of M. Dias Branco SA Ind Com de Alimentos since April 11, 2016. In the period 1995-2006 he held several positions in the Government of the State of Ceará, as Director of the Department of Transportation, State Secretary in the Secretary of Transportation, Energy, Communication and Works, the Department of Urban Development and Environment, Department of Infrastructure, Department of Planning and Coordination, and the post of Deputy Governor of the State of Ceará. He is the Engineer of Fortaleza City, packed in the Municipal Secretariat for Transport, exercising activities related to administration, planning and public transport control of the city. He is currently a partner and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ARM Telecomunicações e Serviços de Engenharia S.A. since 1993. He has also served as a member and chairman of the board of the Cia Energética do Estado do Ceará - COELCE, Cia de Água e Esgoto do Estado do Ceará - CAGECE, da COHAB, Ceará Portos e Cegás. Mr. Maia Junior is not adviser to any company that is part of the Company‘s economic group or that has 5% stake or more of its shares. It does not have any criminal or administrative conviction preventing him from exercising management positions. Over the past five years, there has been no criminal conviction in an administrative proceeding of CVM and unappealable, in the judicial or administrative, which has suspended or disqualified to practice a professional or commercial activity of that company‘s board member. It is not politically exposed person. He is an independent member. He holds a Civil Engineering degree from Universidade Federal do Ceara and graduated in Business Administration from Universidade Estadual do Ceara (UECE) in 1980 with education in Strategic Management of Regulatory and Enforcement Harvard - John F. Kennedy School of Government, KSG in the United States.