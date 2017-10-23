International Meal Company Alimentacao SA (MEAL3.SA)

Name Description

Patrice Philippe Nogueira Baptista Etlin Mr. Patrice Philippe Nogueira Baptista Etlin serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since July 20, 2015. He joined Advent in 1997 in Sao Paulo and began operations of the company in Brazil. From 1994 to 1997, he was the founding partner of International Venture Partners in São Paulo, responsible for managing an investment fund focused on media and telecommunications. Previously, Patrice worked at Matra Marconi Space for five years, initially as a systems engineer in a project to develop a European satellite of military observation. In 1990, the general representative was promoted to Brazil, responsible for the implementation of a private system satellite telecommunications, to provide services to the Mercosur countries. He is the President of the Latin Council American Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (LAVCA). He is currently a member of the Allied Board of Directors SA, Lojas Quero-Quero, Terminal Containers of Paranaguá (TCP). In the past, he served as member of the board of directors of Grupo Atmosfera, Atrium Telecomunicações, CSU Cardsystem, International Meal Company (IMC), Kroton Educacional e Latin America Soccer. He holds an MBA from INSEAD, a Masters in Industrial Engineering from the Ecole Centrale de Paris and holds a degree in Electronic Engineering from the University of São Paulo.

Jaime Cohen Szulc Mr. Jaime Cohen Szulc serves as Chief Executive Officer of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since Jul 1, 2015. Prior to this, he was Chairman at Goodyear Latin America, leading the company's transition to operate in open markets in the region. He also worked at Levi Strauss & Co. as Global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of the brand. Previously, he was the Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the consumer business of Eastman Kodak, having also served as chairman of the board of Kodak Europe, Africa and Middle East, and General Manager of South and North America. He worked in marketing at Johnson Wax (Andean region and Brazil) and Procter & Gamble Brazil. He also worked at Accenture / Andersen Consulting, leading projects in industrial productivity, and administrative systems. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidade de São Paulo.

Jose Agote Mr. Jose Agote serves as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Investor Relations of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A since Jan 30, 2015. He has been with this company since 2013 and served as Director of M&A and Chairman of the subsidiary company IMCMV Holdings Inc where he was responsible for Margaritaville operations in the United States of America. He had also served in JP Morgan, New York and Mexico City and in Advent International. He is an Economist from Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Pierre Albert Berenstein Mr. Pierre Albert Berenstein serves as Chief Operating Officer of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since May 12, 2015. He took over as Brazil Operating Director of the IMC Group in 2015. He previously worked at Saraiva S/A Livreiros e Editores, acting as head of stores, logistics and production operations. He was also an Executive Officer at Grupo de Soluções em Alimentação (GRSA). He also worked in companies such as CSN, Playcenter and Hopi Hari. Mr. Berenstein holds a degree in economics from Pontifícia Universidade Católica de São Paulo (PUC-SP), with an MBA from Fundação Dom Cabral and specialization in management from the Northwestern University - Kellogg School of Management.

Samir Moyses Gilio Ferreira Mr. Samir Moyses Gilio Ferreira serves as Financial Control Officer and Member of the Executive Board of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since May 11, 2012. He was a senior audit manager at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, where he worked for more than 10 years. At IMC, he has been responsible for the corporate controllership area since April 2011. He holds a degree in Accounting, with post graduate studies in Corporate Finance at Instituto Presbiteriano Mackenzie.

Jesus Martin Alias Mr. Jesus Martin Alias serves as Director of Human Resources of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since Mar 30, 2015. He acted for 14 years as auditor at Arthur Andersen, and for 16 years as Chief Financial Officer at Grupo Áreas, also serving as Management, Information Systems, Planning, Management Control, Organization and Legal Director. He joined the IMC Group in 2014. He holds a degree in economics from Universidad Central de Barcelona.

Orestes Alvaro Alepuz Mr. Orestes Alvaro Alepuz serves as Director of Technology of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since Mar 30, 2015. He has more than 30 years of experience in technology and information system management positions in companies such as Centre Carcul UPC and Indra Sistemas, both in Spain. He joined the IMC Group in 2008. He holds a degree in engineering from Escola Técnica Superior de Telecomunicações, in Barcelona.

Newton Maia Salomao Alves Mr. Newton Maia Salomao Alves serves as Member of the Board of Directors of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since April 25, 2014. He has held the position of Executive Officer at Advent International since 2007, having served as Member of the Boards of Directors of Kroton Educacional and Atmosfera Gestao e Higienizacao de Texteis. He was also Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Atmosfera in 2011. Previously, he was the founder and CEO of Oceano. He also served as Associate at Allen & Company, and as Consultant at McKinsey & Co. He holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School and a Bachelor’s degree in Aviation Infrastructure Engineering from ITA.

Andrea Pires Amary Ms. Andrea Pires Amary serves as member of the Board of Directors of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. Mar 30, 2015. Prior to this she served as Chief Procurement Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the company. She joined the Company in 2008 as Director of Marketing Global Purchasing. She has over 16 years of experience in the retail sector, with emphasis on the supplier and vendor negotiations. Before joining the Company, she worked at Walmart Brazil for 13 years, holding various positions, including Food Officer and Commercial Director, being responsible for the foods departments of more than 200 stores in Brazil. She graduated in Advertising from Universidade Anhembi Morumbi - UAM and gained a Masters of Business Administration in Marketing from Universidade de Sao Paulo.

Dilson Batista dos Santos Mr. Dilson Batista dos Santos Filho serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of International Meal Company Alimentacao S.A. since July 20, 2015. He began his career in the textile industries Karibe and São Paulo Alpargatas. Later he worked for 20 years at C & A Modas, multinational retail chain focused on clothing and shoes for women, men and children, where he held the position of Director of Sales. In 2008, he moved to the Lojas Pernambucanas, where he served as Chief Sales Officer and CEO until 2010. In December 2010 he founded the Cadil Empreendimentos Imobiliários, construction company focused on the C and D classes in São Paulo. He has 30 years of experience in retail, with a degree in Textile Technology and a graduate degree in Marketing.