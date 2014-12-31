Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)
MERK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,145.70INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.90 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
Rs1,159.60
Open
Rs1,153.15
Day's High
Rs1,166.25
Day's Low
Rs1,143.00
Volume
5,278
Avg. Vol
20,303
52-wk High
Rs1,318.00
52-wk Low
Rs740.15
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Suresh Talwar
|79
|1993
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Narayanaswamy Krishnan
|45
|2014
|Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director
|
Vikas Gupta
|2012
|Compliance Officer, General Counsel, Company Secretary
|
Anand Nambiar
|40
|2015
|Managing Director, Additional Director
|
Bradley Simpson
|2015
|Non-Executive Director
|
Zoe Tang
|2016
|Non-Executive Director
|
Rani Jadhav
|66
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
H. C. H. Bhabha
|59
|1986
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Suresh Talwar
|Mr. Suresh N. Talwar is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Merck Limited. He has experience in Corporate Laws, Corporate Taxation, International issue of securities, Foreign Exchange laws & Commercial documentation. His Directorships held in Public Limited and Private Limited Companies: PZ Cussons India Private Ltd., FCI OEN Connectors Ltd., Transwarranty Finance Limited, Armstrong World Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd., Romil Finance & Investments Pvt. Ltd., Sidham Finance & Investments Pvt. Ltd., 20th Century Fox Corpn. (I) Pvt. Ltd. AON Global Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Biocon Limited, Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Blue Star Infotech Limited, Cadbury India Limited, Chowgule & Company Private Ltd., Decagon Investments Pvt. Ltd., ELANTAS Beck India Limited, Emerson Process Management (India) Pvt. Ltd., Epitome Global Services Pvt. Ltd., Esab India Limited, Greaves Cotton Limited, India Value Fund Trustee Company Private Limited, IVF Trustee Company Private Limited, IVF (Mauritius) PCC, IVF (Mauritius) Limited, Indium III (Mauritius) Holding Limited, Indium III (Mauritius) Limited, Indium IV (Mauritius) Holding Limited, Indium IV (Mauritius) Limited, John Fowler (India) Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., MF Global (India) Pvt. Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Capital Pvt. Ltd., Rediffusion-Dentsu, Young & Rubicam Pvt. Ltd., Rakeen Development PJSc, Reva Electric Car Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sandvik Asia Ltd., Shrenuj & Co. Ltd., Samson Maritime Ltd., Solvay Pharma India Ltd., Snowcem Paints Pvt. Ltd., Showdiff Worldwide Pvt. Ltd., Sonata Software Limited, Swiss Re Shared Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., TTK Healthcare TPA Private Limited, Warner Bros Pictures (India) Pvt. Ltd., WAVE Suspension Systems India Private Ltd, Albright & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd., Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Uhde India Pvt. Ltd.
|
Narayanaswamy Krishnan
|Mr. Narayanaswamy Krishnan is Executive Director, Chief Financial Officer of Merck Ltd. He holds B. Com, CWA. He has experince in the areas of Finance, Taxation function of the Company. He is Director of Merck Specialities Pvt. Limited and Millipore (India) Pvt Limited.
|
H. C. H. Bhabha
|Mr. H. C. H. Bhabha is Non-Executive Independent Director of Merck Limited. He is a Director on the Boards of some well-known companies and possesses considerable experience in areas concerning finance, accounts and administration. He is Director of Ceekay Daikin Ltd., SICGIL India Ltd., SICGIL Industrial Gases Ltd., Brandon & Company Private Ltd., Marsh India Private Ltd., Rampart Finance Private Ltd., Ramrod Advisors Private Ltd., Bestprax Club Private Ltd.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Suresh Talwar
|1,100,000
|
Narayanaswamy Krishnan
|12,396,800
|
Vikas Gupta
|--
|
Anand Nambiar
|--
|
Bradley Simpson
|--
|
Zoe Tang
|--
|
Rani Jadhav
|--
|
H. C. H. Bhabha
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Suresh Talwar
|0
|0
|
Narayanaswamy Krishnan
|0
|0
|
Vikas Gupta
|0
|0
|
Anand Nambiar
|0
|0
|
Bradley Simpson
|0
|0
|
Zoe Tang
|0
|0
|
Rani Jadhav
|0
|0
|
H. C. H. Bhabha
|0
|0