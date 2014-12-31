Merck Ltd (MERK.NS)

Mr. Suresh N. Talwar is Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Merck Limited. He has experience in Corporate Laws, Corporate Taxation, International issue of securities, Foreign Exchange laws & Commercial documentation. His Directorships held in Public Limited and Private Limited Companies: PZ Cussons India Private Ltd., FCI OEN Connectors Ltd., Transwarranty Finance Limited, Armstrong World Industries (India) Pvt. Ltd., Romil Finance & Investments Pvt. Ltd., Sidham Finance & Investments Pvt. Ltd., 20th Century Fox Corpn. (I) Pvt. Ltd. AON Global Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd., Biocon Limited, Birla Sun Life Insurance Co. Ltd., Birla Sun Life Trustee Co. Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Limited, Blue Star Infotech Limited, Cadbury India Limited, Chowgule & Company Private Ltd., Decagon Investments Pvt. Ltd., ELANTAS Beck India Limited, Emerson Process Management (India) Pvt. Ltd., Epitome Global Services Pvt. Ltd., Esab India Limited, Greaves Cotton Limited, India Value Fund Trustee Company Private Limited, IVF Trustee Company Private Limited, IVF (Mauritius) PCC, IVF (Mauritius) Limited, Indium III (Mauritius) Holding Limited, Indium III (Mauritius) Limited, Indium IV (Mauritius) Holding Limited, Indium IV (Mauritius) Limited, John Fowler (India) Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., MF Global (India) Pvt. Ltd., Morgan Stanley India Capital Pvt. Ltd., Rediffusion-Dentsu, Young & Rubicam Pvt. Ltd., Rakeen Development PJSc, Reva Electric Car Co. Pvt. Ltd., Sandvik Asia Ltd., Shrenuj & Co. Ltd., Samson Maritime Ltd., Solvay Pharma India Ltd., Snowcem Paints Pvt. Ltd., Showdiff Worldwide Pvt. Ltd., Sonata Software Limited, Swiss Re Shared Services (India) Pvt. Ltd., TTK Healthcare TPA Private Limited, Warner Bros Pictures (India) Pvt. Ltd., WAVE Suspension Systems India Private Ltd, Albright & Wilson Chemicals India Ltd., Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Hindustan Gum & Chemicals Limited, Johnson & Johnson Ltd., Uhde India Pvt. Ltd.