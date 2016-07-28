Merlin Entertainments PLC (MERL.L)

Name Description

John Sunderland Sir John Michael Sunderland serves as Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Merlin Entertainments PLC. Sir John was appointed Non-executive Chairman of Merlin Entertainments in December 2009. He has been Non-executive Chairman of the Company throughout the year and continues in this role as at the date of this report. Sir John is currently a Non-executive Director of Barclays Bank PLC and AFC Energy plc and an adviser to CVC, which currently has a 5.50% shareholding in the Company. Sir John is also the Chairman of Cambridge Education Group, Chancellor of Aston University, a member of the Council of The University of Reading, and an Associate Member of BUPA. Previously, Sir John was Chairman of Cadbury Schweppes from 2003 to 2008 and Chief Executive Officer from 1996 to 2003. Sir John was also President of the CBI from 2004 to 2006, President of the Chartered Management Institute from 2006 to 2007, President of the Food and Drink Federation from 2002 to 2004, a Non-executive Director of the Rank Group from 1998 to 2006 and a Director of the Financial Reporting Council from 2004 to 2011. Sir John was a Non-executive Director of Barclays Bank PLC from 2005 to 2015 and of AFC Energy plc from 2012 to 2015.

Nick Varney Mr. Nick Varney serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Merlin Entertainments Plc. Nick has over 25 years’ experience in the visitor attractions industry and was appointed Chief Executive Officer of Merlin Entertainments in 1999. Prior to Merlin, Nick was Managing Director of Vardon Attractions and a main board Director of Vardon plc. In 1999 Nick led the management buyout of Vardon Attractions to form Merlin Entertainments. In 2005 he initiated the process which led to its acquisition by Blackstone and subsequent rapid expansion, taking the Company to its 2013 Listing on the London Stock Exchange. Before joining Vardon Attractions, Nick held senior positions within The Tussauds Group (then a part of Pearson plc), including Marketing Director of Alton Towers and Head of Group Marketing. He started his career in FMCG marketing first with Rowntree and then Reckitt & Colman.

Anne-Francoise Nesmes Rankine Ms. Anne-Francoise Michele Nesmes Rankine is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. With over 23 years’ experience in finance across international organisations, Anne-Francoise brings a strong focus on strategy execution, M&A, process improvement and governance. Anne-Francoise started her career in the UK as a finance graduate trainee at John Crane, before moving to Tetra Pak, then ADP and later Caterpillar UK. In 1997, she joined GlaxoSmithKline and held a variety of increasingly senior roles across the organisation in the UK and overseas, including Senior Vice President of Finance for Vaccines. In April 2013, Anne-Francoise joined Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC as Chief Financial Officer, where she was instrumental in transforming Dechra into a successful pharmaceutical company specialising in animal health. She led the expansion of its international footprint through acquisitions and delivered significant efficiencies through modernising Finance and R&D processes.

Soren Soerensen Mr. Soren Thorup Soerensen serves as Non-executive Director of Merlin Entertainments Plc. Soren was appointed a Non-executive Director of the Company in 2013, representing KIRKBI. He has been a Director of the Company throughout the year and continues in this role as at the date of this report. Soren is currently the Chief Executive Officer of KIRKBI, following his appointment in March 2010. Soren was formerly a Partner, Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Board of A.P. Moller - Maersk Group between 2006 and 2009. Prior to this he was Managing Partner of KPMG Denmark, having been a Partner at KPMG since 1997. Outside the KIRKBI Group, Soren is currently Non-executive Chairman of Topdanmark A/S and holds Non-executive Director positions at LEGO A/S, TDC A/S and Falck Holding A/S.

Yun Chiang Ms. Yun (Rachel) Chiang is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. She has extensive experience of the Asian consumer and property markets, having held a number of senior executive and non-executive roles in the region. Rachel is currently Partner and founding member of the private equity activities of Pacific Alliance Group (PAG), one of the region’s largest Asia-focused alternative investment managers with over $16 billion in funds under management across Private Equity, Real Estate and Hedge Funds. She currently holds Non-executive positions with Hong Kong-listed Sands China (a majority-owned subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands), Hong Kong-listed Pacific Century Premium Developments (PCPD) which specialises in the development and management of premium property and infrastructure projects in the Asia Pacific region and Hong Kong-listed Goodbaby International Ltd, a leading manufacturer of children’s durable products.

Charles Gurassa Mr. Charles M. Gurassa serves as Senior Independent Non-executive Director of Merlin Entertainments Plc. Charles was appointed Senior Independent Non-executive Director of Merlin Entertainments and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee in 2013. He has been a Director of the Company throughout the year and continues in this role as at the date of this report. Charles is the Non-executive Chairman of Channel 4 and Genesis Housing Association, Deputy Chairman at EasyJet plc and a trustee of English Heritage and the Migration Museum. He is a former Chairman of Virgin Mobile plc, LOVEFiLM, Phones4U, MACH, Tragus, NetNames, Parthenon Entertainments and Alamo/ National Rent a Car and former Deputy Chairman of the National Trust. His executive career included roles as Chief Executive of Thomson Travel Group plc, Executive Chairman TUI Northern Europe, Director TUI AG and as Director, Passenger & Cargo business at British Airways. He is a former Non-executive Director at Whitbread plc, trustee of the children’s charity Whizz-Kidz and a member of the development board of the University of York.

Fru Hazlitt Ms. Fru Hazlitt serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Fru was appointed a Non-executive Director of Merlin Entertainments in 2014. She has been a Director of the Company throughout the year and continues in this role as at the date of this report. Fru was formerly Managing Director, Commercial, Online and Interactive at ITV, and previously Chief Executive Officer at GCap Media plc and Virgin Radio. Prior to that Fru spent six years at Yahoo! where her roles included Managing Director, UK and Ireland, and Sales and Marketing Director, Europe. She is now a Governor of Downe House School and has also served as a Nonexecutive Director on the Boards of Betfair Plc and Woolworths Plc.

Kenneth Hydon Mr. Kenneth (Ken) Hydon serves as Independent Non-executive Director of Merlin Entertainments Plc. Ken was appointed a Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Merlin Entertainments in 2013. He has been a Director of the Company throughout the year and continues in this role as at the date of this report. Ken is currently a Non-executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc. Previously, he was CFO of Vodafone Group Plc. Ken was also a Non-executive Director of Tesco Plc from 2004 to 2013, a Nonexecutive Director of Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust from 2005 to 2012 and a Non-executive Director of Pearson Plc from 2006 to 2015.