Magna International Inc (MG.TO)

William Young Mr. William L. Young is Independent Chairman of the Board of Magna International Inc., since 2012. He is a co-founder and partner of Monitor Clipper Partners, a private equity firm which he and other partners co-founded in 1998. Through his role at Monitor Clipper Partners, together with roles as Founding Partner of Westbourne Management Group (since 1988) and a partner in the European practice of Bain & Company (1981-1988), Mr. Young possesses operational experience, as well as mergers and acquisitions experience. He is Chair Emeritus of the Board of Trustees of Queen’s University (Kingston, Ontario) (which he chaired from 2006 to 2012) and has private company board and board leadership experience over the last 20 years, including a number of European and U.S.-based companies. Mr. Young has a B.Sc in chemical engineering (Queen’s) and an MBA (Harvard).

Donald Walker Mr. Donald J. (Don) Walker is Chief Executive Officer and Director of Magna International Inc. He serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Magna, where he previously served as Co-Chief Executive Officer (2005-2010) and President and Chief Executive Officer (1994-2001). He was formerly the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Intier Automotive Inc., one of Magna’s former ‘‘spinco’’ public subsidiaries. Prior to joining Magna in 1987, Mr. Walker spent seven years at General Motors in various engineering and manufacturing positions. He is a founding member of the Yves Landry Foundation, which promotes the value of technical education, and is currently the Chair (since October 2011, previously Co-Chair since 2002) of the Canadian Automotive Partnership Council (CAPC) with the Canadian federal and provincial governments, which serves to identify both short- and long-term priorities to help ensure the future health of the automotive industry in Canada. Mr. Walker is also the past Chairman of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA). Mr. Walker is a professional engineer with a B.Sc in mechanical engineering (Waterloo).

Vincent Galifi Mr. Vincent J. Galifi is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President of Magna International Inc. He is Executive Vice-President (since September 1996) and Chief Financial Officer (since December 1997).

Guenther Apfalter Mr. Guenther Apfalter is President - Magna Europe and Magna Steyr of Magna International Inc. He is President, Magna Europe (since February 2011) and President, Magna Steyr (since January 2008).

Marc Neeb Mr. Marc J. Neeb is Chief Human Resource Officer, Executive Vice President of Magna International Inc. Prior to January 2014, Mr. Neeb was Executive Vice-President, Global Human Resources (since January 2003).

Seetarama Kotagiri Mr. Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri is Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, President - Magna Electronic of Magna International Inc. Prior to January 2014, Mr. Kotagiri was Executive Vice President, Corporate Engineering and R&D (since January 2013) and Executive Vice President of Global Engineering and R&D of Cosma International (since June 2008).

Jeffrey Palmer Mr. Jeffrey O. Palmer is Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer of Magna International Inc. He has served as Executive Vice-President (since January 2001) and Chief Legal Officer (since January 2008).

James Tobin Mr. James J. (Jim) Tobin, Sr., is Chief Marketing Officer, President, Magna Asia of Magna International Inc. Prior to February 2012, Mr. Tobin was President, Magna Japan and Korea since May 2010. He previously served as Executive Vice-President, Business Development (from December 2007 to May 2010), prior to which he served as Executive Vice-President, Business Development and Sales of Cosma International since January 2006.

Tommy Skudutis Mr. Tommy J. (Tom) Skudutis is Chief Operating Officer of Exteriors, Seating, Mirrors, Closures and Cosma of Magna International Inc. He was President of Cosma from March 2001 to March 2002. Prior to May 2007, Mr. Skudutis was Executive Vice-President, Operations since May 2001.

Scott Bonham Mr. Scott Barclay Bonham is Independent Director of Magna International Inc. He is the Co-Founder and Partner of The Fueling Station, a real estate management company that manages properties serving Canadian entrepreneurs and start-up companies. He co-founded GGV Capital, an expansion stage venture capital firm with investments in the U.S. and China, where he served as a Venture Partner (2011-2015) and a Partner (2000-2011). Prior to co-founding GGV in 2000, Mr. Bonham served as Vice-President of the Capital Group of Companies, where he managed technology investments across several mutual funds (1996-2000). Mr. Bonham also previously served in various marketing roles at Silicon Graphics (1992-1996), as a manufacturing and information systems strategy consultant at Booz, Allen & Hamilton (1989-1992) and systems engineer and maintenance foreman at General Motors of Canada. Mr. Bonham has previously served on a number of private and public company boards and audit committees, including Hurray! Holding Co. Ltd., the shares of which were quoted on the Nasdaq National Market. He is currently a board member of the C100, an association that connects Canadian entrepreneurs and companies with its Silicon Valley network. Mr. Bonham has a B.Sc in electrical engineering (Queen’s) and an MBA (Harvard). Mr. Bonham serves as a director of the Bank of Nova Scotia, which provides routine banking services to Magna. Magna’s fees to the Bank of Nova Scotia in 2015 amounted to approximately $2.5 million, in relation to the bank’s total 2015 revenues of over $24 billion. In the event of a conflict of interest on any matter, Mr. Bonham will not participate in the portion of the meeting at which the matter is discussed, nor in any Board decision on the matter. No such issues arose in 2015.

Peter Bowie Mr. Peter Guy Bowie is Independent Director of Magna International Inc. He is a corporate director who most recently served as the Chief Executive of Deloitte China from 2003 to 2008, as well senior partner and a member of the board and the management committee of Deloitte China until his retirement from the firm in 2010. Mr. Bowie was previously Chairman of Deloitte Canada (1998-2000), a member of the firm’s management committee and a member of the board and governance committees of Deloitte International. He is a past member of the board of the Asian Corporate Governance Association and has served on a variety of boards in the private and non-governmental organization sectors. Mr. Bowie has a B.Comm (St. Mary’s), as well as an MBA (Ottawa) and has received an honorary doctorate (Ottawa). Mr. Bowie is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ontario and the Australian Institute of Corporate Directors.

Mary Chan Ms. Mary S. Chan is Independent Director of the Company. Ms. Chan brings to the Board extensive experience in connected cars, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, as well as mobility communications infrastructure, products and services. Since 2015, Ms. Chan has been a managing partner of VectoIQ LLP, prior to which she served as: President, Global Connected Consumer & OnStar Service of General Motors Company (2012-2015); Senior VP & General Manager, Enterprise Mobility Solutions & Services, Dell Inc. (2009-2012); and progressive executive roles, including Executive Vice-President and President of 4G/LTE Wireless Networks, at Alcatel-Lucent Inc. (1996-2009). Ms. Chan, who holds B.Sc. and M.Sc. degrees in Electrical Engineering (Columbia), also serves on the boards of Dialog Semiconductor PLC, SBA Communications Corporation and Microelectronics Technology Inc.

Barbara Judge Lady Barbara Thomas Judge, J.D., CBE., is Independent Director of Magna International Inc. She is a corporate director who previously enjoyed a successful international career as a law firm partner, senior executive, chairman and non-executive director in both the private and public sectors and is highly regarded for her governance expertise. Lady Judge previously served as Chairman of the Board of the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (from 2004 to 2010), prior to which she was a Board member (since 2002) and was a director of the Energy Group of the United Kingdom’s Department of Trade and Industry (from 2002 to 2004). In addition, Lady Judge formerly served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission, Deputy Chairman of the U.K. Financial Reporting Council and Co-Chairman of the U.K./U.S. Task Force on Corporate Governance. In 2010, she was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire for her contributions to the financial services and nuclear industries. Lady Judge has a B.A. (U. Penn) and a J.D. (NYU School of Law). Lady Judge serves as the non-executive chair of the U.K. Pension Protection Fund (the ‘‘PPF’’), but will retire in June 2016. In 2015, Magna purchased a U.K.-based automotive supplier, Stadco Automotive Limited, the largest shareholder of which was the PPF. Lady Judge declared her interest, recused herself from the discussion of the transaction and abstained from approval of the transaction.

Kurt Lauk Dr. Kurt Joachim Laulk, Ph.D., is Independent Director of Magna International Inc. He is the co-founder and President of Globe CP GmbH, a private investment firm. He possesses extensive European automotive industry experience, primarily through his positions as Member of the Board of Management and Head of World Wide Commercial Vehicles Division of Daimler Chrysler (1996-1999), as well as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer (with responsibility for finance, controlling and marketing) of Audi AG (1989-1992). Dr. Lauk has other extensive senior management experience, including as Chief Financial Officer and Controller of Veba AG (now known as E.On AG) (1992-1996), Chief Executive Officer of Zinser Textil Machinery GmbH (1984-1989) and as a Partner and Vice-President of the German practice of Boston Consulting Group (1978-1984). Dr. Lauk served as a Member of European Parliament (2004-2009), including as a Member of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee and Deputy Member of the Foreign and Security Affairs Committee. He currently serves as a Trustee of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in London and is an honorary professor with a chair for international studies at the prestigious European Business School in Reichartshausen, Germany. Dr. Lauk possesses both a PhD in international politics (Kiel), as well as an MBA (Stanford).

Cynthia Niekamp Ms. Cynthia A. Niekamp is Independent Director of Magna International Inc. She is the Senior Vice-President, Automotive Coatings, of PPG Industries, Inc. She possesses over 30 years of automotive and other industrial manufacturing experience through her current and prior roles at PPG (since 2009); BorgWarner, where she served as President & General Manager, BorgWarner Torq Transfer Systems (2004 to 2008); MeadWestvaco Corporation, where she served in various roles (1995 to 2004), including Senior Vice-President & Chief Financial Officer (2003 to 2004) and President, Special Paper Division (1998 to 2002); TRW (1990 to 1995); and General Motors (1983 to 1990). Ms. Niekamp currently serves as a Trustee of Kettering University and previously served on the boards of Rockwood Holdings, Delphi Corp. and Cooper Tire and Rubber, as well as Berkshire Applied Technology Council. Ms. Niekamp has a B.S. in industrial engineering (Purdue), as well as an MBA (Harvard). Ms. Niekamp is a fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

Indira Samarasekera Dr. Indira V. Samarasekera is Independent Director of Magna International Inc. She currently serves as the President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Alberta (since 2005), for the second of two terms which will end in June 2015. Dr. Samarasekera is internationally recognized as a leading metallurgical engineer, including for her work on steel process engineering for which she was appointed an Officer of the Order of Canada. Prior to becoming the President of the University of Alberta, Dr. Samarasekera was Vice-President Research and held the Dofasco Chair in Advanced Steel Processing at the University of British Columbia (1996 to 2001). Under her leadership, the University of Alberta has built strong international partnerships, including with the Helmholtz Association of German Research Centres, the Li Ka Shing Foundation, as well as the Indian Institutes of Technology Bombay, Delhi and Roorkee. Additionally, during Dr. Samarasekera’s Presidency at the University of Alberta, she has overseen the completion of $1.5 billion in capital construction, including the National Institute for Nanotechnology. Among other things, Dr. Samarasekera formerly served as Chair of the Worldwide Universities Network and was previously a member of Canada’s Science, Technology and Innovation Council as well as Canada’s Global Commerce Strategy. Dr. Samarasekera has an M.Sc in mechanical engineering (California), as well as a PhD in metallurgical engineering (British Columbia) and is a Professional Engineer (P.Eng) who has been elected as a Foreign Associate of the National Academy of Engineering in the U.S. and appointed as a Fellow of the Canadian Academy of Engineering. Dr. Samarasekera serves as a director at the Bank of Nova Scotia.